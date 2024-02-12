From overcoming Cancer to finish runner-up of the WM Phoenix Open, Charley Hoffman’s inspiring story will make your day 

Charley Hoffman finished runner up in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open, with a score of 21 under, losing to Nick Taylor in a 2-hole playoff. For him, it is much more than his best finish in more than a year after battling skin cancer last season.

Hoffman had to undergo surgery in early May 2023 due to cancerous lesions in his left arm. The surgery was successful, although it forced the player to miss a month of the season.

Charley Hoffman went for a routine check-up with a dermatologist, who detected the lesions on his skin. Although he initially thought of scheduling his surgery for the end of the season, the seriousness of the matter led him to seek an immediate solution.

Charley Hoffman took advantage of these circumstances to raise awareness, among his colleagues and the world, about the importance of protecting oneself from skin cancer. On May 17, 2023, days after his surgery, Hoffman posted the following on his Insgaram account:

"After a routine checkup from the dermatologist two weeks ago they found some severely sun damaged skin. I wanted to wait till the end of the season to do the surgery but eventually decided cancer isn’t anything you want to mess around with."

"The procedure to went well and hopefully will be back in action in a few weeks if I’m fortunate enough... Most importantly please go to your dermatologist and get checked and wear sunscreen or @storyigolf sleeves."

Upon his return, Charley Hoffman played 13 tournaments in the 2023 season, with six cuts made and a T12 at the Wyndham Championship as his best result.

Charley Hoffman at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is a very special event for Charley Hoffman, as the title sponsor of the event is also the player's main sponsor. Therefore, a good result has a special value for him.

Charley Hoffman played the first three rounds for a score of 14 under, with which he started the decisive 18 holes tied for the lead. His performance for the first 54 holes included 19 birdies and five bogeys, with a best round of 64 (third).

Hoffman has not finished in the top 10 of an official PGA Tour tournament since the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic (T10). His last runner up finish was at the 2021 Valero Texas Open.

The most recent of his 4 PGA Tour victories dates back to 2016, at the Valero Texas Open. Previously he had won the 2007 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, the 2010 Deutsche Bank Championship and the 2014 OHL Classic at Mayakoba.

Nick Taylor tied the match on the final hole of the 4th round to force a playoff. Both Hoffman and Taylor made birdies on the first hole of the playoff, but Hoffman only managed to make par on the second hole, while Taylor was able to clinch the birdie and the title.