2024 Cognizant Classic prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $9,000,000 purse?

The Cognizant Classic finally ended on Monday morning EST. The tournament was supposed to end on Sunday as they all do. Once again, weather issues plagued the event and it had to be delayed until Monday morning. Most golfers had finished, but there were a few still in need of a few holes and many of them were still fighting for the win.

Austin Eckroat ended up winning, and he held a one-stroke lead at the break last night. That ended up holding, and he continued his excellent play to get to the top by three strokes. Here's what he earned as well as everyone else who couldn't quite catch him.

Cognizant Classic at Palm Beaches Payouts

Here's what the final payouts looked like. Austin Eckroat's thrilling final round earned him the first-place prize of $1.62 million:

Win - Austin Eckroat - $1,620,000.00

T2 - Min Woo Lee, Erik van Rooyen - $801,000.00

T4 - Jake Knapp, K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry, David Skinns, Cameron Young - $344,250.00

T9 - Billy Horschel, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, Martin Laird, Alex Noren, Andrew Novak, Kevin Yu - $210,535.71

T16 - Tyson Alexander, Doug Ghim, Garrick Higgo, Victor Perez, Ben Silverman - $137,250.00

T21 - Byeong Hun An, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Sam Ryder - $87,750.00

T28 - Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler, Chan Kim, Chris Kirk, Jacob Bridgeman, C.T. Pan, Matthieu Pavon - $59,014.28

T35 - Ryan Fox, Lucas Glover, Chris Gotterup, Chesson Hadley, Chad Ramey, Jimmy Stanger - $43,875.00

T41 - Joseph Bramlett, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, David Lipsky, Maverick McNealy - $32,850.00

T47 - Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Max Greyserman, Troy Merritt, Vincent Norrman, Davis Thompson - $23,880.00

T53 - Jorge Campillo, Nick Dunlap, Mac Meissner - $21,390.00

T56 - Rico Hoey, Adam Schenk, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young - $20,700.00

T60 - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Montgomery - $20,160.00

T62 - Tom Kim, Davis Riley - $19,800.00

T64 - Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose - $19,440.00

66 - J.T. Poston - $19,170.00

T67 - S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas - $18,900.00

Everyone else who was in the tournament but not listed above, such as Justin Suh or Rasmus Hojgaard, did not make the cut. In PGA Tour events, not making the cut means there's no paycheck at the end. Some events have no cuts and everyone makes it to round four, but not this one.

Even those who struggled, such as J.T. Poston or Rickie Fowler, still ended up with a nice payday. That's largely due to the $9 million prize purse. It's not one of the largest on tour, but it is still a lot of money to be doled out to usually around 60-65 golfers.

Rickie Fowler made almost $33K at the Cognizant Classic

The PGA Tour will resume play with many of these golfers competing in the Puerto Rico Open next weekend. That event carries a smaller $4 million prize purse, but there's still plenty of money at stake in the tournament.