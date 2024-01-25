2024 Farmers Insurance Open Day 2 weather forecast: San Diego rains and flash flood update explored

PGA Tour golfers will tee off for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, January 25 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.
According to The Weather Network, there could be cloud showers on Thursday morning. The venue's short-term weather report from the outlet indicates a 60% likelihood of showers and 7-mph wind gusts on Thursday morning.
There is a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a 20 percent chance in the evening. The temperature will be around 55°F in the morning and around 57°F on Thursday afternoon.
Here is a weather report for Thursday for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (as per The Weather Network):
Thursday Morning
- Cloudy with showers
- Temperature: 55°F
- POP: 60%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 5 mph SE
- Wind gust: 7 mph
- Humidity: 88%
Thursday Afternoon
- Chance of a shower
- Temperature: 59°F
- POP: 40%
- Rain: trace
- Wind: 7 mph S
- Wind gust: 11 mph
- Humidity: 85%
Thursday Evening
- Partly cloudy
- Temperature: 55°F
- POP: 20%
- Wind: 6 mph W
- Wind gust: 9 mph
- Humidity: 93%
The unusual amount of rain and flash floods that wreaked havoc in the San Diego area on Monday (22 January) led to a 'state of emergency' being declared in the city. However, according to the aforementioned short-term report, the Torrey Pines Golf Course seems to be unaffected by the climate emergency in parts of San Diego.
2024 Farmers Insurance Open Day 2 tee times
Golfers will tee off on the north and south golf courses of Torrey Pines Golf Course starting at 11:50 a.m. ET for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, January 25.
Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:
North Course
1st Tee
- 11:50 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall
- 12:01 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson
- 12:12 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin
- 12:23 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland
- 12:34 p.m.: Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen
- 12:45 p.m.; Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick
- 12:56 p.m.: Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 1:07 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat
- 1:18 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes
- 1:29 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker
- 1:40 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ
- 1:51 p.m.: David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong
- 2:02 p.m.: Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn
10th tee
- 11:50 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton
- 12:01 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky
- 12:12 p.m.: Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im
- 12:23 p.m.: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele
- 12:34 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee
- 12:45 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos
- 12:56 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg
- 1:07 p.m.: Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid
- 1:18 p.m.: Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley
- 1:29 p.m.: Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk
- 1:40 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings
- 1:51 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa
- 2:02 p.m.: Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner
South Course
1st tee
- 11:50 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
- 12:01 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
- 12:12 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
- 12:23 p.m.: Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
- 12:34 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
- 12:45 p.m.: Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim
- 12:56 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak
- 1:07 p.m.: Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
- 1:18 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:29 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1:40 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
- 1:51 p.m.: Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd
- 2:02 p.m.: Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda
10th tee
- 11:50 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens
- 12:01 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh
- 12:12 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles
- 12:23 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee
- 12:34 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- 12:45 p.m.; Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk
- 12:56 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox
- 1:07 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
- 1:18 p.m.: Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young
- 1:29 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger
- 1:40 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell
- 1:51 p.m.: Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody
- 2:02 p.m.: Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune