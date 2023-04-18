2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Best bets and odds

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is set to tee off on Thursday, April 20, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale. The only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule will have a total of 160 players on its field. The 80 teams will go up against each other for the $8.6 million purse on offer.
The event’s field will have 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. With the world’s top three players sitting out, the tournament will be headlined by the likes of Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and more. Matt Fitzpatrick, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, and Billy Horschel will be other big names to watch at the event.
2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans odds
Unsurprisingly, the team-up of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay is favorite to win the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The defending champions of this event come in with 4-1 odds. Having set a tournament record by finishing 29-under par last year, the duo will be eyeing to maintain their strong presence this year as well. The pairing of Collin Morikawa and Max Homa is the second-best bet.
Despite being a new pairing, Homa and Morikawa’s good form makes them instant favorites. They come in with odds of 17-2. Other big pairings on the 2023 Zurich Classic field include Sungjae Im - Keith Mitchell, Si Woo Kim - Tom Kim, and Sam Burns - Billy Horschel. The teams of Justin Suh - Sahith Theegala and Matt Fitzpatrick - Alex Fitzpatrick are also worth looking out for.
Here are the top odds for the 2023 Zurich Classic (As per SportsLine):
- Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay +400
- Collin Morikawa/Max Homa +850
- Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell +1400
- Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim +1600
- Sam Burns/Billy Horschel +1800
- Taylor Montgomery/Kurt Kitayama +2200
- Justin Suh/Sahith Theegala +2200
- Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick +2200
- Beau Hossler/Wyndham Clark +2500
- Victor Perez/Thomas Detry +2800
- Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin +2800
- Thorbjorn Olesen/Nicolai Hojgaard +3000
- Harris English/Tom Hoge +3000
- Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim +3000
- J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley +3500
- Denny McCarthy/Joel Dahmen +3500
- Will Gordon/Davis Thompson +3500
- Matthew NeSmith/Taylor Moore +4000
- Davis Riley/Nick Hardy +4000
- Callum Shinkwin/Matt Wallace +4000
- Robby Shelton/Lee Hodges +4500
- Brendon Todd/Patton Kizire +4500
- Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard +4500
- Scott Stallings/Trey Mullinax +4500
- Ben Martin/Chesson Hadley +5000
- Doc Redman/Sam Ryder +5000
- Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett +5500
- Akshay Bhatia/Harry Hall +5500
- Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue +6000
- Luke List/Henrik Norlander +6500
- Aaron Rai/David Lipsky +6500
- Scott Piercy/Ryan Palmer +7000
- Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh +7000
- Ben Taylor/Callum Tarren +7000
- Justin Lower/Dylan Wu +7500
- Sam Saunders/Eric Cole +8000
- Hank Lebioda/Tyler Duncan +8000
- Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok +8000
- Vincent Norman/Matthias Schwab +9000