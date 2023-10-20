2023 Zozo Championship Saturday Round 3 tee times and groupings explored

The 2023 Zozo Championship will resume play on Saturday. Round 3 of the competition will tee off at 7:30 pm (ET) at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan. Owing to the event’s no 36-hole cut format, all 78 players on the event’s field will compete on Saturday.

Beau Hossler currently leads the Zozo Championship. The golfer carded in a 5-under 65 to clinch a one-shot lead over Justin Suh, who shot a 4-under 66 and settled for a solo second. Hossler will tee off on Saturday at 9:42 pm alongside Suh and third-placed Satoshi Kodaira.

Expand Tweet

2023 Zozo Championship Round 3 tee times

Round 3 of the Zozo Championship will tee off at 7:30 pm with Aaron Baddeley, Mackenzie Hughes and Lee Hodges on the first tee. The pairing of Davis Riley, Min Woo Lee and David Lingmerth will follow at 7:41 pm.

Kurt Kitayama, Hayden Buckley and Nicolai Hojgaard will resume the PGA Tour event campaign at 7:52 pm, while round 1 leader Collin Morikawa will take the tee at 8:58 pm with Ryo Ishikawa and Sungjae Im.

Expand Tweet

Here are the complete Round 3 tee times for the 2023 Zozo Championship (All times ET):

7:30 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Mackenzie Hughes, Lee Hodges

7:41 pm - Davis Riley, Min Woo Lee, David Lingmerth

7:52 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Hayden Buckley, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:03 pm - Nick Taylor, Andrew Novak, Brandon Wu

8:14 pm - Keith Mitchell, S.H. Kim, Justin Lower

8:25 pm - Akshay Bhatia, Taylor Moore, Nate Lashley

8:36 pm - Kensei Hirata, Ryo Hisatsune, Sahith Theegala

8:47 pm - Zac Blair, Callum Tarren, Joel Dahmen

8:58 pm - Ryo Ishikawa, Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im

9:09 pm - Keegan Bradley, Robby Shelton, Mikumu Horikawa

9:20 pm - Eric Cole, J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis

9:31 pm - Emiliano Grillo, Yuki Inamori, Xander Schauffele

9:42 pm - Beau Hossler, Justin Suh, Satoshi Kodaira

Tee No. 10

7:30 pm - Will Gordon, Matt NeSmith, Ben Griffin

7:41 pm - Young-han Song, Vincent Norrman, Dylan Wu

7:52 pm - David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall

8:03 pm - Cameron Champ, Adam Scott, Takumi Kanaya

8:14 pm - Aaron Rai, Kevin Yu, Tyson Alexander

8:25 pm - Tom Hoge, Nick Hardy, Sam Ryder

8:36 pm - Rickie Fowler, Ryutaro Nagano, K.H. Lee

8:47 pm - Michael Kim, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Detry

8:58 pm - Taiga Semikawa, Matt Wallace, Adam Schenk

9:09 pm - Mark Hubbard, Trevor Werbylo, Alex Noren

9:20 pm - Shugo Imahira, Kaito Onishi, Austin Eckroat

9:31 pm - Keita Nakajima, Adam Svensson, Aguri Iwasaki

9:42 pm - Sam Stevens, Ben Taylor

Sunday’s final round tee times for the competition will be announced after’s round 3 play.