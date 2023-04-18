Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Schedule, players, total prize purse, and more

The 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is scheduled to take place this week starting on Thursday, April 20, and will run through April 23 at the TPC in Louisiana. The tournament features 160 players divided into a group of two to win the winner's share of the purse of $8.6 million.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans headlines 16 of the top 50 golfers in the world. However, the top three, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, and Scottie Scheffler will miss the event. Patrick Cantlay will be the top-ranked golfer in the field.

Scroll down to find the schedule of the tournaments and a list of the golfers who will be playing the match.

Zurich Classic of New Orleans schedule

Monday, April 17: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Monday Pro-Am

Time: 11 am-1 pm

Tuesday, April 18: Professional Practice Rounds and Children’s Hospital Celebrity Shootout

Time: 3 pm

Wednesday, April 19: Zurich Classic of New Orleans Wednesday Pro-Am

Time: 7 am-9 am and 12 pm-2 pm

Thursday, April 20: First Round

Time: 7 am

Friday, April 21: Second Round

Time: 8 am

Saturday, April 22: Third Round

Time: 8 am

Sunday, April 23: Championship Round

Time: 9 am

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Tyson Alexander

Paresh Amin

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Sangmoon Bae

Ricky Barnes

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Scott Brown

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Greg Chalmers

Kevin Chappell

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

John Daly

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

David Duval

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Derek Ernst

Matt Fitzpatrick

Alex Fitzpatrick

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Robert Garrigus

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Fabián Gómez

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Harry Higgs

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Nicolai Hojgaard

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Michael Kim

Tom Kim

S.H. Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Andrew Landry

Hank Lebioda

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Edoardo Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Victor Perez

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Sam Saunders

Xander Schauffele

Matti Schmi

dMatthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Callum Shinkwin

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Sam Stevens

Robert Streb

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Ben Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Michael Thompson

Davis Thompson

Brendon Todd

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

