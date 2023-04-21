2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is underway at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from April 20 to April 23. The tournament wrapped up its inaugural round on Thursday, with Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler sharing the lead alongside Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews after scoring under 11.
Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex Fitzpatrick secured third place in a five-way tie along with Keith Mitchell-Sungjae Im, David Lipsky-Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander-Luke List, and SY Noh-Michael Kim.
The defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay settled for 56th place with a score of under 5.
2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 1 leaderboard
- T1. Beau Hossler
- T1. Wyndham Clark
- T1. Sean O'Hair
- T1. Brandon Matthews
- T3. Keith Mitchell
- T3. Sungjae Im
- T3. Matthew Fitrpatrick
- T3. Alex Fitzpatrick
- T3. David Lipsky
- T3. Aaron Rai
- T3. Luke List
- T3. Henrik Norlander
- T3. S.Y. Noh
- T3. Michael Kim
- T8. Sam Ryder
- T8. Doc Rehman
- T8. Justin Suh
- T8. Sahith Theegala
- T8. Troy Merritt
- T8. Robert Streb
- T8. Joseph Bramlett
- T8. Brandon Wu
- T8.Martin Trainer
- T8. Chad Ramey
- T8. Will Gordon
- T8. Davis Thompson
- T14. Matthew NeSmith
- T14. Taylor Moore
- T14. Derek Lamely
- T14. Mark Hubbard
- T14. Ryan Armour
- T14. Jim Herman
- T14. Billy Horschel
- T14. Sam Burns
- T14. Harris English
- T14. Tom Hoge
- T14. Brendon Todd
- T14. Patton Kizzire
- T14. Nick Hardy
- T14. Davis Riley
- T14. Michael Gligic
- T14. Taylor Pendrith
- T14. D.A. Points
- T14. Jimmy Walker
- T14. Luke Donald
- T14. Edoardo Molinari
- T14. Charley Hoffman
- T14. Nick Watney
- T14. Tyler Duncan
- T14. Hank Lebioda
- T14. M.J. Daffue
- T14. Erik Van Rooyen
- T4. Matthias Schwab
- T14. Vincent Norrman
- T14. Justin Lower
- T14. Dylan Wu
- T14. Ben Griffin
- T14. Ryan Gerard
- T30. Jason Dufner
- T30. Kevin Chappell
- T30. Sung Kang
- T30. Sangmoon Bae
- T30. Andrew Novak
- T30. Trevor Cone
- T30. Paul Haley II
- T30. Cody Gribble
- T30. Scott Harrington
- T30. Austin Eckroat
- T30. Brent Grant
- T30. Kevin Roy
- T30. Tano Goya
- T30. Trevor Werbylo
- T30. Robert Garrigus
- T30. Derek Ernst
- T30. Ben Martin
- T30. Chesson Hadley
- T30. Sam Saunders
- T30. Eric Cole
- T30. Kurt Kitayama
- T30. Taylor Montgomery
- T30. Joel Dahmen
- T30. Denny McCarthy
- T30. Thorbjorn Olesen
- T30. Nicolai Hojgaard
- T43. Grayson Murray
- T43. Wesley Bryan
- T43. Chad Collins
- T43. D.J. Trahan
- T43. Scott Stallings
- T43. Trey Mullinax
- T43. Nick Taylor
- T43. Adam Hadwin
- T43. Max Homa
- T43. Collin Morikawa
- T43. Andrew Landry
- T43. Austin Cook
- T43. J.J. Spaun
- T43. Hayden Buckley
- T43. Dylan Frittelli
- T43. Matthias Schmid
- T43. Jonas Blixit
- T43. David Lingmerth
- T43. Steve Stricker
- T43. Zach Johnson
- T43. Harry Higgs
- T43. Austin Smotherman
- T43. Si Woo Kim
- T43. Tom Kim
- T43. Kramer Hickok
- T43. Doug Ghim
- T56. Robby Shelton
- T56. Lee Hodges
- T56. Fabian Gomez
- T56. Augusto Nunez
- T56. Kevin Tway
- T56. Kelly Kraft
- T56. Ricky Barnes
- T56. Kyle Stanley
- T56. Patrick Cantlay
- T56. Xander Schauffele
- T56. Brice Garnett
- T56. Greyson Sigg
- T56. Brian Stuard
- T56. Russell Knox
- T56. Thomas Detry
- T56. Viktor Perez
- T56. Byeong Hun An
- T56. S.H. Kim
- T56. Max McGreevy
- T56. Sam Stevens
- T56. Carson Young
- T56. Kyle Westmoreland
- T56. Akshay Bhatia
- T56. Harry Hall
- T68. Geoff Ogilvy
- T68. Kevin Stadler
- T68. Scott Brown
- T68. Richy Werenski
- T68. Chris Stroud
- T68. William McGrit
- T68. Tyson Alexander
- T68. Carl Yuan
- T68. Greg Chalmers
- T68. Cameron Young
- T73. Ryan Palmer
- T73. Scott Piercy
- T73. Zac Blair
- T73. Zecheng Dou
- T73. Callum Shinkwin
- T73. Matt Wallace
- T76. Jonathan Byrd
- T76. Bill Haas
- T76. Aaron Baddeley
- T76. Harrison Endycott
- T78. Michael Thompson
- T78. Paresh Amin
- T78. Ben Taylor
- T78. Callum Tarren
- 80. David Duval
- 80. Jon Daly
