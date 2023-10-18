2023 Zozo Championship Round 1 tee times and groupings explored

The 2023 Zozo Championship is set to commence on Thursday, October 18, at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. The fourth event of the 2023 FedEx Cup Fall season will tee off at 7:45 pm ET, with the pairing of David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, and Yuki Inamori on the first tee.

The PGA Tour event will have a 78-player field. The field, headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and defending champion Keegan Bradley, will compete for the $8.5 million purse.

The Japanese event will have 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking in the race for the $1,530,000 winner’s paycheck.

2023 Zozo Championship Round 1 tee times and groupings

The first day of the 2023 Zozo Championship will tee off at 7:45 pm. The grouping of Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, and Mikumu Horikawa will take the second tee at 7:56 pm.

Event favorite Xander Schauffele will start his weekend campaign on the 10th tee at 8:29 pm. He will tee off alongside Taylor Moore and Kurt Kitayama.

Defending champion Keegan Bradley will tee off alongside PGA Tour stars Rickie Fowler and Hideki Matsuyama. The trio will have a late tee off at 9:46 pm on the first tee.

Here are the Round 1 tee times for the PGA Tour Zozo Championship:

1st tee

7:45 pm - David Lingmerth, Callum Tarren, Yuki Inamori

7:56 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa

8:07 pm - Matt Wallace, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen

8:18 pm - Lee Hodges, Adam Svensson, Adam Schenk

8:29 pm - Nate Lashley, Keith Mitchell, Austin Eckroat

8:40 pm - Mark Hubbard, Matt NeSmith, Aguri Iwasaki

8:51 pm - Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Trevor Werbylo

9:02 pm - Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander, Shugo Imahira

9:13 pm - Beau Hossler, Nicolai Hojgaard, Ryo Hisatsune

9:24 pm - Sahith Theegala, Sungjae Im, Kaito Onishi

9:35 pm - Vincent Norrman, Nick Hardy, Cam Davis

9:46 pm - Rickie Fowler, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama

9:57 pm - Taylor Montgomery, Min Woo Lee, Keita Nakajima

10th tee

7:45 pm - Satoshi Kodaira, Zac Blair, Harry Hall

7:56 pm - Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Taiga Semikawa

8:07 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Cameron Champ, Ryo Ishikawa

8:18 pm - K.H. Lee, Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott

8:29 pm - Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Xander Schauffele

8:40 pm - Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Takumi Kanaya

8:51 pm - S.H. Kim, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

9:02 pm - Ben Griffin, Justin Suh, Kensei Hirata

9:13 pm - Hayden Buckley, Ben Taylor, Young-han Song

9:24 pm - Nick Taylor, J.J. Spaun, Tom Hoge

9:35 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Davis Riley, Garrick Higgo

9:46 pm - Michael Kim, Sam Ryder, Dylan Wu

9:57 pm - David Lipsky, Andrew Novak, Ryataro Nagano

More details on the Zozo Championship in Japan, including Friday tee times, will be updated soon.