2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $20,000,000 purse?

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ended this Sunday, March 10, with the victory of Scottie Scheffler. The Texan took home 700 FedEx Cup points and also the lion's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Scottie Scheffler received a $4 million paycheck for his victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Two other players received prizes in excess of $1 million and the Top 35 earned $100,000 or more.
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational:
- 1 Scottie Scheffler (-15) $4,000,000
- 2 Wyndham Clark (-10) $2,200,000
- 3 Shane Lowry (-9) $1,400,000
- T4 Will Zalatoris (-7) $920,000
- T4 Russell Henley (-7) $920,000
- T6 Sahith Theegala (-5) $730,000
- T6 Brendon Todd (-5) $730,000
- T8 Byeong Hun An (-4) $579,000
- T8 Andrew Putnam (-4) $579,000
- T8 Emiliano Grillo (-4) $579,000
- T8 Max Homa (-4) $579,000
- T12 Nick Taylor (-3) $389,667
- T12 Brian Harman (-3) $389,667
- T12 Lee Hodges (-3) $389,667
- T12 Tom Hoge (-3) $389,667
- T12 Justin Thomas (-3) $389,667
- T12 Hideki Matsuyama (-3) $389,667
- T18 Cam Davis (-2) $289,000
- T18 Corey Conners (-2) $289,000
- T18 Sungjae Im (-2) $289,000
- T21 Seamus Power (-1) $224,750
- T21 Eric Cole (-1) $224,750
- T21 Rory McIlroy (-1) $224,750
- T21 Harris English (-1) $224,750
- T25 Patrick Rodgers (E) $162,800
- T25 Xander Schauffele (E) $162,800
- T25 Erik van Rooyen (E) $162,800
- T25 Ludvig Aberg (E) $162,800
- T25 Grayson Murray (E) $162,800
- T30 Jordan Spieth (+1) $123,500
- T30 Mackenzie Hughes (+1) $123,500
- T30 Lucas Glover (+1) $123,500
- T30 Si Woo Kim (+1) $123,500
- T30 Webb Simpson (+1) $123,500
- T30 Sam Burns (+1) $123,500
- T36 Rickie Fowler (+2) $88,375
- T36 Jason Day (+2) $88,375
- T36 Patrick Cantlay (+2) $88,375
- T36 Keegan Bradley (+2) $88,375
- T36 Austin Eckroat (+2) $88,375
- T36 Viktor Hovland (+2) $88,375
- T36 Cameron Young (+2) $88,375
- T36 Justin Lower (+2) $88,375
- T44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3) $64,000
- T44 Min Woo Lee (+3) $64,000
- T44 Chris Kirk (+3) $64,000
- T44 Stephan Jaeger (+3) $64,000
- T48 Nick Dunlap (+4) $54,000
- T48 Denny McCarthy (+4) $54,000
- T48 Taylor Moore (+4) $54,000
- 51 C.T. Pan (+5) $51,000
- T52 Adam Hadwin (+6) $49,000
- T52 Matthieu Pavon (+6) $49,000
- T52 Tom Kim (+6) $49,000
- 55 J.T. Poston (+8) $47,000
- 56 Luke List (+10) $46,000
- T57 Jake Knapp (+12) $44,500
- T57 Sepp Straka (+12) $44,500
2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scheffler's Seventh PGA Tour Victory
Scottie Scheffler finished with a score of 15 under, five strokes ahead of runner-up Wyndham Clark. It is his seventh official PGA Tour victory, which includes one major and four elevated events.
This performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational will undoubtedly be memorable for Scheffler, as he excelled putter in hand. The champion gained 4,347 strokes with his putting, needed only 27 putts per round and led the field in 'Putts Per Green In Regulations' (1.58).