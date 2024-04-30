2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Odds and best bets explored

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will be held from May 2 to 5 at TPC Craig Ranch, Texas. Players will compete for 500 FedEx Cup points and a $9,500,000 purse.

According to BetMGM, Jordan Spieth is favored to win at +1600. Spieth has +350 odds of a top-five finish, +170 odds of a top ten, and -120 odds of a top-twenty finish.

Jason Day ended a five-year dry spell with a victory at the 2023 Byron Nelson and has +2000 odds to win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

2023 runner-up Si Woo Kim tied for second place with Austin Eckroat at 22-under par. Kim is tied with Spieth for the best odds to win at +1600.

Ten-time DP World Tour champion Alex Noren seeks to clinch his maiden PGA Tour victory at +2200. Noren is favored +225 to finish in the top ten.

K.H. Lee won the tournament consecutively in 2021 and 2022 with scores of 25-under and 26-under respectively. Lee has +5000 odds to bag his third CJ Cup Byron Nelson title.

Min Woo Lee and Adam Schenk have odds of +550 and +700 to finish in the top five of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field. Schenk finished tied for 12th at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National and missed the cut at the last edition of the Byron Nelson tournament.

Byeong Hun An (+2800) finished the 2023 edition of the tournament tied for 14th. Byeong Hun An has played eleven PGA Tour events this season and finished in the top 25 in six events.

The 15 best odds to win the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson are:

Jordan Spieth (+1600)

Si Woo Kim (+1600)

Jason Day (+2000)

Alex Noren (+2200)

Will Zalatoris (+2200)

Adam Scott (+2500)

Sungjae Im (+2500)

Byeong Hun An (+2800)

Min Woo Lee (+2800)

Stephan Jaeger (+2800)

Tom Kim (+2800)

Tom Hoge (+3300)

Adam Schenk (+4000)

Keith Mitchell (+4000)

Thomas Detry (+4000)

2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field at TPC Craig Ranch is as follows:

Tyson Alexander

James Hahn

Hun An Byeong

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Erik Barnes

Daniel Berger

Alexander Björk

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Bronson Burgoon

Jorge Campillo

Rafael Campos

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Parker Coody

Pierceson Coody

Austin Cook

Trace Crowe

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Kevin Dougherty

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Patrick Fishburn

Ryan Fox

Wilson Fur

Brice Garnett

Doug Ghim

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Cody Gribble

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Scott Gutschewski

Chesson Hadley

Blaine Hale Jr.

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Rico Hoey

Tom Hoge

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Jarred Jeter

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Chan Kim

Kris Kim

Micheal Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Robert MacIntyre

Ben Martin

Ryan McCormick

Maverick McNealy

Mac Meissner

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Matt NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrick Norlander

Vincent Norman

Andrew Novak

David Nyfjall

Thorbjørn Olesen

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Raul Perendaa

Chandler Phillips

Seamus Power

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Sam Ryder

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Taiga Semikawa

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Speith

Hayden Springer

Jimmy Stanger

Sam Stevens

Kevin Streelmana

Justin Suh

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Josh Teater

Davis Thompson

Alejandro Tosti

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Sami Valimaki

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tom Whitney

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Norman Xiong

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

Will Zalatoris