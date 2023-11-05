2023 WWT Championship: Final round tee times and pairings explored

The 2023 WWT Championship has seen remarkable performances over the last few days, with golfers vying for the spectacular purse of $8,200,000.
After the completion of Round 3, seasoned golfer Matt Kuchar from the United States and Colombia's Camilo Villegas emerged as the co-leaders in the WWT Championship.
Matt Kuchar demonstrated his prowess in the previous rounds with scores of 65, 65, and 67, finishing the day with a total of 197 strokes, 19 strokes under par. Villegas equaled Kuchar's brilliance, playing a great game with scores of 64, 64, and 69, matching the American's total score of 197.
South Africa's Erik van Rooyen finished the day 18 strokes under par with a total score of 198, not far behind. His outstanding performance, highlighted by rounds of 68, 64, and 66, establishes him as a major contender for the WWT Championship title, providing a new level of intrigue to the last day of play.
Sunday tee times for the WWT Championship 2023
The WWT Championship will conclude on Sunday, delivering a thrilling day of golf action. As the event nears its conclusion, players will vie fiercely for the crown. Here are the tee times for the final day:
(All timings in ET)
1st Tee
- 10:30 a.m.: James Hahn, Nick Hardy, Ryan Moore
- 10:41 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Ludvig Aberg, Martin Trainer
- 10:52 a.m.: Akshay Bhatia, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin
- 11:03 a.m.: Taylor Pendrith, Brent Grant, Brandon Wu
- 11:14 a.m.: Taylor Montgomery, Cameron Percy, Chesson Hadley
- 11:25 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Tano Goya, Cameron Champ
- 11:36 a.m.: Nate Lashley, Doug Ghim, Kevin Tway
- 11:47 a.m.: Jeffrey Kang, Austin Eckroat, Davis Thompson
- 11:58 a.m.: Ryan Palmer, Sam Ryder, Adam Long
- 12:09 p.m.: Carson Young, Kramer Hickok, Lucas Herbert
- 12:20 p.m.: Patton Kizzire, Scott Piercy, Michael Kim
- 12:31 p.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Will Gordon, Justin Suh
- 12:42 p.m.: Camilo Villegas, Matt Kuchar, Erik van Rooyen
10th Tee
- 10:30 a.m.: Robby Shelton, Max McGreevy, Richy Werenski
- 10:41 a.m.: MJ Daffue, Luke List, Lanto Griffin
- 10:52 a.m.: Peter Malnati, Matti Schmid, Justin Lower
- 11:03 a.m.: Roberto Diaz, Nico Echavarria, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:14 a.m.: Chez Reavie, Austin Smotherman, Hayden Buckley
- 11:25 a.m.: Adam Svensson, Martin Laird, Austin Cook
- 11:36 a.m.: Vince Whaley, Chase Johnson, Brian Stuard
- 11:47 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Russell Knox, Kelly Kraft
- 11:58 a.m.: Sebastian Vazquez, Keith Mitchell, Jason Dufner
- 12:09 p.m.: K.H. Lee, Isidro Benitez, Paul Haley II
- 12:20 p.m.: Cameron Young, Ryan Armour
- 12:31 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Troy Merritt