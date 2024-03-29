Scottie Scheffler breaks record for most consecutive rounds under par on the PGA Tour

Scottie Scheffler had another record to his name. The American golfer shot a fabulous round of 5-under-par at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open on Thursday, March 28.

In the first round of the tournament, Scheffler was pretty impressive with his game and settled in a tie for third place. He broke the record of scoring under par in most consecutive rounds on the PGA Tour.

The current World No.1 arguably has been enjoying the best days of his career on the Tour. He has not missed a cut since the beginning of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season.

Scheffler now has 28 consecutive rounds of under-par on the PGA Tour. It's the highest by any Tour player since 1983, when the records were first kept. Trailing behind by just a round is the rising star, Akshay Bhatia, who has 27 consecutive under-par rounds.

The 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open started with its inaugural round on Thursday, March 28, at the Memorial Park Golf Club in Houston, Texas. The tournament features a regular full-size 144-player field, and Scheffler is the highest-ranked player playing this week.

Coming at the tournament after winning his last two consecutive tournaments, Scheffler is the best bet for the week. He looks forward to completing a winning hat-trick on the PGA tour at this week's event.

Prior to the Texas Children's Houston Open, Scottie Scheffler had defended his title at The Players and also won the Arnold Palmer Invitational earlier this month. Fans are intrigued to see if Scheffler can win this week in Texas and complete a hat trick.

A look into the incredible performance of Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler has never failed to impress fans with resounding golf prowess. After winning his first Major at the Masters in 2022, he has been playing fabulously amazing. He started the 2024 PGA Tour at the season-opening The Sentry event. He shot all four rounds under par and settled in a tie for fifth place.

Scheffler scored under par 7 in the tournament's opening round, followed by another round of under 9. He struggled in the game in the third round but still managed to score under par 2, and with the final of under par 7, Scheffler secured the fifth spot on the leaderboard in a tie with Sungjae Im, Brian Harman, J.T. Poston, and Collin Morikawa.

Following The Sentry, Scheffler teed it up at The American Express, and he shot all four rounds of under par. He then shot three rounds of -3, -8 and -2 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was trimmed to 54 holes due to inclement weather. Scheffler's incredible form continued at the WM Phoenix Open and shot four rounds of -3, -5, -5 and -5.

Moving forward, he played at The Genesis Invitational, hosted by Tiger Woods. The tournament featured a stellar field, but Scheffler was impressive throughout the four rounds and maintained an outstanding record of scoring under par. He shot four rounds -3, -1, -1 and -3.

Next, Scheffler competed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and emerged victorious. He played all four rounds of the under-par at the tournament to settle for a total of under 15. He registered a fabulous five-stroke victory in the game. He then played at The Players, shot all four under-par rounds, and defended the title.