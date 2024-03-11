2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $20,000,000 purse?

The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational ended this Sunday, March 10, with the victory of Scottie Scheffler. The Texan took home 700 FedEx Cup points and also the lion's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Scottie Scheffler received a $4 million paycheck for his victory in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Two other players received prizes in excess of $1 million and the Top 35 earned $100,000 or more.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational:

1 Scottie Scheffler (-15) $4,000,000

2 Wyndham Clark (-10) $2,200,000

3 Shane Lowry (-9) $1,400,000

T4 Will Zalatoris (-7) $920,000

T4 Russell Henley (-7) $920,000

T6 Sahith Theegala (-5) $730,000

T6 Brendon Todd (-5) $730,000

T8 Byeong Hun An (-4) $579,000

T8 Andrew Putnam (-4) $579,000

T8 Emiliano Grillo (-4) $579,000

T8 Max Homa (-4) $579,000

T12 Nick Taylor (-3) $389,667

T12 Brian Harman (-3) $389,667

T12 Lee Hodges (-3) $389,667

T12 Tom Hoge (-3) $389,667

T12 Justin Thomas (-3) $389,667

T12 Hideki Matsuyama (-3) $389,667

T18 Cam Davis (-2) $289,000

T18 Corey Conners (-2) $289,000

T18 Sungjae Im (-2) $289,000

T21 Seamus Power (-1) $224,750

T21 Eric Cole (-1) $224,750

T21 Rory McIlroy (-1) $224,750

T21 Harris English (-1) $224,750

T25 Patrick Rodgers (E) $162,800

T25 Xander Schauffele (E) $162,800

T25 Erik van Rooyen (E) $162,800

T25 Ludvig Aberg (E) $162,800

T25 Grayson Murray (E) $162,800

T30 Jordan Spieth (+1) $123,500

T30 Mackenzie Hughes (+1) $123,500

T30 Lucas Glover (+1) $123,500

T30 Si Woo Kim (+1) $123,500

T30 Webb Simpson (+1) $123,500

T30 Sam Burns (+1) $123,500

T36 Rickie Fowler (+2) $88,375

T36 Jason Day (+2) $88,375

T36 Patrick Cantlay (+2) $88,375

T36 Keegan Bradley (+2) $88,375

T36 Austin Eckroat (+2) $88,375

T36 Viktor Hovland (+2) $88,375

T36 Cameron Young (+2) $88,375

T36 Justin Lower (+2) $88,375

T44 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+3) $64,000

T44 Min Woo Lee (+3) $64,000

T44 Chris Kirk (+3) $64,000

T44 Stephan Jaeger (+3) $64,000

T48 Nick Dunlap (+4) $54,000

T48 Denny McCarthy (+4) $54,000

T48 Taylor Moore (+4) $54,000

51 C.T. Pan (+5) $51,000

T52 Adam Hadwin (+6) $49,000

T52 Matthieu Pavon (+6) $49,000

T52 Tom Kim (+6) $49,000

55 J.T. Poston (+8) $47,000

56 Luke List (+10) $46,000

T57 Jake Knapp (+12) $44,500

T57 Sepp Straka (+12) $44,500

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Scheffler's Seventh PGA Tour Victory

Scottie Scheffler finished with a score of 15 under, five strokes ahead of runner-up Wyndham Clark. It is his seventh official PGA Tour victory, which includes one major and four elevated events.

This performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational will undoubtedly be memorable for Scheffler, as he excelled putter in hand. The champion gained 4,347 strokes with his putting, needed only 27 putts per round and led the field in 'Putts Per Green In Regulations' (1.58).