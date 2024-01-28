How many more LPGA Tour wins does Lydia Ko need to enter the LPGA Hall of Fame?

Lydia Ko entered the fourth and final round of the 2024 Drive On Championship tied for second place, four strokes behind the leader, Nelly Korda. It has been an excellent start to the season for the New Zealander, who has already clinched her first title of the year.

Her win at the season-opener 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions was Lydia Ko's 20th on the LPGA Tour. This victory also put her on the doorstep of one of the most important accolades in women's golf, the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko is only one win away from earning the right to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame. In fact, Ko doesn't even need to win another tournament, as she has several ways to get the one point she needs.

The selection criteria for the LPGA Hall of Fame includes two general requirements. The first is that the player must have won a Major championship, or have received the Vare Trophy or the Player of The Year Award. Lydia Ko has achieved all of those goals.

The second requirement is that the player must accumulate 27 points which are distributed as follows:

One point for each LPGA Tour victory

Two points for each major

One point for each Vare Trophy or Player of The Year Award earned

One point for Olympic gold medal

At 26 years of age, Lydia Ko has already accumulated 26 points valid for her induction into the LPGA Hall of Fame. Therefore, few doubt that she could reach the required amount during 2024, as she even has the option of the Olympic Games.

How did Lydia Ko reach the doors of the LPGA Hall of Fame?

Lydia Ko has set several records for young LPGA Tour players. She is the youngest player to win twice on the circuit, and also the youngest to win a Major.

Ko reached the LPGA Hall of Fame 26 points she currently holds as follows:

Major tournaments (4 points):

2015 The Evian Championship

2016 ANA Inspiration (currently The Chevron Championship)

LPGA Tour wins (18 points)

2012 CN Canadian Women’s Open 2013 CN Canadian Women’s Open 2014 Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic Marathon Classic Presented by Owens Corning & O-I CME Group Tour Championship 2015 ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic Presented by CTBC Canadian Pacific Women's Open Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship 2016 Kia Classic Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Marathon Classic presented by Owens Corning and O-I 2018 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship 2021 LOTTE Championship 2022 Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio BMW Ladies Championship CME Group Tour Championship 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions

Vare Trophy to the season's lowest score average (2 points)

2021

2022

LPGA Player of The Year Award (2 points)

2015

2022

If she earns the point she is missing during the current season, Ko could become the youngest player to be inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Karrie Webb reached 27 points at the age of 25, but was not inducted until five years later, to meet the then-established 10-year tour membership requirement. For the same reason, Inbee Park was inducted at age 28, although she had reached the required points a year earlier.