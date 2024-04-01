2024 Ford Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2,250,000 purse?

Nelly Korda turned in another brilliant performance to win the inaugural Ford Championship. It was a historic victory for Korda, who took home her third consecutive LPGA Tour title.

Nelly Korda's paycheck for her victory at the Ford Championship was $337,500. 24 other players earned more than $20,000 for their performances.

2024 Ford Championship prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Ford Championship:

1 Nelly Korda (-20) $337,500

2 Hira Naveed (-18) $206,791

T3 Mi Hyang Lee (-17) $99,970

T3 Frida Kinhult (-17) $99,970

T3 Lexi Thompson (-17) $99,970

T3 Maja Stark (-17) $99,970

T3 Carlota Ciganda (-17) $99,970

T8 Lauren Coughlin (-16) $46,872

T8 Jennifer Kupcho (-16) $46,872

T8 Alison Lee (-16) $46,872

T8 Hyo Joo Kim (-16) $46,872

T8 Sarah Schmelzel (-16) $46,872

T13 Kristen Gillman (-15) $30,795

T13 Megan Khang (-15) $30,795

T13 Ayaka Furue (-15) $30,795

T13 Gabriela Ruffels (-15) $30,795

T13 Narin An (-15) $30,795

T13 Sei Young Kim (-15) $30,795

T13 Lydia Ko (-15) $30,795

T13 Yuka Saso (-15) $30,795

T21 Moriya Jutanugarn (-14) $23,346

T21 Polly Mack (-14) $23,346

T21 Hannah Green (-14) $23,346

T21 Lilia Vu (-14) $23,346

T21 Emily Kristine Pedersen (-14) $23,346

T26 Linn Grant (-13) $19,643

T26 Ruoning Yin (-13) $19,643

T26 Brooke Henderson (-13) $19,643

T26 Nasa Hataoka (-13) $19,643

T30 Marina Alex (-12) $16,416

T30 Georgia Hall (-12) $16,416

T30 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-12) $16,416

T30 Jenny Shin (-12) $16,416

T30 Caroline Masson (-12) $16,416

T35 Xiyu Lin (-11) $12,114

T35 Paula Reto (-11) $12,114

T35 Lucy Li (-11) $12,114

T35 Yuna Nishimura (-11) $12,114

T35 Yealimi Noh (-11) $12,114

T35 Jin Hee Im (-11) $12,114

T35 Isi Gabsa (-11) $12,114

T35 Ashleigh Buhai (-11) $12,114

T35 Celine Boutier (-11) $12,114

T35 Alena Sharp (-11) $12,114

T45 Lizette Salas (-10) $8,620

T45 Anna Nordqvist (-10) $8,620

T45 Leona Maguire (-10) $8,620

T45 Pajaree Anannarukarn (-10) $8,620

T45 Karis Davidson (-10) $8,620

T45 Angela Stanford (-10) $8,620

T45 Azahara Munoz (-10) $8,620

T52 Eun-Hee Ji (-9) $7,133

T52 In Kyung Kim (-9) $7,133

T52 Peiyun Chien (-9) $7,133

T52 Grace Kim (-9) $7,133

T56 Elizabeth Szokol (-8) $6,227

T56 Robyn Choi (-8) $6,227

T56 Minami Katsu (-8) $6,227

T56 Ally Ewing (-8) $6,227

T60 Yu Jin Sung (-7) $5,548

T60 Allisen Corpuz (-7) $5,548

T60 Chanettee Wannasaen (-7) $5,548

T63 Roberta Liti (-6) $5,038

T63 Mary Liu (-6) $5,038

T63 Stacy Lewis (-6) $5,038

T63 Yu Liu (-6) $5,038

T63 Alexa Pano (-6) $5,038

T63 Jing Yan (-6) $5,038

T69 Yuri Yoshida (-5) $4,586

T69 Jenny Coleman (-5) $4,586

T71 Pavarisa Yoktuan (-4) $4,387

T71 Gina Kim (-4) $4,387

T71 Mina Harigae (-4) $4,387

T71 Olivia Cowan (-4) $4,387

75 Maude-Aimee Leblanc (-1) $4,250

Nelly Korda won the Ford Championship with a score of 20 under, two strokes ahead of runner-up Hira Naveed. Korda was able to keep herself in contention during the first three rounds, with scores of 66 - 68 - 69 to finish her victory with a bogey-free fourth round of 65.

The runner-up, Hira Naveed, is in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour and the Ford Championship is only her fourth opening on the circuit and second of the season.