2024 Charles Schwab Challenge: Round 3 tee times and pairings explored

The third round of the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge will begin on Saturday, May 25, at 8 am ET, with Ben Silverman teeing off from the first hole. Troy Merritt and Parker Coody will be the first pair to begin their round on Saturday. The duo will tee off at 8:05 am ET.

Leader Davis Riley is paired with Hayden Buckley for the third day of play at Colonial Golf Club. The duo will tee off at 1:55 pm ET from the first hole on Saturday.

Riley fired a 6-under 64 on Friday to take a 36-hole lead at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. After two rounds, he aggregates at 10-under and has a two-stroke lead over Buckley and Pierceson Coody. He sank six birdies in his second round.

Buckley and Coody jumped five spots on Friday after shooting 5-under 65. Sungjae Im fired a low 64 to make a 42-spot leap in the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge. He is tied with Sepp Straka and Keegan Bradley at 6-under.

Tee times explored for the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3

Here are the tee time details for the Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3 (all times ET):

8 am: Ben Silverman

8:05 am: Troy Merritt, Parker Coody

8:15 am: Kevin Kisner, Vincent Norrman

8:25 am: Nick Hardy, Si Woo Kim

8:35 am: Maverick McNealy, Aaron Rai

8:45 am: Emiliano Grillo, Lee Hodges

8:55 am: Victor Perez, Mark Hubbard

9:05 am: Justin Rose, Mac Meissner

9:15 am: Peter Malnati, Austin Smotherman

9:25 am: Kevin Streelman, Adam Svensson

9:35 am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Callum Tarren

9:45 am: Thomas Detry, Davis Thompson

9:55 am: Charley Hoffman, Tyler Duncan

10:10 am: Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge

10:20 am: Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

10:30 am: Keith Mitchell, David Lipsky

10:40 am: Cam Davis, Rickie Fowler

10:50 am: Chandler Phillips, Martin Laird

11 am: C.T. Pan, Patrick Rodgers

11:10 am: K.H. Lee, Joseph Bramlett

11:20 am: Lucas Glover, Daniel Berger

11:30 am: Alejandro Tosti, Ben Martin

11:40 am: Zach Johnson, Brendon Todd

11:50 am: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Yu

12 pm: Collin Morikawa, Min Woo Lee

12:15 pm: J.T. Poston, Adam Scott

12:25 pm: Ryan Moore, S.H. Kim

12:35 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Tom Kim

12:45 pm: Matt NeSmith, Matt Kuchar

12:55 pm: Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy

1:05 pm: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland

1:15 pm: Robby Shelton, Brian Harman

1:25 pm: Ryan Fox, Kevin Tway

1:35 pm: Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka

1:45 pm: Pierceson Coody, Sungjae Im

1:55 pm: Davis Riley, Hayden Buckley