2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2,000,000 purse?

Nelly Korda won the 2024 edition of the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship by defeating Ryan O'Toole in a playoff. The victory represented Korda's return to the number one world ranking and gave her the best part of the $2,000,000 purse.
Nelly Korda's paycheck for the win at the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship was $300,000. 25 other players earned more than $20,000 for their results.
2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship prize money payout
Below is the money breakdown of the 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship:
- P1 Nelly Korda (-9) $300,000
- P2 Ryann O'Toole (-9) $186,577
- T3 Gabriela Ruffels (-8) $120,026
- T3 Alison Lee (-8) $120,026
- T5 Andrea Lee (-7) $70,313
- T5 Jasmine Suwannapura (-7) $70,313
- T5 Jiyai Shin (-7) $70,313
- T8 Sarah Schmelzel (-6) $48,011
- T8 Ruoning Yin (-6) $48,011
- T10 Jenny Shin (-5) $38,476
- T10 Gemma Dryburgh (-5) $38,476
- T10 Charley Hull (-5) $38,476
- T13 Lucy Li (-4) $29,827
- T13 Linn Grant (-4) $29,827
- T13 Leona Maguire (-4) $29,827
- T13 Allisen Corpuz (-4) $29,827
- T13 Mao Saigo (-4) $29,827
- T18 Hyo Joo Kim (-3) $23,954
- T18 Mi Hyang Lee (-3) $23,954
- T18 Frida Kinhult (-3) $23,954
- T18 Linnea Strom (-3) $23,954
- T22 A Lim Kim (-2) $20,287
- T22 Rose Zhang (-2) $20,287
- T22 Patty Tavatanakit (-2) $20,287
- T22 Moriya Jutanugarn (-2) $20,287
- T22 Malia Nam (-2) $20,287
- T27 Minami Katsu (-1) $15,179
- T27 Karis Davidson (-1) $15,179
- T27 Xiyu Lin (-1) $15,179
- T27 Yuka Saso (-1) $15,179
- T27 Jin Hee Im (-1) $15,179
- T27 Ayaka Furue (-1) $15,179
- T27 Yuna Nishimura (-1) $15,179
- T27 Brooke Henderson (-1) $15,179
- T27 Ashleigh Buhai (-1) $15,179
- T27 Lindy Duncan (-1) $15,179
- T37 Lilia Vu (E) $11,799
- T37 Isi Gabsa (E) $11,799
- T39 In Gee Chun (+1) $10,215
- T39 Alexandra Forsterling (+1) $10,215
- T39 Albane Valenzuela (+1) $10,215
- T39 Kaitlyn Papp Budde (+1) $10,215
- T39 Madelene Sagstrom (+1) $10,215
- T44 Ally Ewing (+2) $8,529
- T44 Alexa Pano (+2) $8,529
- T44 Paula Reto (+2) $8,529
- T44 Lizette Salas (+2) $8,529
- T48 Dani Holmqvist (+3) $7,456
- T48 Jennifer Kupcho (+3) $7,456
- T48 Lauren Hartlage (+3) $7,456
- 51 Ana Pelaez Trivino (+4) $6,947
- T52 Mone Inami (+5) $6,538
- T52 Auston Kim (+5) $6,538
- T52 Aditi Ashok (+5) $6,538
- T55 Maria Fassi (+6) $5,924
- T55 Peiyun Chien (+6) $5,924
- T55 Bianca Pagdanganan (+6) $5,924
- T58 Maude-Aimee Leblanc (+7) $5,414
- T58 Hae Ran Ryu (+7) $5,414
- T60 Savannah Grewal (+8) $5,005
- T60 Jaravee Boonchant (+8) $5,005
- T60 Sophia Schubert (+8) $5,005
- T63 Yu Liu (+9) $4,750
- T63 Celine Borge (+9) $4,750
- T65 Eun-Hee Ji (+10) $4,545
- T65 Yealimi Noh (+10) $4,545
- 67 Jiwon Jeon (+11) $4,393
- 68 Sofia Garcia (+12) $4,290
- 69 Jing Yan (+16) $4,188
2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship highlights
The 2024 Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship marked Nelly Korda's return to competitive action after her seven-week break to visit her family. However, she picked up right where she left off, winning her second consecutive start on the LPGA Tour.
Korda recovered from a slow start at the Fir Hills Se Ri Pak Championship, as she posted a first round of 72. However, she was able to post two consecutive rounds of 67 to stay in contention and finished with a fourth round of 69 to force a playoff.
Korda needed just one hole in sudden death to defeat eventual runner-up Ryann O'Toole. This is the 10th victory for the youngest of the Korda sisters on the LPGA Tour (1 major).
Alison Lee and Jiyay Shin started the fourth round in first place, but could not keep pace and fell to T3 and T5, respectively. Rookie Gabriela Rufflels had the best finish of her LPGA Tour career so far, tying for third with Lee.