2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge teed off the campaign on Thursday, May 23 at the renovated Colonial Country Club. Round 1 of the event ended with Charley Hoffman in the lead. The 47-year-old shot a 5-under 65 to take a one-shot lead over five players including Tony Finau and Brian Harman.

Round 2 of the Charles Schwab Challenge will begin at 8:00 am ET on Friday. Michael Kim, Ben Griffin and Callum Tarren will take the first tee at Colonial. The pairing of Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam and Matt NeSmith will follow the opening group at 8:11 am. Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley and Tyson Alexander will be the third group to tee off.

Day 1 leader Hoffman will resume his Charles Schwab Challenge campaign on Friday at 9:17 am ET.

Ryan Palmer and Greyson Sigg will join him on the tenth tee. His group will follow the pairing of Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim and Tom Hoge. His group will be followed by Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole and Ben Taylor.

T2 Finau will take his first tee of Day 2 at 9:21 am. He will join Max Homa and Adam Scott. Meanwhile, Harman will take his first tee at 1:34 pm alongside Justin Rose and Si Woo Kim.

Event-favorite and Masters champion Scottie Scheffler will have an early tee-off on Friday at 8:55 am. Billy Horschel and Keegan Bradley will join him on the first tee.

It's pertinent to note that the Charles Schwab Challenge will have a traditional 36-hole cut. Only around half of the players on the event’s 132-player field will remain eligible to resume play on Saturday at the $9.1 million prize event.

2024 Charles Schwab Challenge Round 2 tee times

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial (All times ET):

1st tee

8:00 am - Michael Kim, Ben Griffin, Callum Tarren

8:11 am - Martin Trainer, Andrew Putnam, Matt NeSmith

8:22 am - Nate Lashley, Chesson Hadley, Tyson Alexander

8:33 am - Akshay Bhatia, Lucas Glover, Matt Kuchar

8:44 am - Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Sungjae Im

8:55 am - Lee Hodges, Nico Echvarria, Brandt Snedker

9:06 am - Peter Malnati, Grayson Murray, Adam Schenk

9:17 am - Zac Blair, Joseph Bramlett, Kevin Yu

9:28 am - C.T. Pan, Ryan Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:39 am - Ryo Hisatsune, Sami Valimaki, Max Greyserman

9:50 am - Paul Haley II, Chandler Phillips, Tom Whitney

12:50 pm - Garrick Higgo, Sam Ryder, S.H. Kim

1:01 pm - Tyler Duncan, Wesley Bryan, Sam Stevens

1:12 pm - Cam Davis, Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

1:23 pm - Rickie Fowler, Taylor Moore, J.T. Poston

1:34 pm - Brian Harman, Justin Rose, Si Woo Kim

1:45 pm - Tony Finau, Max Homa, Adam Scott

1:56 pm - Austin Eckroat, Collin Morikawa, Sepp Straka

2:07 pm - Justin Lower, Dylan Wu, Harry Hall

2:18 pm - Troy Merritt, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, David Lipsky

2:29 pm - Pierceson Coody, Mac Meissner, Hayden Springer

2:40 pm - Chan Kim, David Skinns, Parker Coody

10th tee

8:00 am - Ben Martin, Mark Hubbard, Doug Ghim

8:11 am - Joel Dahmen, Kevin Streelman, Matti Schmid

8:22 am - Alex Smalley, Nicolai Hojgaard, Carl Yuan

8:33 am - Chad Ramey, Daniel Berger, Gary Woodland

8:44 am - Chris Kirk, Emiliano Grillo, Jordan Spieth

8:55 am - Scottie Scheffler, Billy Horschel, Keegan Bradley

9:06 am - Chris Gotterup, Tom Kim, Tom Hoge

9:17 am - Ryan Palmer, Charley Hoffman, Greyson Sigg

9:28 am - Maverick McNealy, Eric Cole, Ben Taylor

9:39 am - Robert MacIntyre, Ben Kohles, Jorge Campillo

9:50 am - Ryan Fox, Austin Smotherman, Erik Barnes

12:50 pm - Kevin Tway, Rory Sabbatini, Robby Shelton

1:01 pm - Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Carson Young

1:12 pm - Beau Hossler, Aaron Rai, Brandon Wu

1:23 pm - Davis Riley, Nick Hardy, J.J. Spaun

1:34 pm - Kevin Kisner, Webb Simpson, Zach Johnson

1:45 pm - Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Brendon Todd

1:56 pm - Vincent Norrman, Chez Reavie, Harris English

2:07 pm - Keith Mitchell, Denny McCarthy, Hayden Buckley

2:18 pm - Jimmy Walker, Min Woo Lee, Andrew Novak

2:29 pm - Rafael Campos, Alejandro Tosti, Jimmy Stanger

2:40 pm - Victor Perez, Ben Silverman, Michael Block

Day 3 tee times for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will be updated after round 2's play.