2023 WWT Championship: Final round tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 WWT Championship has seen remarkable performances over the last few days, with golfers vying for the spectacular purse of $8,200,000.

After the completion of Round 3, seasoned golfer Matt Kuchar from the United States and Colombia's Camilo Villegas emerged as the co-leaders in the WWT Championship.

Expand Tweet

Matt Kuchar demonstrated his prowess in the previous rounds with scores of 65, 65, and 67, finishing the day with a total of 197 strokes, 19 strokes under par. Villegas equaled Kuchar's brilliance, playing a great game with scores of 64, 64, and 69, matching the American's total score of 197.

South Africa's Erik van Rooyen finished the day 18 strokes under par with a total score of 198, not far behind. His outstanding performance, highlighted by rounds of 68, 64, and 66, establishes him as a major contender for the WWT Championship title, providing a new level of intrigue to the last day of play.

Sunday tee times for the WWT Championship 2023

The WWT Championship will conclude on Sunday, delivering a thrilling day of golf action. As the event nears its conclusion, players will vie fiercely for the crown. Here are the tee times for the final day:

(All timings in ET)

1st Tee

10:30 a.m.: James Hahn, Nick Hardy, Ryan Moore

10:41 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Martin Trainer

10:52 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

11:03 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Brent Grant, Brandon Wu

11:14 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley

11:25 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Tano Goya, Cameron Champ

11:36 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway

11:47 a.m.: Jeffrey Kang, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson

11:58 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder, Adam Long

12:09 p.m.: Carson Young, Kramer Hickok, Lucas Herbert

12:20 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim

12:31 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon, Justin Suh

12:42 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen

10th Tee

10:30 a.m.: Robby Shelton, Max McGreevy, Richy Werenski

10:41 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Luke List, Lanto Griffin

10:52 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Matti Schmid, Justin Lower

11:03 a.m.: Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Stephan Jaeger

11:14 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley

11:25 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Austin Cook

11:36 a.m.: Vince Whaley, Chase Johnson, Brian Stuard

11:47 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft

11:58 a.m.: Sebastian Vazquez, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner

12:09 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Isidro Benitez, Paul Haley II

12:20 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ryan Armour

12:31 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt