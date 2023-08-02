2023 Wyndham Championship weather forecast: Will it rain on Thursday at The Sedgefield Country Club?

The Wyndham Championship is the farewell competition for the PGA Tour and will commence on Thursday, August 3. The event will be played out at the Sedgefield Country Club which is known for its unpredictable weather. However, many golfers will be still fighting for the purse of $7.6 million and most importantly a possible place in the FedEx Cup playoffs for selective golfers.

The weather in Greensboro, North Carolina is expected to be windy and unmanageable for the majority of the tournament. It is reported that the weather won't cooperate on Thursday and there's a strong chance for rain and will be extremely windy.

The winds are speculated to pick up on Friday and they are predicted to be at the speed of 18mph. Friday is also the day when the Wyndham Championship can expect a lot of rain.

However, the weekends are expected to be much calmer than the first two days and the weather is expected to slow down a bit by then. Interestingly, the winds will also be manageable on Saturday with a low probability of rain. The Championship round on Sunday will fortunately face the best weather out of the four days with wind speed as low as 9mph and low chances of rain.

What are the tee times for the 2023 Wyndham Championship?

The Wyndham Championship is one of the most important golf events for many professional players. The winner of the tournament will be awarded 500 FedEx points for the FedEx Cup. Therefore players like Justin Thomas, Justin Suh, and K.H. Lee can get an automatic spot for the playoffs.

Interestingly, the tee times at the Wyndham Championship are highly favorable and will start as early as 6:50 am ET. The first tee time will be at 7:23 am ET while the last tee time will be at 2:17 pm ET with 11 minutes for every teeing off.

The tee groups are interesting this year and feature many prominent golfers faced against each other. For example, the first featured group to tee off will be Stewart Clink, Akshay Shatia, and Sam Burns at 7:23 am ET.

The Wyndham Championship is expected to be an exhilarating affair and will offer loads of entertainment due to the competitive tee off times. The 2023 PGA Tour is speculated to finish off on a high note with the FedEx Cup playoffs just around the corner.