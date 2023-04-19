2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans Thursday tee times and TV schedule explored

The PGA Tour is back on Thursday, April 20, with the 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The team event is set to tee off at TPC Louisiana with 160 players on the field, who will compete in 80 teams for the $8.6 million purse on offer.

The event has a stacked field with 16 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings among the top contenders. Players like Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Collin Morikawa, among others, will headline the event. The Zurich Classic will kickstart on Thursday with the initial tee-off at 8:00 am.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms Teams and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans Teams and starting times for the first and second rounds of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans https://t.co/GHg9VNnyLw

The pairings of Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler and Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray will start the event on the first tee. Other big names will follow.

2023 Zurich Classic Thursday tee times

Here are the tee times for round 1 of the Zurich Classic:

1st tee

8:00 am - Geoff Ogilvy/Kevin Stadler, Wesley Bryan/Grayson Murray

8:13 am - Jason Dufner/Kevin Chappell, D.J. Trahan/Chad Collins

8:26 am - Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard, Jim Herman/Ryan Armour

8:39 am - Trey Mullinax/Scott Stallings, Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin

8:52 am - Brenton Todd/Patton Kizzire, Richy Werenski/Scott Brown

9:05 am - Robert Streb/Troy Merritt, Andrew Landry/Austin Cook

9:18 am - Michael Thompson/Paresh Amin, Dylan Frittelli/Matti Schmid

9:31 am - Sung Kang/Sangmoon Bae, David Lipsky/Aaron Rai

9:44 am - Chris Stroud/William McGirt, Andrew Novak/Trevor Cone

9:57 am - Austin Eckroat/Scott Harrington, Zac Blair/Zecheng Dou

1:05 pm - Jonas Blixt/David Lingmerth, Kevin Tway/Kelly Kraft

1:18 pm - Chesson Hadley/Ben Martin, Eric Cole/Sam Saunders

1:31 pm - Zach Johnson/Steve Stricker, Luke Donald/Edoardo Molinari

1:44 pm - Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele/Patrick Cantlay

1:57 pm - Kurt Kitayama/Taylor Montgomery, Joel Dahmen/Denny McCarthy

2:10 pm - Russell Knox/Brian Stuard, Wyndham Clark/Beau Hossler

2:23 pm - Thomas Detry/Victor Perez, Matthias Schwab/Vincent Norrman

2:36 pm - Doug Ghim/Kramer Hickok, Ben Griffin/Ryan Gerard

2:49 pm - Davis Thompson/Will Gordon, Tyson Alexander/Carl Yuan

3:02 pm - Sean O’Hair/Brandon Matthews, Nicolai Hojgaard/Thorbjorn Olesen

10th tee

8:00 am - Ryan Palmer/Scott Piercy, Bill Haas/Jonathyn Byrd

8:13 am - Taylor Moore/Matthew NeSmith, Sam Ryder/Doc Redman

8:26 am - Sungjae Im/Keith Mitchell, Sahith Theegala/Justin Suh

8:39 am - Sam Burns/Billy Horschel, Harris English/Tom Hoge

8:52 am - Max Homa/Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick/Alex Fitzpatrick

9:05 am - J.J. Spaun/Hayden Buckley, Davis Riley/Nick Hardy

9:18 am - Lee Hodges/Robby Shelton, Taylor Pendrith/ Michael Gligic

9:31 am - Jimmy Walker/D.A. Points, Brandon Wu/Joseph Bramlett

9:44 am - Fabian Gomez/Augusto Nunez, Cody Gribble/Paul Haley II

9:57 am - Brent Grant/Kevin Roy, Tano Goya/Trevor Werbylo

1:05 pm - Kyle Stanley/Ricky Barnes, Derek Ernst/Robert Garrigus

1:18 pm - John Daly/David Duval, Luke List/Henrik Norlander

1:31 pm - Nick Watney/Charley Hoffman, Austin Smotherman/Harry Higgs

1:44 pm - Tyler Duncan/Hank Lebioda, Brice Garnett/Greyson Sigg

1:57 pm - Chad Ramey/Martin Trainer, Michael Kim/S.Y. Noh

2:10 pm - Matt Wallace/Callum Shinkwin, Erik van Rooyen/MJ Daffue

2:23 pm - Justin Lower/Dylan Wu, Byeong Hun An/S.H. Kim

2:36 pm - Max McGreevy/Sam Stevens, Callum Tarren/Ben Taylor

2:49 pm - Aaron Baddeley/Harrison Endycott, Cameron Percy/Greg Chalmers

3:02 pm - Carson Young/Kyle Westmoreland, Harry Hall/Akshay Bhatia

2023 Zurich Classic TV schedule explored

The PGA Tour’s 2023 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is available on the Golf Channel, ESPN+ and Peacock. Radio listeners can tune into SiriusXM's PGA Tour Channel.

Thursday, April 20 schedule:

TV

Golf Channel: 2-5 pm

Stream

ESPN+: 8:00 am-6 pm

Peacock: 2-6 pm

Radio

SiriusXM: 12-6 pm

