How much did Austin Eckroat win out of the $9,000,000 purse at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Winner’s share explored

The 2024 Cognizant Classic was held at the PGA National Resort's Champion Course, Palm Beach, Florida. Austin Eckroat took his first ever victory on the PGA Tour, steering clear of the field by over three strokes on the final day of the event.

The Cognizant Classic was delayed by one day due to inclement weather conditions, but Eckroat managed to keep his cool and power ahead toward victory. It was Min Woo Lee and Erik van Rooyen who took joint second place at 14 under par.

The Cognizant Classic, previously known as the Honda Classic, has been a staple on the PGA Tour since the 1970s. This year, the event also boasted a prize purse of $9 million.

Out of the $9 million prize purse, Austin Eckroat took home $1,620,000. Lee and Van Rooyen, who finished joint second, collected $801,000 each.

Full list of prize money payouts for the 2024 Cognizant Classic explored

Following is the full list of prize money payouts for the 2024 Cognizant Classic (according to NBC):

1 - Austin Eckroat - $1,620,000.00

T2 - Min Woo Lee, Erik van Rooyen - $801,000.00

T4 - Jake Knapp, K.H. Lee, Shane Lowry, David Skinns, Cameron Young - $344,250.00

T9 - Billy Horschel, Peter Malnati, Keith Mitchell, Martin Laird, Alex Noren, Andrew Novak, Kevin Yu - $210,535.71

T16 - Tyson Alexander, Doug Ghim, Garrick Higgo, Victor Perez, Ben Silverman - $137,250.00

T21 - Byeong Hun An, Bud Cauley, Nico Echavarria, Matt Fitzpatrick, Zach Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Sam Ryder - $87,750.00

T28 - Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler, Chan Kim, Chris Kirk, Jacob Bridgeman, C.T. Pan, Matthieu Pavon - $59,014.28

T35 - Ryan Fox, Lucas Glover, Chris Gotterup, Chesson Hadley, Chad Ramey, Jimmy Stanger - $43,875.00

T41 - Joseph Bramlett, Corey Conners, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, David Lipsky, Maverick McNealy - $32,850.00

T47 - Alexander Björk, Parker Coody, Max Greyserman, Troy Merritt, Vincent Norrman, Davis Thompson - $23,880.00

T53 - Jorge Campillo, Nick Dunlap, Mac Meissner - $21,390.00

T56 - Rico Hoey, Adam Schenk, Greyson Sigg, Carson Young - $20,700.00

T60 - Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Montgomery - $20,160.00

T62 - Tom Kim, Davis Riley - $19,800.00

T64 - Mark Hubbard, Justin Rose - $19,440.00

66 - J.T. Poston - $19,170.00

T67 - S.H. Kim, Camilo Villegas - $18,900.00

After the third round of the Cognizant Classic, Eckroat, Shane Lowry and Erik van Rooyen held a joint lead. While Shane Lowry slowly faded away, Rooyen managed to give Eckroat a tough fight before the latter managed to make his way to a win.