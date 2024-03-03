The 2024 Cognizant Classic is currently in its final round at the PGA National's Champion Course, Palm Beaches, Florida. At the end of the third round, Shane Lowry, David Skinns and Austin Eckroat held the joint lead. However, before they could tee off on day four, the tournament came to a grinding halt.

The final round of the Cognizant Classic was suspended midway due to dangerous weather in the area according to the PGA Tour. Play was completely stopped at 12:50 pm ET, causing the latter half of the field to be unable to tee off. In the middle of the fourth round, it's Erik Van Rooyen who leads the tournament by one stroke.

There are six pairs that are yet to tee off, including the leaders of the Cognizant Classic after the third round. However, the new tee off times have not been declared as of now.

Leaderboard after 3 day of Cognizant Classic explored

Following is the leaderboard after day 3 of the Cognizant Classic:

T1 Shane Lowry -13

T1 David Skinns -13

T1 Austin Eckroat -13

T4 Jacob Bridgeman -10

T4 Min Woo Lee -10

T4 Martin Laird -10

T4 Kevin Yu -10

T4 Victor Perez -10

T9 Andrew Novak -9

T9 C.T. Pan -9

T11 Russell Henley -8

T11 Ben Silverman -8

T11 David Lipsky -8

T11 Rickie Fowler -8

T11 Alex Noren -8

T11 Max Greyserman -8

T11 Peter Malnati -8

T11 Parker Coody -8

T11 Nico Echavarria -8

T11 K.H. Lee -8

T11 Matthieu Pavon -8

T11 Jake Knapp -8

T11 Cameron Young -8

T11 Bud Cauley -8

T11 Garrick Higgo -8

T26 Billy Horschel -7

T26 Alexander Björk -7

T26 Tom Kim -7

T26 Chad Ramey -7

T26 Rory McIlroy -7

T31 Doug Ghim -6

T31 Jimmy Stanger -6

T31 Maverick McNealy -6

T31 Vincent Norrman -6

T31 Tom Hoge -6

T31 Keith Mitchell -6

T31 Tyson Alexander -6

T31 Chesson Hadley -6

T31 Matt Fitzpatrick -6

T31 Erik van Rooyen -6

T31 Rico Hoey -6

T42 Chan Kim -5

T42 Zach Johnson -5

T42 Carson Young -5

T42 Nick Dunlap -5

T42 Joseph Bramlett -5

T42 Sam Ryder -5

T48 J.T. Poston -4

T48 Troy Merritt -4

T48 Chris Gotterup -4

T48 Lucas Glover -4

T48 Greyson Sigg -4

T48 Davis Thompson -4

T48 Byeong Hun An -4

T55 Mac Meissner -3

T55 Beau Hossler -3

T55 Chris Kirk -3

T58 Corey Conners -2

T58 Robert MacIntyre -2

T58 Ryan Fox -2

T61 Jorge Campillo -1

T61 Adam Schenk -1

With the tournament now delayed, there is a possibility of the tournament finishing on Monday.