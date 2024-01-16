2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field and player rankings explored

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Ahead of the event, the DP World Tour has confirmed the field and it features six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The four-day event will have a stacked 132-player field competing for the $9,000,000 prize purse.
The Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by World No. 2 and defending champion Rory McIlroy. The event, the first Rolex Series event of 2024, will also feature No. 15 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 32 Ryan Fox and No. 49 Adam Scott.
However, the field will be highlighted by World No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood. The golfer, coming off a victory at the Dubai Invitational, is also a favorite to complete a double this weekend.
Notably, big names like Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick are sitting out the competition. Meanwhile, several players have picked to play on the PGA Tour’s The American Express 2024 instead. The event takes place parallelly to the European outing.
World No. 3 Jon Rahm remains ineligible to compete at the event due to his defection to the LIV Golf.
2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field
Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in the Dubai Desert Classic field:
- 2 - Rory McIlroy
- 11 - Tommy Fleetwood
- 15 - Tyrrell Hatton
- 32 - Ryan Fox
- 49 - Adam Scott
- 50 - Adrian Meronk
Listed below is the complete field for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Thomas Bjørn
- Adam Blomme
- Dan Bradbury
- Daniel Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- Kevin Chappell
- Todd Clements
- Aaron Cockerill
- Ugo Coussaud
- Sean Crocker
- MJ Daffue
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- Hennie Du Plessis
- Manuel Elvira
- Nacho Elvira
- Ewen Ferguson
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Ryan Fox
- Dylan Frittelli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Joshua Grenville-Wood
- Julien Guerrier
- Chase Hanna
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Calum Hill
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Daan Huizing
- Scott Jamieson
- Casey Jarvis
- Matthew Jordan
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Nathan Kimsey
- Marcus Kinhult
- Soren Kjeldsen
- Frederik Kjettrup
- JeongWeon Ko
- Espen Kofstad
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Matteo Manassero
- Richard Mansell
- Rory Mcilroy
- Tom Mckibbin
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Lukas Nemecz
- Joaquin Niemann
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Marco Penge
- Eddie Pepperell
- Richie Ramsay
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Lorenzo Scalise
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clement Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Ockie Strydom
- Andy Sullivan
- Jesper Svensson
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Kevin Tway
- Johannes Veerman
- Paul Waring
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Cameron Young
- Fabrizio Zanotti
More details on the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.