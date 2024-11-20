2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $11 million purse

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will be the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour. The tournament will feature the top 60 players on the tour for the year and the second-highest purse in women's professional golf.
The purse for the CME Group Tour Championship is $11 million, an increase of $3 million from last season. The winner's share is $4 million, double what Amy Yang received when she won in 2023.
Payout for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship
Below is the prize money breakdown for the CME Group Tour Championship. Amounts may vary depending on ties.
- 1st $4,000,000
- 2nd $1,000,000
- 3rd $550,000
- 4th $350,000
- 5th $260,000
- 6th $195,000
- 7th $155,000
- 8th $136,000
- 9th $120,000
- 10th $113,500
- 11th $107,000
- 12th $101,000
- 13th $96,000
- 14th $91,000
- 15th $88,000
- 16th $86,000
- 17th $84,500
- 18th $83,000
- 19th $81,500
- 20th $80,000
- 21st $79,000
- 22nd $78,000
- 23rd $77,000
- 24th $76,000
- 25th $75,000
- 26th $74,000
- 27th $73,000
- 28th $72,000
- 29th $71,000
- 30th $70,000
- 31st $69,250
- 32nd $68,500
- 33rd $67,750
- 34th $67,000
- 35th $66,250
- 36th $65,500
- 37th $64,750
- 38th $64,000
- 39th $63,250
- 40th $62,500
- 41st $62,000
- 42nd $61,500
- 43rd $61,000
- 44th $60,500
- 45th $60,000
- 46th $59,500
- 47th $59,000
- 48th $58,500
- 49th $58,000
- 50th $57,500
- 51st $57,250
- 52nd $57,000
- 53rd $56,750
- 54th $56,500
- 55th $56,250
- 56th $56,000
- 57th $55,750
- 58th $55,500
- 59th $55,250
- 60th $55,000
The CME Group Tour Championship has been the LPGA Tour's season-ending event since 2011. The event has had different formats in terms of ranking points, although it has always been played with a field of 60 players.
Each year, the top stars of the circuit play in this event. Winners over the past 15 years have included key players in LPGA Tour history like Shanshan Feng, Lydia Ko (2), Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, and Jin Young Ko (2).
The event was held at Grand Cypress Golf Club in 2011 and TwinEagles Club in 2012. Since 2013, the tournament has been held at Tiburon Golf Club.
The purse has multiplied more than seven times in its 14 editions. In the inaugural edition, the purse was $1.5 million with a $500,000 prize for the winner. A purse of $11 million has been set for the 2024 edition, the second-highest in all of women's professional golf, behind only the $12 million purse of the U.S. Women's Open.
Defending champion Amy Yang holds the event's aggregate and to par records (27-under 261). The South Korean surpassed the previous record of 23-under 265 set by compatriot Jin Young Ko in 2021.
This event replaced the defunct LPGA Tour Championship, which was played for only two seasons (2009 and 2010). Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Maria Hjorth won both editions. LPGA Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa finished runner-up in 2009, while Amy Yang finished runner-up in 2010.