Can Nelly Korda complete a three-peat at the LPGA Arizona Championship? Odds and standing explored

Nelly Korda is in contention for a three-peat at the LPGA Arizona Championship (Ford Championship). She has showcased remarkable skill throughout the ongoing LPGA Tour event and heads into the final round on Sunday, March 31, trailing the leaders by just two strokes.

Nelly Korda previously clinched victories at the LPGA Drive on Championship and FIR Hills Seri Pak Championship, and now aims to secure her third consecutive tournament win this week.

Displaying exceptional form over the last three rounds of the Ford Championship, Korda has an impressive score of under par 13. Carlota Ciganda shares the top spot on the leaderboard after 54 holes, tied with Hyo Joo Kim and Sarah Schmetzel.

Nelly Korda will enter the final round with just two strokes behind the leaders. She has a fair chance of winning this week and completing the three-peat. According to OddsChecker, she is among the top favorite bets for the week, with odds of +1000. Hyo Joo Kim is the favourite to win the LPGA Tour event.

Following the three rounds of the tournament, Korda tied for sixth place on the leaderboard. Her Saturday performance, where she shot 69, helped her to climb four positions on the leaderboard.

Speaking about her performance following the opening round on Thursday, Korda said (via ESPN):

"Completely different today compared to last weekend. The greens are quite soft. I know Arizona has been getting a good bit of rain throughout the winter. I knew there would be low scores out there, so needed to be aggressive."

It is important to note that it's not only Nelly Korda running to complete a hat trick but also PGA Tour golfer Scottie Scheffler, who is in contention to win his third straight event this week. Scheffler has been playing in the ongoing Texas Children's Houston Open and leads the tournament in a five-way tie following the third round on Saturday.

Korda and Scheffler will tee off for the final round of their respective tournaments on Sunday, March 31, and it would be interesting to know if any of them will be able to achieve the rare feat and complete a three-peat.

Noticeably, Scheffler previously won The Players Championship and the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month.

How did Nelly Korda perform at the Arizona Classic 2024?

Nelly Korda is competing in the inaugural edition of the Arizona Championship presented by Ford and the LPGA Tour. The tournament started on March 28 with its inaugural round at the Seville Golf and Country Club.

Korda started the game with three consecutive birdies on the first three holes on Thursday, followed by another birdie on the fifth. She shot a birdie on the 10th and a bogey on the 11th. Korda carded seven birdies and just a bogey to score 6-under 66 in the first round.

In Friday's second round of the game, she shot five birdies, an eagle and three bogeys to score 68. She maintained good form in the third round and shot four birdies and two bogeys to score 69.