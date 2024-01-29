Who won the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship? Final leaderboard and scores explored

Nelly Korda defeated Lydia Ko in a sudden playoff on Sunday, January 28, to win the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship. The American golfer started the year with a fantastic victory. It is her first win on the Tour since capturing the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship.

Korda was having a four-stroke lead when she entered the final round on Sunday. However, she struggled with her game and shot a round of 11-under 73. She finished in a tie with Ko as they headed for a playoff, where Korda emerged victorious.

Speaking about the victory, the former world No.1 said (via Heard Tribune):

“Gosh, I thought that the tournament was over going into 17. I just kind of gave myself a chance. I knew that if I rolled that eagle in, I had to birdie the last hole. Yeah, I seem to always make it very dramatic and interesting, so there is no better feeling than to do it in front of a home crowd. What a day. It was such a grind out there, so back and forth. I felt like I never really got anything going. But, I mean, I just can’t even believe it right now."

With this victory, Nelly Korda won $262K in prize money, while Ko earned a check of $163K for finishing in second place. Megan Khang had a solo third-place finish followed by Lucy Li, who tied up with Ayaka Furue for fourth place.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship:

1 Nelly Korda -11

2 Lydia Ko -11

3 Megan Khang -8

T4 Lucy Li -7

T4 Ayaka Furue -7

T6 Auston Kim -6

T6 Xiyu Lin -6

8 Mone Inami -5

T9 Andrea Lee -4

T9 Cheyenne Knight -4

T9 Nasa Hataoka -4

T9 Jasmine Suwannapura -4

T13 Lindy Duncan -3

T13 Gemma Dryburgh -3

T13 Sei Young Kim -3

T16 Hye-Jin Choi -2

T16 Xiaowen Yin -2

T16 Celine Boutier -2

T16 So Mi Lee -2

T16 Brooke Henderson -2

T16 Lexi Thompson -2

T16 Robyn Choi -2

T23 Olivia Cowan -1

T23 Allisen Corpuz -1

T23 Linn Grant -1

T23 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1

T23 Lauren Coughlin -1

T23 A Lim Kim -1

T23 Yealimi Noh -1

T23 Ruoning Yin -1

31 Leona Maguire E $

T32 Isabella Fierro 1

T32 Mao Saigo 1

T32 Marina Alex 1

T35 Yu Jin Sung 2

T35 Azahara Munoz 2

T35 Hae Ran Ryu 2

T35 Wei-Ling Hsu 2

T35 Yu Liu 2

T35 Emily Kristine Pedersen 2

T35 Mi Hyang Lee 2

T42 Patty Tavatanakit 3

T42 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 3

T42 Aline Krauter 3

T42 Pernilla Lindberg 3

T42 Gurleen Kaur 3

T42 Albane Valenzuela 3

T42 Madelene Sagstrom 3

T49 Lauren Hartlage 4

T49 Mel Reid 4

T49 Stephanie Meadow 4

T49 Nataliya Guseva 4

T49 Yan Liu 4

T49 Arpichaya Yubol 4

T55 Lilia Vu 5

T55 Ally Ewing 5

T57 Malia Nam 6

T57 Hyo Joon Jang 6

T57 Chanettee Wannasaen 6

T57 Maja Stark 6

T61 Brittany Lincicome 7

T61 Frida Kinhult 7

T63 Jennifer Kupcho 8

T63 In Gee Chun 8

65 Esther Henseleit 10

66 Minji Kang 11