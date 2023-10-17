2023 Zozo Championship field and player rankings explored 

After a successful Shriners Children’s Open outing, the PGA Tour will head to Japan this week for the 2023 Zozo Championship. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, October 19, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, will see 78 players compete for the prize.
The Zozo Championship is the fourth event of the FedEx Fall schedule. The event, being played over four days, has a limited field due to the absence of a cut. Despite its limited field, the event will still be headlined by some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, including Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and more.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele will also return to the field. Being played in its originally intended slot, the event will see the Tour golfers compete for an $8.5 million purse.
2023 Zozo Championship field
The 2023 Zozo Championship will have 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. World No.6 and defending champion Schauffele will lead the popularity charts for the event, while No.16 Bradley and No.24 Fowler will follow him.
Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, and Adam Scott are the other big names to watch at the event.
Here are the top 50 ranked players on the Zozo Championship field:
- 6 - Xander Schauffele
- 16 - Keegan Bradley
- 20 - Collin Morikawa
- 24 - Rickie Fowler
- 26 - Sungjae Im
- 30 - Kurt Kitayama
- 31 - Sahith Theegala
- 35 - Emiliano Grillo
- 36 - Hideki Matsuyama
- 42 - Cam Davis
- 43 - Adam Schenk
- 44 - Adam Scott
- 45 - Min Woo Lee
- 47 - Nick Taylor
- 49 - Taylor Moore
Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour event:
- Tyson Alexander
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Eric Cole
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Thomas Detry
- Austin Eckroat
- Rickie Fowler
- Will Gordon
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Kensei Hirata
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Shugo Imahira
- Yuki Inamori
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Takumi Kanaya
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Keita Nakajima
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Kaito Onishi
- Aaron Rai
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Young-han Song
- J.J. Spaun
- Sam Stevens
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Matt Wallace
- Trevor Werbylo
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Kevin Yu
More details on the PGA Tour's 2023 Zozo Championship in Japan, including prize money payouts and tee times, will be updated soon.