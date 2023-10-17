2023 Zozo Championship field and player rankings explored 

After a successful Shriners Children’s Open outing, the PGA Tour will head to Japan this week for the 2023 Zozo Championship. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, October 19, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, will see 78 players compete for the prize.

The Zozo Championship is the fourth event of the FedEx Fall schedule. The event, being played over four days, has a limited field due to the absence of a cut. Despite its limited field, the event will still be headlined by some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names, including Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and more.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele will also return to the field. Being played in its originally intended slot, the event will see the Tour golfers compete for an $8.5 million purse.

2023 Zozo Championship field

The 2023 Zozo Championship will have 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. World No.6 and defending champion Schauffele will lead the popularity charts for the event, while No.16 Bradley and No.24 Fowler will follow him.

Sungjae Im, Sahith Theegala, Hideki Matsuyama, Cam Davis, and Adam Scott are the other big names to watch at the event.

Here are the top 50 ranked players on the Zozo Championship field:

6 - Xander Schauffele

16 - Keegan Bradley

20 - Collin Morikawa

24 - Rickie Fowler

26 - Sungjae Im

30 - Kurt Kitayama

31 - Sahith Theegala

35 - Emiliano Grillo

36 - Hideki Matsuyama

42 - Cam Davis

43 - Adam Schenk

44 - Adam Scott

45 - Min Woo Lee

47 - Nick Taylor

49 - Taylor Moore

Here is the complete field for the PGA Tour event:

Tyson Alexander

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Eric Cole

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat

Rickie Fowler

Will Gordon

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Kensei Hirata

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Mikumu Horikawa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Shugo Imahira

Yuki Inamori

Ryo Ishikawa

Aguri Iwasaki

Takumi Kanaya

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Satoshi Kodaira

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Hideki Matsuyama

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Ryutaro Nagano

Keita Nakajima

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Kaito Onishi

Aaron Rai

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Young-han Song

J.J. Spaun

Sam Stevens

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Trevor Werbylo

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Kevin Yu

More details on the PGA Tour's 2023 Zozo Championship in Japan, including prize money payouts and tee times, will be updated soon.