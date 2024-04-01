  • home icon
  • 2024 Ford Championship prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $2,250,000 purse?

By Julio Valdera
Modified Apr 01, 2024 01:10 GMT
Ford Championship presented by KCC - Final Round
Nelly Korda won the 2024 Ford Championship presented by KCC (Image via Getty).

Nelly Korda turned in another brilliant performance to win the inaugural Ford Championship. It was a historic victory for Korda, who took home her third consecutive LPGA Tour title.

Nelly Korda's paycheck for her victory at the Ford Championship was $337,500. 24 other players earned more than $20,000 for their performances.

2024 Ford Championship prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for the 2024 Ford Championship:

  • 1 Nelly Korda (-20) $337,500
  • 2 Hira Naveed (-18) $206,791
  • T3 Mi Hyang Lee (-17) $99,970
  • T3 Frida Kinhult (-17) $99,970
  • T3 Lexi Thompson (-17) $99,970
  • T3 Maja Stark (-17) $99,970
  • T3 Carlota Ciganda (-17) $99,970
  • T8 Lauren Coughlin (-16) $46,872
  • T8 Jennifer Kupcho (-16) $46,872
  • T8 Alison Lee (-16) $46,872
  • T8 Hyo Joo Kim (-16) $46,872
  • T8 Sarah Schmelzel (-16) $46,872
  • T13 Kristen Gillman (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Megan Khang (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Ayaka Furue (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Gabriela Ruffels (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Narin An (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Sei Young Kim (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Lydia Ko (-15) $30,795
  • T13 Yuka Saso (-15) $30,795
  • T21 Moriya Jutanugarn (-14) $23,346
  • T21 Polly Mack (-14) $23,346
  • T21 Hannah Green (-14) $23,346
  • T21 Lilia Vu (-14) $23,346
  • T21 Emily Kristine Pedersen (-14) $23,346
  • T26 Linn Grant (-13) $19,643
  • T26 Ruoning Yin (-13) $19,643
  • T26 Brooke Henderson (-13) $19,643
  • T26 Nasa Hataoka (-13) $19,643
  • T30 Marina Alex (-12) $16,416
  • T30 Georgia Hall (-12) $16,416
  • T30 Nanna Koerstz Madsen (-12) $16,416
  • T30 Jenny Shin (-12) $16,416
  • T30 Caroline Masson (-12) $16,416
  • T35 Xiyu Lin (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Paula Reto (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Lucy Li (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Yuna Nishimura (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Yealimi Noh (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Jin Hee Im (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Isi Gabsa (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Ashleigh Buhai (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Celine Boutier (-11) $12,114
  • T35 Alena Sharp (-11) $12,114
  • T45 Lizette Salas (-10) $8,620
  • T45 Anna Nordqvist (-10) $8,620
  • T45 Leona Maguire (-10) $8,620
  • T45 Pajaree Anannarukarn (-10) $8,620
  • T45 Karis Davidson (-10) $8,620
  • T45 Angela Stanford (-10) $8,620
  • T45 Azahara Munoz (-10) $8,620
  • T52 Eun-Hee Ji (-9) $7,133
  • T52 In Kyung Kim (-9) $7,133
  • T52 Peiyun Chien (-9) $7,133
  • T52 Grace Kim (-9) $7,133
  • T56 Elizabeth Szokol (-8) $6,227
  • T56 Robyn Choi (-8) $6,227
  • T56 Minami Katsu (-8) $6,227
  • T56 Ally Ewing (-8) $6,227
  • T60 Yu Jin Sung (-7) $5,548
  • T60 Allisen Corpuz (-7) $5,548
  • T60 Chanettee Wannasaen (-7) $5,548
  • T63 Roberta Liti (-6) $5,038
  • T63 Mary Liu (-6) $5,038
  • T63 Stacy Lewis (-6) $5,038
  • T63 Yu Liu (-6) $5,038
  • T63 Alexa Pano (-6) $5,038
  • T63 Jing Yan (-6) $5,038
  • T69 Yuri Yoshida (-5) $4,586
  • T69 Jenny Coleman (-5) $4,586
  • T71 Pavarisa Yoktuan (-4) $4,387
  • T71 Gina Kim (-4) $4,387
  • T71 Mina Harigae (-4) $4,387
  • T71 Olivia Cowan (-4) $4,387
  • 75 Maude-Aimee Leblanc (-1) $4,250

Nelly Korda won the Ford Championship with a score of 20 under, two strokes ahead of runner-up Hira Naveed. Korda was able to keep herself in contention during the first three rounds, with scores of 66 - 68 - 69 to finish her victory with a bogey-free fourth round of 65.

The runner-up, Hira Naveed, is in her rookie year on the LPGA Tour and the Ford Championship is only her fourth opening on the circuit and second of the season.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
