2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be held from May 2 to 5 at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas. Players will compete for 500 FedEx Cup points and a $9,500,000 purse.
According to BetMGM, Jordan Spieth is favored to win at +1600. Spieth has +350 odds of a top-five finish, +170 odds of a top ten, and -120 odds of a top-twenty finish.
Jason Day ended a five-year dry spell with a victory at the 2023 Byron Nelson and has +2000 odds to win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
2023 runner-up Si Woo Kim tied for second place with Austin Eckroat at 22-under par. Kim is tied with Spieth for the best odds to win at +1600.
Ten-time DP World Tour champion Alex Noren seeks to clinch his maiden PGA Tour victory at +2200. Noren is favored +225 to finish in the top ten.
K.H. Lee won the tournament consecutively in 2021 and 2022 with scores of 25-under and 26-under respectively. Lee has +5000 odds to bag his third CJ Cup Byron Nelson title.
Min Woo Lee and Adam Schenk have odds of +550 and +700 to finish in the top five of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. Schenk finished tied for 12th at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National and missed the cut at the last edition of the Byron Nelson tournament.
Byeong Hun An (+2800) finished the 2023 edition of the tournament tied for 14th. Byeong Hun An has played eleven PGA Tour events this season and finished in the top 25 in six events.
The 15 best odds to win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson are:
- Jordan Spieth (+1600)
- Si Woo Kim (+1600)
- Jason Day (+2000)
- Alex Noren (+2200)
- Will Zalatoris (+2200)
- Adam Scott (+2500)
- Sungjae Im (+2500)
- Byeong Hun An (+2800)
- Min Woo Lee (+2800)
- Stephan Jaeger (+2800)
- Tom Kim (+2800)
- Tom Hoge (+3300)
- Adam Schenk (+4000)
- Keith Mitchell (+4000)
- Thomas Detry (+4000)
2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field
The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field at TPC Craig Ranch is as follows:
- Tyson Alexander
- James Hahn
- Hun An Byeong
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Erik Barnes
- Daniel Berger
- Alexander Björk
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Bronson Burgoon
- Jorge Campillo
- Rafael Campos
- Bud Cauley
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Parker Coody
- Pierceson Coody
- Austin Cook
- Trace Crowe
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Kevin Dougherty
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Patrick Fishburn
- Ryan Fox
- Wilson Fur
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Cody Gribble
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Scott Gutschewski
- Chesson Hadley
- Blaine Hale Jr.
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Rico Hoey
- Tom Hoge
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Jarred Jeter
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Chan Kim
- Kris Kim
- Micheal Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Min Woo Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Robert MacIntyre
- Ben Martin
- Ryan McCormick
- Maverick McNealy
- Mac Meissner
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Matt NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrick Norlander
- Vincent Norman
- Andrew Novak
- David Nyfjall
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Raul Perendaa
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Sam Ryder
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Adam Scott
- Taiga Semikawa
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- J.J. Spaun
- Jordan Speith
- Hayden Springer
- Jimmy Stanger
- Sam Stevens
- Kevin Streelmana
- Justin Suh
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Josh Teater
- Davis Thompson
- Alejandro Tosti
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Sami Valimaki
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tom Whitney
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Norman Xiong
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
- Will Zalatoris