2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field and player rankings explored

The 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic is set to tee off on Thursday, January 18 at the Emirates Golf Club in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Ahead of the event, the DP World Tour has confirmed the field and it features six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The four-day event will have a stacked 132-player field competing for the $9,000,000 prize purse.

The Dubai Desert Classic field is headlined by World No. 2 and defending champion Rory McIlroy. The event, the first Rolex Series event of 2024, will also feature No. 15 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 32 Ryan Fox and No. 49 Adam Scott.

However, the field will be highlighted by World No. 11 Tommy Fleetwood. The golfer, coming off a victory at the Dubai Invitational, is also a favorite to complete a double this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Notably, big names like Viktor Hovland and Matt Fitzpatrick are sitting out the competition. Meanwhile, several players have picked to play on the PGA Tour’s The American Express 2024 instead. The event takes place parallelly to the European outing.

World No. 3 Jon Rahm remains ineligible to compete at the event due to his defection to the LIV Golf.

2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic field

Listed below are the top 50 ranked players in the Dubai Desert Classic field:

2 - Rory McIlroy

11 - Tommy Fleetwood

15 - Tyrrell Hatton

32 - Ryan Fox

49 - Adam Scott

50 - Adrian Meronk

Expand Tweet

Listed below is the complete field for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic:

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Thomas Bjørn

Adam Blomme

Dan Bradbury

Daniel Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

Kevin Chappell

Todd Clements

Aaron Cockerill

Ugo Coussaud

Sean Crocker

MJ Daffue

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

Hennie Du Plessis

Manuel Elvira

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Ryan Fox

Dylan Frittelli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Joshua Grenville-Wood

Julien Guerrier

Chase Hanna

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Calum Hill

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Rikuya Hoshino

Daan Huizing

Scott Jamieson

Casey Jarvis

Matthew Jordan

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Nathan Kimsey

Marcus Kinhult

Soren Kjeldsen

Frederik Kjettrup

JeongWeon Ko

Espen Kofstad

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Matteo Manassero

Richard Mansell

Rory Mcilroy

Tom Mckibbin

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Lukas Nemecz

Joaquin Niemann

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Marco Penge

Eddie Pepperell

Richie Ramsay

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Lorenzo Scalise

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clement Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Ockie Strydom

Andy Sullivan

Jesper Svensson

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Michael Thorbjornsen

Kevin Tway

Johannes Veerman

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Cameron Young

Fabrizio Zanotti

More details on the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be updated soon.