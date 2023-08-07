2023 Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz goes golfing with fellow tennis star

Reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz and German tennis star Alexander Zverev recently took a break from the court to play a friendly golf match. The two athletes, who were both drawn in the main rounds of the Canadian Open in Montreal, appeared to enjoy each other's company on the golf course.

Alcaraz's meteoric rise in tennis over the last year has been nothing short of inspirational. He owns the World No. 1 ranking and two Grand Slam victories despite being only 20 years of age. His attitude and approach to the game have earned him admiration and respect from both opponents and coaches.

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev have clashed five times on the ATP Tour, with the latter owning a 3-2 head-to-head advantage. The Spaniard's most recent win over the German came in the first round of this year's Madrid Open.

Despite Zverev's overall record advantage, Alcaraz has proven to be a strong opponent and continues to develop as a player.

Zverev, taking a light-hearted approach to their golf outing, posted a photo with Alcaraz on his Instagram account, captioning it with:

"I have excellent news everyone. In golf, we have a chance against him."

While Alcaraz is invincible on the tennis court, Zverev won on the golf course, adding a fun element to their friendly competition.

The Tennis Letter @TheTennisLetter



“I have good news everyone. We have a chance against him in golf ” pic.twitter.com/9dhqHLCke6 Alexander Zverev went golfing with Carlos Alcaraz:“I have good news everyone. We have a chance against him in golf

Collin Morikawa surprised by Carlos Alcaraz's golfing skills

In an entertaining video released by Wimbledon's official social media handles, American golfer Collin Morikawa teamed up with former British tennis player Tim Henman. The duo offered his expert assessment on the golf swings of some of the modern tennis stars.

Among others in the spotlight was Carlos Alcaraz, whose putting stroke surprised Morikawa. Despite the difficulties of adapting to a slow green and an unusual grip, he gave Alcaraz's swing a remarkable 7 out of 10.

Morikawa couldn't help but compliment Alcaraz's technique, praising the grace of his "beautiful rock of the shoulders" and the quickness of his swing.

Other tennis stars, including Iga Swiatek, Ana Ivanovic, and Taylor Fritz, were also included in the video. They displayed their golf talents and brought a bit of excitement and fun to the sports crossover.