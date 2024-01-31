2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s Wednesday practice closed due to bad weather

Wednesday’s 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am practice rounds will not be open for spectators. The event organisers have informed the round will remain closed to the public due to bad weather.

Taking to the event’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the Pebble Beach Pro-Am officials updated that the Pebble Beach Golf Links gates will not open to the public “out of an abundance of caution.” The officials also informed that the fans, who purchased tickets for the round, can exchange it or get refunds from the event website.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am updated on X:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will not be opening the course to the public for Wednesday’s practice rounds. The safety of our fans is our top priority, and tomorrow’s predicted weather conditions make it challenging to proceed.”

Expand Tweet

Spectators can visit www.attpbgolf.com for details about Wednesday’s ticket exchange or refund.