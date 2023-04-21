2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Friday tee times and TV schedule

Day 1 of the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans ended with the team of Beau Hossler and Wyndham Clark in the lead along with Sean O'Hair and Brandon Matthews. The two pairings beat the rest of the 80-team field to take the lead after the first 18 holes.

The event held at TPC Louisiana saw the Fitzpatrick brothers, Matt and Alex, get a great start. The duo scored a 10-under 62 and sat on T3 with teams including Mitchell/Im, Lipsky/Rai, Norlander/List and Noh/Kim.

Surprisingly, defending champions and tournament favorites Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay struggled on Day 1. The duo hit an opening round of 5-under 67 and sat T56.

The pairing of John Daly and David Duval sat last on the Zurich Classic leaderboard after the first day. It’ll be interesting to see if the duo manages to climb back to favorable positions as the event progresses on Friday.

2023 Zurich Classic Friday tee times

Here are the tee times for round 1 of the Zurich Classic (All times Eastern):

1st tee

8:00 am - Kyle Stanley/Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst/Robert Garrigus

8:11 am - John Daly/David Duval, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

8:22 am - Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, Austin Smotherman/Harry Higgs

8:33 am - Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda, Brice Garnett/Greyson Sigg

8:44 am - Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh

8:55 am - Matt Wallace/Callum Shinkwin, Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue

9:06 am - Justin Lower/Dylan Wu, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim

9:17 am - Max McGreevy/Sam Stevens, Callum Tarren/Ben Taylor

9:28 am - Aaron Baddeley/Harrison Endycott, Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers

9:39 am - Carson Young/Kyle Westmoreland, Harry Hall/Akshay Bhatia

12:15 pm - Ryan Palmer/Scott Piercy, Bill Haas/Jonathyn Byrd

12:26 pm - Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith, Sam Ryder/Doc Redman

12:37 pm - Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh

12:48 pm - Sam Burns/Billy Horschel, Harris English/Tom Hoge

12:59 pm - Max Homa/Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

1:10 pm - J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

1:21 pm - Lee Hodges/Robby Shelton, Taylor Pendrith/ Michael Gligic

1:32 pm - Jimmy Walker/D.A. Points, Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett

1:43 pm - Fabian Gomez/Augusto Nunez, Cody Gribble/Paul Haley II

1:54 pm - Brent Grant/Kevin Roy, Tano Goya/Trevor Werbylo.

10th tee

8:00 am - Jonas Blixt/David Lingmerth, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft

8:11 am - Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

8:22 am - Zach Johnson/Steve Stricker, Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari

8:33 am - Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

8:44 am - Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

8:55 am - Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler

9:06 am - Thomas Detry/Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman

9:17 am - Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard

9:28 am - Davis Thompson/Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander/Carl Yuan

9:39 am - Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard/Thorbjorn Olesen

12:15 pm - Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler, Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray

12:26 pm - Jason Dufner/Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan/Chad Collins

12:37 pm - Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Jim Herman/Ryan Armour

12:48 pm - Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

12:59 pm - Brendon Todd/Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski/Scott Brown

1:10 pm - Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry/Austin Cook

1:21 pm - Michael Thompson/Paresh Amin, Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid

1:32 pm - Sung Kang/Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky/Aaron Rai

1:43 pm - Chris Stroud/William McGirt, Andrew Novak/Trevor Cone

1:54 pm - Austin Eckroat/Scott Harrington, Zac Blair/Zecheng Dou.

2023 Zurich Classic TV schedule explored

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is available for audience viewing on the Golf Channel, ESPN+ and Peacock. Radio broadcast of the event is available on SiriusXM.

Friday, April 21 schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2-5 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 9:15 am-6 pm

Peacock: 2-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 pm.

