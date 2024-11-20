2024 CME Group Tour Championship prize money payout: How much will each golfer earn from the $11 million purse

The 2024 CME Group Tour Championship will be the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour. The tournament will feature the top 60 players on the tour for the year and the second-highest purse in women's professional golf.

The purse for the CME Group Tour Championship is $11 million, an increase of $3 million from last season. The winner's share is $4 million, double what Amy Yang received when she won in 2023.

Payout for the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship

Below is the prize money breakdown for the CME Group Tour Championship. Amounts may vary depending on ties.

1st $4,000,000

2nd $1,000,000

3rd $550,000

4th $350,000

5th $260,000

6th $195,000

7th $155,000

8th $136,000

9th $120,000

10th $113,500

11th $107,000

12th $101,000

13th $96,000

14th $91,000

15th $88,000

16th $86,000

17th $84,500

18th $83,000

19th $81,500

20th $80,000

21st $79,000

22nd $78,000

23rd $77,000

24th $76,000

25th $75,000

26th $74,000

27th $73,000

28th $72,000

29th $71,000

30th $70,000

31st $69,250

32nd $68,500

33rd $67,750

34th $67,000

35th $66,250

36th $65,500

37th $64,750

38th $64,000

39th $63,250

40th $62,500

41st $62,000

42nd $61,500

43rd $61,000

44th $60,500

45th $60,000

46th $59,500

47th $59,000

48th $58,500

49th $58,000

50th $57,500

51st $57,250

52nd $57,000

53rd $56,750

54th $56,500

55th $56,250

56th $56,000

57th $55,750

58th $55,500

59th $55,250

60th $55,000

The CME Group Tour Championship has been the LPGA Tour's season-ending event since 2011. The event has had different formats in terms of ranking points, although it has always been played with a field of 60 players.

Each year, the top stars of the circuit play in this event. Winners over the past 15 years have included key players in LPGA Tour history like Shanshan Feng, Lydia Ko (2), Cristie Kerr, Lexi Thompson, Charley Hull, and Jin Young Ko (2).

The event was held at Grand Cypress Golf Club in 2011 and TwinEagles Club in 2012. Since 2013, the tournament has been held at Tiburon Golf Club.

The purse has multiplied more than seven times in its 14 editions. In the inaugural edition, the purse was $1.5 million with a $500,000 prize for the winner. A purse of $11 million has been set for the 2024 edition, the second-highest in all of women's professional golf, behind only the $12 million purse of the U.S. Women's Open.

Defending champion Amy Yang holds the event's aggregate and to par records (27-under 261). The South Korean surpassed the previous record of 23-under 265 set by compatriot Jin Young Ko in 2021.

This event replaced the defunct LPGA Tour Championship, which was played for only two seasons (2009 and 2010). Swedes Anna Nordqvist and Maria Hjorth won both editions. LPGA Hall of Famer Lorena Ochoa finished runner-up in 2009, while Amy Yang finished runner-up in 2010.

