WATCH: Collin Morikawa aims for a ‘special’ victory at 2023 Zozo Championships in quest to end winless streak

Collin Morikawa registered a one-stroke lead at the 2023 Zozo Championship after the third round. He is in contention to win the tournament. The tournament is underway at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, with the final scheduled on Sunday, October 22.

Morikawa is enjoying his time playing in the Asian country. In an interview with the PGA Tour, he spoke about the Zozo Championship. He praised the golf courses in Japan and their food, saying:

"It's probably my favourite country that, you know, in the entire world that I've ever been to. Obviously, there's a lot of places I haven't but I truly love being out here. The food's amazing. The fans great. Golf course is good. So, it's just kind of accumulation of everything. Look, it's still this season even though our FedExCup essentially ended."

"The guys that finished in the top 50. I want to get a win. You know, this is going to be my last event of the season other than Hero (World Challenge) in the Bahamas. But, you know, this one...This one would be really nice to win just kind of knowing my heritage," Collin Morikawa added.

Morikawa last won a tournament in 2021 and has since been trying his best to end his winless streak. Earlier this year, he competed in a playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic against Rickie Fowler and Adam Hadwin. However, Fowler won the tournament after making a birdie on the extra hole.

Collin Morikawa has won six professional tournaments in his career, including two majors. His first PGA Tour victory was recorded at the Barracuda Championship in 2019 and then won the Workday Charity Open before clinching the trophy of the WGC-Workday Championship.

He has also won two majors in his career, the PGA Championship (2020) and The Open Championship (2021).

Collin Morikawa's performance at the 2023 Zozo Championship

Morikawa played a round of 64 at the 2023 Zozo Championship on Thursday, October 19. He started the game with two back-to-back birdies on the first two holes and then made three more birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine to score 6-under par 64. He had a good start to the tournament but struggled with his game on Friday.

Collin Morikawa made four bogeys and one double bogey in the second round to score 73. He could only sink three birdies. In the third round, he carded two bogeys, one double bogey and eight birdies to score 4-under 66.

He had a great start to the fourth and final round on Sunday morning and so far made six birdies without a single bogey.