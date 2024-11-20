2024 CME Group Tour Championship odds and best bets explored

The CME Group Tour Championship kicks off on Thursday, November 21, at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. The event marks the end of the LPGA Tour 2024 season and brings together the top 60 players of the year.

World number one Nelly Korda is the favorite to win the CME Group Tour Championship according to specialist sports betting sites like FanDuel Sportsbook. The platform has Korda at +450.

Korda will be at the CME Group Tour Championship to cap a spectacular season in which she has won seven tournaments, five of them in a row (including a Major). This puts her well ahead of second place Jeeno Thitikul, who is +800 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rounding out the top five are Haeran Ryu (+1400), Ruoning Yin (+1400) and Charley Hull (+1600), all of whom have been very consistent throughout the season. Lydia Ko, who has won three tournaments in 2024 in addition to her Olympic gold medal, is sixth in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds (+1800).

2024 CME Group Tour Championship odds and best bets

Here are FanDuel Sportsbook's winning odds for all the players in the CME Group Tour Championship field:

Nelly Korda +450

Jeeno Thitikul +800

Haeran Ryu +1400

Ruoning Yin +1400

Charley Hull +1600

Lydia Ko +1800

Linn Grant +2200

Celine Boutier +2800

Rose Zhang +2800

Sei Young Kim +3000

Ayaka Furue +3000

Jin Young Ko +3300

Nasa Hataoka +3300

Hannah Green +3500

Lauren Coughlin +3500

Xiyu Lin +4500

Megan Khang +4500

Minjee Lee +5000

Lilia Vu +5000

Brooke M. Henderson +5000

Mao Saigo +5000

Ally Ewing +5500

Hye-Jin Choi +5500

Jin Hee Im +6000

Hyo Joo Kim +6000

Allisen Corpuz +6500

Ariya Jutanugarn +7000

Jennifer Kupcho +7000

A Lim Kim +7000

Angel Yin +7000

Patty Tavatanakit +8000

Nanna Koerstz Madsen +8000

Esther Henseleit +8000

Lexi Thompson +8000

Amy Yang +8000

Nataliya Guseva +8000

Yealimi Noh +8000

Jenny Shin +9000

Carlota Ciganda +10000

Maja Stark +11000

Pajaree Anannarukarn +11000

Grace Kim +12000

Yuka Saso +12000

Madelene Sagstrom +12000

Sarah Schmelzel +17000

Chanettee Wannasaen +17000

Marina Alex +20000

Gabriela Ruffels +22000

Narin An +22000

Albane Valenzuela +25000

Arpichaya Yubol +27000

Bailey Tardy +27000

Leona Maguire +30000

Ryann O'toole +30000

Lucy Li +35000

Andrea Lee +40000

Jasmine Suwannapura +50000

Mi Hyang Lee +60000

Moriya Jutanugarn +75000

Linnea Strom +75000

Amy Yang is the defending champion at the CME Group Tour Championship. The South Korean will be defending her title in the year she won her first major championship (the Women's PGA Championship).

Nasa Hataoka and Alison Lee were second in 2023. The Japanese player will be in the field again while the American finished 67th in the Race to CME Globe rankings, only 97 points behind Carlota Ciganda, who closed the Top 60.

