2024 CME Group Tour Championship odds and best bets explored

The CME Group Tour Championship kicks off on Thursday, November 21, at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. The event marks the end of the LPGA Tour 2024 season and brings together the top 60 players of the year.
World number one Nelly Korda is the favorite to win the CME Group Tour Championship according to specialist sports betting sites like FanDuel Sportsbook. The platform has Korda at +450.
Korda will be at the CME Group Tour Championship to cap a spectacular season in which she has won seven tournaments, five of them in a row (including a Major). This puts her well ahead of second place Jeeno Thitikul, who is +800 at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rounding out the top five are Haeran Ryu (+1400), Ruoning Yin (+1400) and Charley Hull (+1600), all of whom have been very consistent throughout the season. Lydia Ko, who has won three tournaments in 2024 in addition to her Olympic gold medal, is sixth in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds (+1800).
2024 CME Group Tour Championship odds and best bets
Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's winning odds for all the players in the CME Group Tour Championship field:
- Nelly Korda +450
- Jeeno Thitikul +800
- Haeran Ryu +1400
- Ruoning Yin +1400
- Charley Hull +1600
- Lydia Ko +1800
- Linn Grant +2200
- Celine Boutier +2800
- Rose Zhang +2800
- Sei Young Kim +3000
- Ayaka Furue +3000
- Jin Young Ko +3300
- Nasa Hataoka +3300
- Hannah Green +3500
- Lauren Coughlin +3500
- Xiyu Lin +4500
- Megan Khang +4500
- Minjee Lee +5000
- Lilia Vu +5000
- Brooke M. Henderson +5000
- Mao Saigo +5000
- Ally Ewing +5500
- Hye-Jin Choi +5500
- Jin Hee Im +6000
- Hyo Joo Kim +6000
- Allisen Corpuz +6500
- Ariya Jutanugarn +7000
- Jennifer Kupcho +7000
- A Lim Kim +7000
- Angel Yin +7000
- Patty Tavatanakit +8000
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen +8000
- Esther Henseleit +8000
- Lexi Thompson +8000
- Amy Yang +8000
- Nataliya Guseva +8000
- Yealimi Noh +8000
- Jenny Shin +9000
- Carlota Ciganda +10000
- Maja Stark +11000
- Pajaree Anannarukarn +11000
- Grace Kim +12000
- Yuka Saso +12000
- Madelene Sagstrom +12000
- Sarah Schmelzel +17000
- Chanettee Wannasaen +17000
- Marina Alex +20000
- Gabriela Ruffels +22000
- Narin An +22000
- Albane Valenzuela +25000
- Arpichaya Yubol +27000
- Bailey Tardy +27000
- Leona Maguire +30000
- Ryann O'toole +30000
- Lucy Li +35000
- Andrea Lee +40000
- Jasmine Suwannapura +50000
- Mi Hyang Lee +60000
- Moriya Jutanugarn +75000
- Linnea Strom +75000
Amy Yang is the defending champion at the CME Group Tour Championship. The South Korean will be defending her title in the year she won her first major championship (the Women's PGA Championship).
Nasa Hataoka and Alison Lee were second in 2023. The Japanese player will be in the field again while the American finished 67th in the Race to CME Globe rankings, only 97 points behind Carlota Ciganda, who closed the Top 60.