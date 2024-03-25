2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2,000,000 purse?

Nelly Korda won the 2024 edition of the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship by defeating Ryan O'Toole in a playoff. The victory represented Korda's return to the number one world ranking and gave her the best part of the $2,000,000 purse.

Nelly Korda's paycheck for the win at the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship was $300,000. 25 other players earned more than $20,000 for their results.

Expand Tweet

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money payout

Below is the money breakdown of the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship:

P1 Nelly Korda (-9) $300,000

P2 Ryann O'Toole (-9) $186,577

T3 Gabriela Ruffels (-8) $120,026

T3 Alison Lee (-8) $120,026

T5 Andrea Lee (-7) $70,313

T5 Jasmine Suwannapura (-7) $70,313

T5 Jiyai Shin (-7) $70,313

T8 Sarah Schmelzel (-6) $48,011

T8 Ruoning Yin (-6) $48,011

T10 Jenny Shin (-5) $38,476

T10 Gemma Dryburgh (-5) $38,476

T10 Charley Hull (-5) $38,476

T13 Lucy Li (-4) $29,827

T13 Linn Grant (-4) $29,827

T13 Leona Maguire (-4) $29,827

T13 Allisen Corpuz (-4) $29,827

T13 Mao Saigo (-4) $29,827

T18 Hyo Joo Kim (-3) $23,954

T18 Mi Hyang Lee (-3) $23,954

T18 Frida Kinhult (-3) $23,954

T18 Linnea Strom (-3) $23,954

T22 A Lim Kim (-2) $20,287

T22 Rose Zhang (-2) $20,287

T22 Patty Tavatanakit (-2) $20,287

T22 Moriya Jutanugarn (-2) $20,287

T22 Malia Nam (-2) $20,287

T27 Minami Katsu (-1) $15,179

T27 Karis Davidson (-1) $15,179

T27 Xiyu Lin (-1) $15,179

T27 Yuka Saso (-1) $15,179

T27 Jin Hee Im (-1) $15,179

T27 Ayaka Furue (-1) $15,179

T27 Yuna Nishimura (-1) $15,179

T27 Brooke Henderson (-1) $15,179

T27 Ashleigh Buhai (-1) $15,179

T27 Lindy Duncan (-1) $15,179

T37 Lilia Vu (E) $11,799

T37 Isi Gabsa (E) $11,799

T39 In Gee Chun (+1) $10,215

T39 Alexandra Forsterling (+1) $10,215

T39 Albane Valenzuela (+1) $10,215

T39 Kaitlyn Papp Budde (+1) $10,215

T39 Madelene Sagstrom (+1) $10,215

T44 Ally Ewing (+2) $8,529

T44 Alexa Pano (+2) $8,529

T44 Paula Reto (+2) $8,529

T44 Lizette Salas (+2) $8,529

T48 Dani Holmqvist (+3) $7,456

T48 Jennifer Kupcho (+3) $7,456

T48 Lauren Hartlage (+3) $7,456

51 Ana Pelaez Trivino (+4) $6,947

T52 Mone Inami (+5) $6,538

T52 Auston Kim (+5) $6,538

T52 Aditi Ashok (+5) $6,538

T55 Maria Fassi (+6) $5,924

T55 Peiyun Chien (+6) $5,924

T55 Bianca Pagdanganan (+6) $5,924

T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc (+7) $5,414

T58 Hae Ran Ryu (+7) $5,414

T60 Savannah Grewal (+8) $5,005

T60 Jaravee Boonchant (+8) $5,005

T60 Sophia Schubert (+8) $5,005

T63 Yu Liu (+9) $4,750

T63 Celine Borge (+9) $4,750

T65 Eun-Hee Ji (+10) $4,545

T65 Yealimi Noh (+10) $4,545

67 Jiwon Jeon (+11) $4,393

68 Sofia Garcia (+12) $4,290

69 Jing Yan (+16) $4,188

2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship highlights

The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship marked Nelly Korda's return to competitive action after her seven-week break to visit her family. However, she picked up right where she left off, winning her second consecutive start on the LPGA Tour.

Korda recovered from a slow start at the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, as she posted a first round of 72. However, she was able to post two consecutive rounds of 67 to stay in contention and finished with a fourth round of 69 to force a playoff.

Korda needed just one hole in sudden death to defeat eventual runner-up Ryann O'Toole. This is the 10th victory for the youngest of the Korda sisters on the LPGA Tour (1 major).

Alison Lee and Jiyay Shin started the fourth round in first place, but could not keep pace and fell to T3 and T5, respectively. Rookie Gabriela Rufflels had the best finish of her LPGA Tour career so far, tying for third with Lee.