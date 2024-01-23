2024 Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule and more

The 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will be available to watch on Golf Channel this week. The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 24 to January 27 at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California.

The first round of the tournament will take place on Wednesday, January 24, and will be televised on Golf Channel from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. All four rounds will be televised on the Golf Channel. The last two rounds on Friday and Saturday will also be televised on CBS.

Radio listeners can tune in to Sirius XM and PGATour.com/liveaudio for all four rounds. The first two rounds will be available for radio listeners from 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. ET, while the Friday and Saturday rounds will be available from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. ET.

The live streaming of the PGA Tour event will also be available on ESPN+ for all four rounds. The first two rounds will air from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET. The third round on Friday and the final round on Saturday will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here is the TV schedule for the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open (all times in ET):

Wednesday-Thursday: Rounds 1 & 2

Time: 3-7 p.m.

Channel: Golf Channel

Friday: Round 3

Channel: Golf Channel; Time: 3-5 p.m.

Channel: CBS; Time: 5-8 p.m.

Saturday: Round 4

Channel: Golf Channel; Time: 2-4 p.m.

Channel: CBS; Time: 4-8 p.m.

2024 Farmers Insurance Open tee times

The first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open will start at 11:50 a.m. ET on January 24.

Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Roger Sloan, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower and Greyson Sigg are teeing off on the first hole, while Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Vince Whaley and Nicolai Hojgaard will start their game on the tenth.

Here are the tee times for the first round of the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open:

1st Tee Hole

11:50 AM ET: Charley Hoffman, Ryan Fox, Roger Sloan, Matthew NeSmith, Justin Lower, Greyson Sigg

12:01 PM ET: Matti Schmid, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren, Dylan Wu, Maverick McNealy, Martin Laird

12:12 PM ET: Joseph Bramlett, Michael Kim, Carson Young, Ben Martin, Hayden Buckley, Stephan Jaeger

12:23 PM ET: Stewart Cink, Ryan Brehm, J.J. Spaun, Daniel Berger, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk

12:34 PM ET: Scott Stallings, Mackenzie Hughes, Seamus Power, Keith Mitchell, Matt Wallace, Lee Hodges

12:45 PM ET: Kevin Dougherty, Joe Highsmith, Chandler Phillips, Jimmy Stanger, Taiga Semikawa, Parker Coody

12:56 PM ET: Tom Whitney, Ryo Hisatsune, Victor Perez, McClure Meissner, Chan Kim

1:07 PM ET: Zac Blair, Robby Shelton, Patrick Rodgers, Sam Stevens, Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole

1:18 PM ET: Beau Hossler, Garrick Higgo, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, David Lipsky, Nick Watney

1:29 PM ET: Aaron Rai, Sungjae Im, Taylor Montgomery, Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Ben Kohles

1:40 PM ET: Max Homa, K.H. Lee, Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Emiliano Grillo, Xander Schauffele

1:51 PM ET: Keegan Bradley, Adrien Dumont De Chassart, Alejandro Tosti, Jason Day, Max Greyserman, Min Woo Lee

2:02 PM ET: Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Cameron Sisk, Chris Gotterup, William Furr

10th Tee

11:50 AM ET: Andrew Novak, Will Gordon, Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Hojgaard

12:01 PM ET: Carl Yuan, Austin Eckroat, Taylor Pendrith, Tyson Alexander, Scott Gutschewski, Lanto Griffin

12:12 PM ET: Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Adrian Meronk, Peter Malnati, Josh Teater

12:23 PM ET: Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Taylor Moore, Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Hideki Matsuyama

12:34 PM ET: Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ, Sepp Straka, Harris English

12:45 PM ET: Sami Valimaki, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong, Marcus Byrd, Blaine Hale, David Skinns

12:56 PM ET: Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Raul Pereda, Richard Hoey, Harrison Endycott

1:07 PM ET: Tyler Duncan, Harry Hall, Kevin Yu, S.H. Kim, Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry

1:18 PM ET: Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder, Davis Thompson, Aaron Baddeley, Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas

1:29 PM ET: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer, Ben Griffin, Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman

1:40 PM ET: Nick Hardy, Gary Woodland, Vincent Norrman, Nicolas Echavarria, Chad Ramey, J.B. Holmes

1:51 PM ET: Michael Block, Joel Dahmen, Davis Riley, Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Tom Hoge

2:02 PM ET: Pierceson Coody, Ryan McCormick, Alexander Björk, Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim