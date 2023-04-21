2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 1 leaderboard and highlights explored

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is underway at TPC Louisiana in Avondale from April 20 to April 23. The tournament wrapped up its inaugural round on Thursday, with Wyndham Clark and Beau Hossler sharing the lead alongside Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews after scoring under 11.

Matt Fitzpatrick and his brother Alex Fitzpatrick secured third place in a five-way tie along with Keith Mitchell-Sungjae Im, David Lipsky-Aaron Rai, Henrik Norlander-Luke List, and SY Noh-Michael Kim.

The defending champions Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay settled for 56th place with a score of under 5.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Day 1 leaderboard

T1. Beau Hossler

T1. Wyndham Clark

T1. Sean O'Hair

T1. Brandon Matthews

T3. Keith Mitchell

T3. Sungjae Im

T3. Matthew Fitrpatrick

T3. Alex Fitzpatrick

T3. David Lipsky

T3. Aaron Rai

T3. Luke List

T3. Henrik Norlander

T3. S.Y. Noh

T3. Michael Kim

T8. Sam Ryder

T8. Doc Rehman

T8. Justin Suh

T8. Sahith Theegala

T8. Troy Merritt

T8. Robert Streb

T8. Joseph Bramlett

T8. Brandon Wu

T8.Martin Trainer

T8. Chad Ramey

T8. Will Gordon

T8. Davis Thompson

T14. Matthew NeSmith

T14. Taylor Moore

T14. Derek Lamely

T14. Mark Hubbard

T14. Ryan Armour

T14. Jim Herman

T14. Billy Horschel

T14. Sam Burns

T14. Harris English

T14. Tom Hoge

T14. Brendon Todd

T14. Patton Kizzire

T14. Nick Hardy

T14. Davis Riley

T14. Michael Gligic

T14. Taylor Pendrith

T14. D.A. Points

T14. Jimmy Walker

T14. Luke Donald

T14. Edoardo Molinari

T14. Charley Hoffman

T14. Nick Watney

T14. Tyler Duncan

T14. Hank Lebioda

T14. M.J. Daffue

T14. Erik Van Rooyen

T4. Matthias Schwab

T14. Vincent Norrman

T14. Justin Lower

T14. Dylan Wu

T14. Ben Griffin

T14. Ryan Gerard

T30. Jason Dufner

T30. Kevin Chappell

T30. Sung Kang

T30. Sangmoon Bae

T30. Andrew Novak

T30. Trevor Cone

T30. Paul Haley II

T30. Cody Gribble

T30. Scott Harrington

T30. Austin Eckroat

T30. Brent Grant

T30. Kevin Roy

T30. Tano Goya

T30. Trevor Werbylo

T30. Robert Garrigus

T30. Derek Ernst

T30. Ben Martin

T30. Chesson Hadley

T30. Sam Saunders

T30. Eric Cole

T30. Kurt Kitayama

T30. Taylor Montgomery

T30. Joel Dahmen

T30. Denny McCarthy

T30. Thorbjorn Olesen

T30. Nicolai Hojgaard

T43. Grayson Murray

T43. Wesley Bryan

T43. Chad Collins

T43. D.J. Trahan

T43. Scott Stallings

T43. Trey Mullinax

T43. Nick Taylor

T43. Adam Hadwin

T43. Max Homa

T43. Collin Morikawa

T43. Andrew Landry

T43. Austin Cook

T43. J.J. Spaun

T43. Hayden Buckley

T43. Dylan Frittelli

T43. Matthias Schmid

T43. Jonas Blixit

T43. David Lingmerth

T43. Steve Stricker

T43. Zach Johnson

T43. Harry Higgs

T43. Austin Smotherman

T43. Si Woo Kim

T43. Tom Kim

T43. Kramer Hickok

T43. Doug Ghim

T56. Robby Shelton

T56. Lee Hodges

T56. Fabian Gomez

T56. Augusto Nunez

T56. Kevin Tway

T56. Kelly Kraft

T56. Ricky Barnes

T56. Kyle Stanley

T56. Patrick Cantlay

T56. Xander Schauffele

T56. Brice Garnett

T56. Greyson Sigg

T56. Brian Stuard

T56. Russell Knox

T56. Thomas Detry

T56. Viktor Perez

T56. Byeong Hun An

T56. S.H. Kim

T56. Max McGreevy

T56. Sam Stevens

T56. Carson Young

T56. Kyle Westmoreland

T56. Akshay Bhatia

T56. Harry Hall

T68. Geoff Ogilvy

T68. Kevin Stadler

T68. Scott Brown

T68. Richy Werenski

T68. Chris Stroud

T68. William McGrit

T68. Tyson Alexander

T68. Carl Yuan

T68. Greg Chalmers

T68. Cameron Young

T73. Ryan Palmer

T73. Scott Piercy

T73. Zac Blair

T73. Zecheng Dou

T73. Callum Shinkwin

T73. Matt Wallace

T76. Jonathan Byrd

T76. Bill Haas

T76. Aaron Baddeley

T76. Harrison Endycott

T78. Michael Thompson

T78. Paresh Amin

T78. Ben Taylor

T78. Callum Tarren

80. David Duval

80. Jon Daly

