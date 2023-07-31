2023 Wyndham Championship preview: Schedule, prize money purse, top players and more

PGA Tour's last event of the regular season, the Wyndham Championship, will take place this week at the Sedgefield Country Club from August 3 to August 6. The 2023 edition of the tournament has a purse of $7.6 million.

Defending champion Tom Kim will, unfortunately, miss the event this year due to a Grade 1 tear in his right ankle. Kim injured his ankle during The Open Championship earlier this month.

He was very disappointed not to be able to defend his title this week. Speaking about the PGA Tour event, Kim said to PGA Tour:

"I am very gutted to not be able to defend my first PGA Tour win. I am still having a hard time with my ankle, so I am getting the treatment I need to heal completely."

The Wyndham Championship field will not be very strong as most of the players playing this week are sitting outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup Standings.

The tournament will start with its open round on Thursday, August 3, and will run through the final on Sunday, July 6.

2023 Wyndham Championship field

Here is the field of the 2023 Wyndham Championship:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Sam Bennett

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Ryan Brehm

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Jon Mayer

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Moore

Ryan Moore

Trey Mullinax

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Kyle Reifers

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Justin Thomas

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan