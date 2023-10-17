The 2023 FedEx Cup Fall's fourth event, the 2023 Zozo Championship is here. The PGA Tour event is set to tee off on Thursday, October 19, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, and has a 78-player field competing for the top prize.

With 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) among the top contenders, the event will see the likes of Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and defending champion Keegan Bradley in its field.

Unsurprisingly, the event’s top-ranked players are also the favorites to win. World No. 6 Schauffele comes into the weekend as the clear favorite with 7-1 odds.

2023 Zozo Championship odds

Schauffele is followed by Collin Morikawa with 11-1 odds, while PGA Tour favorite Fowler sits third on the lost with 14-1 odds. Hideki Matsuyama (16-1) and Sungjae Im (18-1) are two other big names to watch at the 2023 Zozo Championship.

Min Woo Lee, Cam Davis and Adam Scott (20-1) follow the leaders on the odds table. While rising star Sahith Theegala (22-1) is a longshot favorite, defending champion Bradley follows him with 25-1 odds.

Here are the top odds for the PGA Tour event:

Xander Schauffele 7-1

Collin Morikawa 11-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Min Woo Lee 20-1

Cam Davis 20-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Sahith Theegala 22-1

Keegan Bradley 25-1

Eric Cole 28-1

Emiliano Grillo 30-1

Vincent Norrman 35-1

Thomas Detry 35-1

Nicolai Hojgaard 35-1

Keith Mitchell 35-1

Beau Hossler 35-1

Adam Schenk 35-1

J.J. Spaun 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1

Adam Svensson 40-1

Justin Suh 45-1

Aaron Rai 45-1

Garrick Higgo 50-1

Tom Hoge 55-1

Mark Hubbard 55-1

Ben Griffin 55-1

Matt Wallace 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 60-1

Taylor Moore 65-1

S.H. Kim 65-1

Callum Tarren 65-1

Samuel Stevens 70-1

Nick Taylor 70-1

Nick Hardy 70-1

Lee Hodges 70-1

Keita Nakajima 75-1

Dylan Wu 75-1

Akshay Bhatia 75-1

Taylor Montgomery 80-1

Nate Lashley 90-1

Austin Eckroat 90-1

Mackenzie Hughes 100-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Brandon Wu 100-1

Matt NeSmith 110-1

David Lipsky 110-1

Hayden Buckley 110-1

Kevin Yu 130-1

Andrew Novak 130-1

Aaron Baddeley 130-1

Will Gordon 150-1

Harry Hall 150-1

Robby Shelton 180-1

2023 Zozo Championship top player ranking

As mentioned above, the 2023 Zozo Championship has 15 of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders.

Here are the top 50 ranked players in the Zozo Championship field:

6 - Xander Schauffele

16 - Keegan Bradley

20 - Collin Morikawa

24 - Rickie Fowler

26 - Sungjae Im

30 - Kurt Kitayama

31 - Sahith Theegala

35 - Emiliano Grillo

36 - Hideki Matsuyama

42 - Cam Davis

43 - Adam Schenk

44 - Adam Scott

45 - Min Woo Lee

47 - Nick Taylor

49 - Taylor Moore

More details on the PGA Tour event in Japan, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.