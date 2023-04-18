Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Schedule, players, total prize purse, and more

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is scheduled to take place this week starting on Thursday, April 20, and will run through April 23 at the TPC in Louisiana. The tournament features 160 players divided into a group of two to win the winner's share of the purse of $8.6 million.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans headlines 16 of the top 50 golfers in the world. However, the top three, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler will miss the event. Patrick Cantlay will be the top-ranked golfer in the field.
Scroll down to find the schedule of the tournaments and a list of the golfers who will be playing the match.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans schedule
Monday, April 17: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Monday Pro-Am
- Time: 11 am-1 pm
Tuesday, April 18: Professional Practice Rounds and Children’s Hospital Celebrity Shootout
- Time: 3 pm
Wednesday, April 19: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Wednesday Pro-Am
- Time: 7 am-9 am and 12 pm-2 pm
Thursday, April 20: First Round
- Time: 7 am
Friday, April 21: Second Round
- Time: 8 am
Saturday, April 22: Third Round
- Time: 8 am
Sunday, April 23: Championship Round
- Time: 9 am
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
- Tyson Alexander
- Paresh Amin
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Sangmoon Bae
- Ricky Barnes
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Scott Brown
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Greg Chalmers
- Kevin Chappell
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- John Daly
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- David Duval
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Derek Ernst
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Robert Garrigus
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Fabián Gómez
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Harry Higgs
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Andrew Landry
- Hank Lebioda
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Edoardo Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Victor Perez
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Saunders
- Xander Schauffele
- Matti Schmi
- dMatthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Callum Shinkwin
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Sam Stevens
- Robert Streb
- Steve Stricker
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Ben Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Michael Thompson
- Davis Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- D.J. Trahan
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan