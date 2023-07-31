2023 Wyndham Championship preview: Schedule, prize money purse, top players and more

PGA Tour's last event of the regular season, the Wyndham Championship, will take place this week at the Sedgefield Country Club from August 3 to August 6. The 2023 edition of the tournament has a purse of $7.6 million.
Defending champion Tom Kim will, unfortunately, miss the event this year due to a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle. Kim injured his ankle during The Open Championship earlier this month.
He was very disappointed not to be able to defend his title this week. Speaking about the PGA Tour event, Kim said to PGA Tour:
"I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win. I am still having a hard time with my ankle, so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely."
The Wyndham Championship field will not be very strong as most of the players playing this week are sitting outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup Standings.
The tournament will start with its open round on Thursday, August 3, and will run through the final on Sunday, July 6.
2023 Wyndham Championship field
Here is the field of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Sam Bennett
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Ryan Brehm
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Jon Mayer
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- Ryan Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Kyle Reifers
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan