2023 Zozo Championship prize money payout: How much did Colin Morikawa and others win from the $8,500,000 purse?

Colin Morikawa won the Zozo Championship in spectacular fashion after a long wait of 27 months and 48 PGA Tour Championships. However, he still persevered and was rewarded massively for his achievement. Morikawa achieved his 6th PGA Tour victory by scoring a bogey free 7-under 63 to shoot up the leaderboard and claim the trophy.

The complete prize purse of the Zozo Championship was $8,500,000 and the winner's share was quite substantial. Morikawa claimed the winner's share, which was an estimated $1,530,000.

The remaining amount from the prize purse was divided between all the other competitors who made the cut in descending order. Below is the list of the prize money breakdown for the 2023 Zozo Championship:

1. Colin Morikawa - $1,530,000

T2. Eric Cole - $748,000

T2. Beau Hossler - $748,000

T4. Ryo Ishikawa - $374,000

T4. Robby Shelton - $374,000

T6. Kensei Hirata - $275,187.50

T6. Ryo Hisatsune - $275,187.50

T6. Min Woo Lee - $275,187.50

T6. J.J. Spaun - $275,187.50

T10. Emiliano Grillo - $221,000

T10. Justin Suh - $221,000

T12. Cam Davis - $178,500

T12. Sungjae Im - $178,500

T12. Satoshi Kodaira - $178,500

15. Matt NeSmith - $151,640

Colin Morikawa had decent odds before entering the PGA Tour event and his finish was impressive as he maintainted a substantial 6-stroke lead over his closest competitor, Eric Cole.

Colin Morikawa ecstatic after tasting victory following a 27-month winless streak

The Zozo Championship was an essential PGA Tour event for Colin Morikawa due to various reasons. Firstly, Morikawa himself is half Japanese and the tournament took place in Japan. Additonally, the 26-year-old was also on a 27-month long winless streak after being a runner-up a couple of times.

Morikawa was euphoric after achieving the victory and even compared it to winning a Major tournament. His performance in the Zozo Championship was exceptional and he played with a strong purpose. This helped him reign supreme over other golfers and gave him an edge.

“It feels so good, I can’t even explain it. I knew I was going to get here at some point. It’s like getting your first win, your first Major,” Morikawa said (via Sportstar).

"This win means the world. Being in Japan and being half Japanese. A lot has come through over the past week,” he added.