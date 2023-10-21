2023 Zozo Championship Sunday Final Round tee times and groupings explored

After a busy 54-hole play, the 2023 Zozo Championship will resume play on Sunday. Round 4 of the competition will tee off at 7:15 pm (ET) at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan, with Zac Blair, Callum Tarren, and Xander Schauffele on the first tee.

Much like Saturday’s round 3, all 77 golfers on the field will take tee on Sunday owing to the event’s no 36-hole cut format. While Schauffele’s group takes the first tee, the pairing of Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, and Rickie Fowler will follow suit at 7:26 pm. Vincent Norrman, Nicolai Hojgaard, and Takumi Kanaya will resume the campaign at 7:37 pm.

Event leader Justin Suh will tee off at 9:27 p.m. alongside T2 Eric Cole and Beau Hossler. The leader’s group will follow Zozo Championship fan favorite Collin Morikawa teeing off at 9:16 pm along with Emiliano Grillo and Satoshi Kodaira.

2023 Zozo Championship Round 3 tee times

Here are the complete Round 3 tee times for the 2023 Zozo Championship (All times ET):

1st tee

7:15 pm - Zac Blair, Callum Tarren, Xander Schauffele

7:26 pm - Tom Hoge, Sam Ryder, Rickie Fowler

7:37 pm - Vincent Norrman, Nicolai Hojgaard, Takumi Kanaya

7:48 pm - Taylor Moore, Keegan Bradley, Mikumu Horikawa

7:59 pm - Nick Taylor, Keith Mitchell, Akshay Bhatia

8:10 pm - Will Gordon, David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery

8:21 pm - Harry Hall, Sahith Theegala, Lee Hodges

8:32 pm - Sungjae Im, Robby Shelton, Min Woo Lee

8:43 pm - Justin Lower, Kensei Hirata, Ryo Hisatsune

8:54 pm - Cam Davis, Yuki Inamori, Matt NeSmith

9:05 pm - Kurt Kitayama, Ryo Ishikawa, J.J. Spaun

9:16 pm - Collin Morikawa, Emiliano Grillo, Satoshi Kodaira

9:27 pm - Justin Suh, Eric Cole, Beau Hossler

10th tee

7:15 pm - Aaron Baddeley, Mackenzie Hughes, Cameron Champ

7:26 pm - Ben Griffin, Young-han Song, Andrew Novak

7:37 pm - S.H. Kim, Aaron Rai, Nate Lashley

7:48 pm - Ryotano Nagano, Joel Dahmen, Michael Kim

7:59 pm - Hideki Matsuyama, Brandon Wu, Adam Scott

8:10 pm - Kevin Yu, Nick Hardy, Keita Nakajima

8:21 pm - Davis Riley, Dylan Wu, Adam Schenk

8:32 pm - Mark Hubbard, K.H. Lee, Thomas Detry

8:43 pm - Hayden Buckley, Matt Wallace, Alex Noren

8:54 pm - Tyson Alexander, Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson

9:05 pm - David Lingmerth, Shugo Imahire, Kaito Onishi

9:16 pm - Aguri Iwasaki, Sam Stevens, Trevor Werbylo

For the unversed, Justin Suh is currently leading the Zozo Championship. The 26-year-old American golfer gained the lead after shooting a 3-under 67 on Saturday.

However, he is not the clear favorite to win the PGA tour event on Sunday. Players like Eric Cole and Collin Morikawa are still in the run for the $1,530,000 winner’s paycheck from the $8,500,000 prize purse.