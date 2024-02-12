Who is Charley Hoffman’s wife? All you need to know about Stacy Vasil

Charley Hoffman is married to his high school love, Stacy Vasil. The couple tied the knot in 2009 after dating for a few years.

They have known each other since their school days and grew up together. According to Hoffman's official website, he met his wife during his school days. They both attended Powan High School in Poway, California. However, they did not attend the same college.

While Hoffman graduated from UNLV with a B.S. in Communications, his wife went to Boston University. After her graduation, Stacy started working in public relations in San Diego. She worked for numerous companies including MasterCard, Sara Lee and Microsoft, during her time in Public Relations.

Stacy helped her husband start The Charley Hoffman Foundation in 2009. Speaking about this, Stacy said (via The San Diego Union-Tribune):

“We are fortunate to be in the position to start a foundation and our mission is to specifically help children. Charley’s golf career aside, we both come from very supportive and loving families and were given many opportunities growing up that many children never receive.”

Charley Hoffman's wife is inactive on social media and she is very private about her personal life. She has an Instagram account but it is private.

However, Hoffman often shares pictures of his wife and his daughters, Claire and Katelynn, on his social media handle. Last year, he posted his family pictures on Mother's Day, with the caption:

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers in the world. The sun shines bright on our special one @stacymhoffman."

Charley Hoffman's remarkable comeback at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

Hoffman underwent surgery for skin cancer last year in May. The treatment had restricted his golfing outings for a while but soon after his recovery, he returned to the game. But he had struggled with his play in the PGA Tour events, missing the cut in most of the tournaments he played last season.

However, Charley Hoffman finally managed to get his best finish after over a year. He finished second at last week's 2024 WM Phoenix Open. He finished in a tie with Nick Taylor at the tournament and competed in a playoff. However, Taylor made a birdie on the second extra hole and took home the trophy.

Although Charley Hoffman did not win the PGA Tour event, he had a good finish after a long time. He did not have any top 10 finishes in the last season.

Hoffman started the 2024 season at the Sony Open, where he finished in a tie for the T42 position. He also played at The American Express but failed to make the cut and then finished T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open before finishing second at the Phoenix Open.