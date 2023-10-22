Who won the 2023 Zozo Championship? Final leaderboard and points explored

Collin Morikawa ended his two-year winless streak this week after winning the 2023 Zozo Championship. He played bogey-free 7-under 63 on Sunday, October 22 to clinch the trophy of the PGA Tour event. He finished with a score of under 18.

Collin Morikawa played four rounds of 64-73-66-63 to win the tournament. He registered a six-stroke victory over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. Robby Shelton finished in a two-way tie for fourth place with Ryo Ishikawa followed by JJ Spaun, who finished in sixth place with Min Woo Lee, Kensei Hirata and Ryo Hisatsune.

Emiliano Grillo ended in tenth place with Justin Suh followed by Sungjae Im, Cam Davis and Satoshi Kodaira. Akshay Bhatia tied for 21st place while defending champion Keegan Bradley finished in T19 position.

Speaking about his victory, Morikawa said the following:

“It feels so good. I knew I was going to get here at some point but it’s like getting your first win or major. People start asking questions and asking why. I had to really look back and ask myself what’s wrong? What’s the why? What’s the reason behind finishing second or fifth versus a win? This win means the world.”

2023 Zozo Championship leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Zozo Championship:

1 Collin Morikawa

T2 Eric Cole

T2 Beau Hossler

T4 Robby Shelton

T4 Ryo Ishikawa

T6 Min Woo Lee

T6 Kensei Hirata

T6 Ryo Hisatsune

T6 J.J. Spaun

T10 Emiliano Grillo

T10 Justin Suh

T12 Sungjae Im

T12 Cam Davis

T12 Satoshi Kodaira

15 Matt NeSmith

T16 Taylor Montgomery

T16 Yuki Inamori

T16 Kurt Kitayama

T19 Keegan Bradley

T19 Sahith Theegala

T21 Aaron Baddeley

T21 Aaron Rai

T21 Taylor Moore

T21 Ryutaro Nagano

T21 Nick Taylor

T21 Keith Mitchell

T21 Akshay Bhatia

T21 Will Gordon

T21 Harry Hall

T21 Lee Hodges

T31 Callum Tarren

T31 Young-han Song

T31 Nicolai Hojgaard

T31 Takumi Kanaya

T31 Mikumu Horikawa

T31 Davis Riley

T31 Mark Hubbard

T38 Zac Blair

T38 Xander Schauffele

T38 Vincent Norrman

T41 Nate Lashley

T41 Michael Kim

T41 Adam Scott

T41 Nick Hardy

T41 K.H. Lee

T41 Justin Lower

T41 Adam Svensson

T48 Mackenzie Hughes

T48 Tom Hoge

T48 Alex Noren

T51 Andrew Novak

T51 S.H. Kim

T51 Hideki Matsuyama

T51 Brandon Wu

T51 David Lipsky

T51 Keita Nakajima

T51 Adam Schenk

T51 Thomas Detry

T59 Cameron Champ

T59 Joel Dahmen

T59 Kevin Yu

T59 Dylan Wu

T59 Sam Stevens

T64 Sam Ryder

T64 Rickie Fowler

T64 Ben Griffin

T64 Kaito Onishi

T68 Matt Wallace

T68 Austin Eckroat

T68 Shugo Imahira

T68 Trevor Werbylo

72 Hayden Buckley

T73 David Lingmerth

T73 Aguri Iwasaka

T73 Taiga Semikawa

76 Tyson Alexander

77 Ben Taylor