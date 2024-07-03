2024 John Deere Classic weather forecast: Will rain interfere play at TPC Deere Run?

The John Deere Classic takes place this week from July 4 to July 7. The venue for the event is at TPC Deere Run and rain showers are expected to take place. The four-day tournament has chances of thunderstorms and temperatures ranging around 80 degrees.
Coming to the field of the event, Tiger Woods will not be part of the John Deere Classic. Woods is likely to feature at the 2024 Open Championship scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 21. But the John Deere Classic field includes golfers like Jordan Spieth, Wesley Bryan, Cam Davis, Sepp Straka, and others. A full field of players will play at Illinois and here's how the weather conditions will remain through the week at the John Deere Classic:
Day 1 (Thursday, July 4)
Temperature: The temperature can be as high as 81 and as low as 68.
Rain: Chances of rain are 50%
Wind: 6-12 MPH
Day 2 (Friday, July 5)
Temperature: The temperature will range from 78 to 67
Rain: There's a 20% chance of rain
Wind: 15-25 MPH
Day 3 (Saturday, July 6)
Temperature: The temperature can be as high as 83 and as low as 63
Rain: Rain showers are unlikely to happen
Wind: 8-15 MPH
Day 4 (Sunday, July 7)
Temperature: The temperature will range between 83 and 66
Rain: Chances of rain are 50%
Wind: 10-18 MPH
Prize Money distribution of the John Deere Classic
The John Deere Classic has a purse of $8 million, out of which $1.44 million is the victor's share and $872,000 going to the runner-up. The top 20 will receive over $100,000. Here's a breakdown of the entire purse:
- 1 $1,440,000
- 2 $872,000
- 3 $552,000
- 4 $392,000
- 5 $328,000
- 6 $290,000
- 7 $270,000
- 8 $250,000
- 9 $234,000
- 10 $218,000
- 11 $202,000
- 12 $186,000
- 13 $170,000
- 14 $154,000
- 15 $146,000
- 16 $138,000
- 17 $130,000
- 18 $122,000
- 19 $114,000
- 20 $106,000
- 21 $98,000
- 22 $90,000
- 23 $83,600
- 24 $77,200
- 25 $70,800
- 26 $64,400
- 27 $62,000
- 28 $59,600
- 29 $57,200
- 30 $54,800
- 31 $52,400
- 32 $50,000
- 33 $47,600
- 34 $45,600
- 35 $43,600
- 36 $41,600
- 37 $39,600
- 38 $38,000
- 39 $36,400
- 40 $34,800
- 41 $33,200
- 42 $31,600
- 43 $30,000
- 44 $28,400
- 45 $26,800
- 46 $25,200
- 47 $23,600
- 48 $22,320
- 49 $21,200
- 50 $20,560
- 51 $20,080
- 52 $19,600
- 53 $19,280
- 54 $18,960
- 55 $18,800
- 56 $18,640
- 57 $18,480
- 58 $18,320
- 59 $18,160
- 60 $18,000
- 61 $17,840
- 62 $17,680
- 63 $17,520
- 64 $17,360
- 65 $17,200
In 1971 (the year of inauguration), the purse of the John Deere Classic was $25000. In the following year, the purse soared to $100,000. Last year, the purse was $7400000 and this year around $600,000 was added to the purse.