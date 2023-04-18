2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best bets and odds

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule will have a total of 160 players on its field. The 80 teams will go up against each other for the $8.6 million purse on offer.

The event’s field will have 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. With the world’s top three players sitting out, the tournament will be headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more. Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, and Billy Horschel will be other big names to watch at the event.

2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans odds

Unsurprisingly, the team-up of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay is favorite to win the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The defending champions of this event come in with 4-1 odds. Having set a tournament record by finishing 29-under par last year, the duo will be eyeing to maintain their strong presence this year as well. The pairing of Collin Morikawa and Max Homa is the second-best bet.

Despite being a new pairing, Homa and Morikawa’s good form makes them instant favorites. They come in with odds of 17-2. Other big pairings on the 2023 Zurich Classic field include Sungjae Im - Keith Mitchell, Si Woo Kim - Tom Kim, and Sam Burns - Billy Horschel. The teams of Justin Suh - Sahith Theegala and Matt Fitzpatrick - Alex Fitzpatrick are also worth looking out for.

Here are the top odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic (As per SportsLine):

Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay +400

Collin Morikawa/Max Homa +850

Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell +1400

Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim +1600

Sam Burns/Billy Horschel +1800

Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama +2200

Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala +2200

Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2200

Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark +2500

Victor Perez/Thomas Detry +2800

Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +2800

Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard +3000

Harris English/Tom Hoge +3000

Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim +3000

J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +3500

Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen +3500

Will Gordon/Davis Thompson +3500

Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore +4000

Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +4000

Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace +4000

Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges +4500

Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire +4500

Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard +4500

Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax +4500

Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley +5000

Doc Redman/Sam Ryder +5000

Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett +5500

Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall +5500

Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue +6000

Luke List/Henrik Norlander +6500

Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +6500

Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer +7000

Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh +7000

Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren +7000

Justin Lower/Dylan Wu +7500

Sam Saunders/Eric Cole +8000

Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan +8000

Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok +8000

Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab +9000

