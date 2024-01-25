2024 Farmers Insurance Open Day 2 weather forecast: San Diego rains and flash flood update explored

PGA Tour golfers will tee off for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, January 25 at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

According to The Weather Network, there could be cloud showers on Thursday morning. The venue's short-term weather report from the outlet indicates a 60% likelihood of showers and 7-mph wind gusts on Thursday morning.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a 20 percent chance in the evening. The temperature will be around 55°F in the morning and around 57°F on Thursday afternoon.

Here is a weather report for Thursday for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (as per The Weather Network):

Thursday Morning

Cloudy with showers

Temperature: 55°F

POP: 60%

Rain: trace

Wind: 5 mph SE

Wind gust: 7 mph

Humidity: 88%

Thursday Afternoon

Chance of a shower

Temperature: 59°F

POP: 40%

Rain: trace

Wind: 7 mph S

Wind gust: 11 mph

Humidity: 85%

Thursday Evening

Partly cloudy

Temperature: 55°F

POP: 20%

Wind: 6 mph W

Wind gust: 9 mph

Humidity: 93%

The unusual amount of rain and flash floods that wreaked havoc in the San Diego area on Monday (22 January) led to a 'state of emergency' being declared in the city. However, according to the aforementioned short-term report, the Torrey Pines Golf Course seems to be unaffected by the climate emergency in parts of San Diego.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open Day 2 tee times

Golfers will tee off on the north and south golf courses of Torrey Pines Golf Course starting at 11:50 a.m. ET for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday, January 25.

Here are the tee times for the second round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

North Course

1st Tee

11:50 a.m.: Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall

12:01 p.m.: Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson

12:12 p.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

12:23 p.m.: Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland

12:34 p.m.: Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen

12:45 p.m.; Pierceson Coody, Alexander Bjork, Ryan McCormick

12:56 p.m.: Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:07 p.m.: Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat

1:18 p.m.: Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Erik Barnes

1:29 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker

1:40 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ

1:51 p.m.: David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong

2:02 p.m.: Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn

10th tee

11:50 a.m.: Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

12:01 p.m.: Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky

12:12 p.m.: Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im

12:23 p.m.: Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele

12:34 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee

12:45 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos

12:56 p.m.: Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg

1:07 p.m.: Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid

1:18 p.m.: Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley

1:29 p.m.: Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

1:40 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings

1:51 p.m.: Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa

2:02 p.m.: Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner

South Course

1st tee

11:50 a.m.: Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu

12:01 p.m.: Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder

12:12 p.m.: Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer

12:23 p.m.: Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes

12:34 p.m.: Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block

12:45 p.m.: Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim

12:56 p.m.: Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Andrew Novak

1:07 p.m.: Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander

1:18 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

1:29 p.m.: Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama

1:40 p.m.: Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry

1:51 p.m.: Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr., Marcus Byrd

2:02 p.m.: Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda

10th tee

11:50 a.m.: Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens

12:01 p.m.: Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh

12:12 p.m.: Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles

12:23 p.m.: Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee

12:34 p.m.: Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart

12:45 p.m.; Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk

12:56 p.m.: Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox

1:07 p.m.: Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren

1:18 p.m.: Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young

1:29 p.m.: J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger

1:40 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell

1:51 p.m.: Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody

2:02 p.m.: Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune