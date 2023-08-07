2023 Wyndham Championship: Winners and losers from the recent $7,600,000 PGA Tour event

The 2023 Wyndham Championship was held between August 3 and 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club. In the run-up to the Ryder Cup, a lot was at stake for several golfers. The reduced field for the FedEx Cup playoffs meant that other golfers were looking to bump up their points and make the cut.

Lucas Glover took the win at the Wyndham Championship, two strokes clear of Russell Henley and An Byeong-hun, who took joint second place. Billy Horschel had a good weekend, finishing in solo second. The weekend was an interesting one and while many golfers had a good tournament, others did not.

2023 Wyndham Championship - The weekend summed up

Winner

Lucas Glover

Lucas Glover had a fantastic run at the Wyndham Championship. After a rather disappointing weekend, he turned things around, slowly climbing his way up the ranks.

His win also catapulted him from No. 112 to No. 49 in the FedEx Rankings, allowing him not only to be a part of the playoffs but also giving him a solid shot at making the cut for the BMW Championship. Needless to say, it was the perfect weekend for Glover.

Loser

Ben Taylor

Ben Taylor came into this week sitting 71st in the FedEx Cup rankings - just one spot away from securing his place in the playoffs. However, he could not keep his momentum going and ended up missing the cut instead.

This led him to fall down the rankings to No. 75, making him miss the Playoffs. His first round was riddled with bogeys and he could not make up the difference in the second round. Taylor shot a +1 over 36 holes at the Championship and could not keep up with his four top-10 finishes of the season.

Winner

Billy Horschel

Billy Horschel has had a rather emotional year so far and the Wyndham Championship was the confidence boost he needed to see the season through. While he did not make the cut for the FedEx Cup playoffs - for which he needed to finish second or higher - his performance at the Championship was an emotional release.

Earlier this year, Horschel shot a 12 over par at the Memorial Cup and opened up about his mental health struggles. Speaking at the Wyndham Championship, he expressed a sense of relief after getting his performance back on track. Horschel said via Golf Monthly:

"From that moment I've been in a better head space, the game's been going in the right direction since then."

Loser

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama had a less-than-ideal weekend. Being one of the favorites to win the Championship, Matsuyama did quite the opposite and failed to make the cut. He shot an agonizing +5 to miss the cut by quite a large amount of strokes.

His first round ended with a four over 74, while he shot three birdies, five bogeys and a double bogey during the second round. Not an impressive weekend for the seasoned pro.

Winner

Sam Burns

Sam Burns had a solid weekend at the Wyndham, finishing T14 with a score of -10. He just narrowly made the cut at the Championship but kept his cool to finish in the top 15.

Currently sitting 19th in the FedEx Cup rankings, the 27-year-old has had five top-10 finishes this year. With this added top-15 finish, Burns now looks a strong candidate for the Ryder Cup team as well.

Loser

Shane Lowry

Shane Lowry finished T51 at the Wyndham Championship with a score of -3. He missed the cut for the FedEx Cup playoffs, with a final ranking of 78. His performance at Wyndham was not particularly disappointing, but it was not particularly impressive either.

With several upcoming stars eager to make the European Team for the 2023 Ryder Cup, Lowry's recent performance didn't do him any favors even if he currently sits 10th in the Ryder Cup rankings.