Who won the 2023 Zozo Championship? Final leaderboard and points explored

Collin Morikawa ended his two-year winless streak this week after winning the 2023 Zozo Championship. He played bogey-free 7-under 63 on Sunday, October 22 to clinch the trophy of the PGA Tour event. He finished with a score of under 18.
Collin Morikawa played four rounds of 64-73-66-63 to win the tournament. He registered a six-stroke victory over Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. Robby Shelton finished in a two-way tie for fourth place with Ryo Ishikawa followed by JJ Spaun, who finished in sixth place with Min Woo Lee, Kensei Hirata and Ryo Hisatsune.
Emiliano Grillo ended in tenth place with Justin Suh followed by Sungjae Im, Cam Davis and Satoshi Kodaira. Akshay Bhatia tied for 21st place while defending champion Keegan Bradley finished in T19 position.
Speaking about his victory, Morikawa said the following:
“It feels so good. I knew I was going to get here at some point but it’s like getting your first win or major. People start asking questions and asking why. I had to really look back and ask myself what’s wrong? What’s the why? What’s the reason behind finishing second or fifth versus a win? This win means the world.”
2023 Zozo Championship leaderboard
Below is the leaderboard of the 2023 Zozo Championship:
