2024 John Deere Classic weather forecast: Will rain interfere play at TPC Deere Run?

By Suchita Chakraborty
Modified Jul 03, 2024 11:36 GMT
John Deere Classic - Final Round
John Deere Classic Trophy ( via Getty)

The John Deere Classic takes place this week from July 4 to July 7. The venue for the event is at TPC Deere Run and rain showers are expected to take place. The four-day tournament has chances of thunderstorms and temperatures ranging around 80 degrees.

Coming to the field of the event, Tiger Woods will not be part of the John Deere Classic. Woods is likely to feature at the 2024 Open Championship scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 21. But the John Deere Classic field includes golfers like Jordan Spieth, Wesley Bryan, Cam Davis, Sepp Straka, and others. A full field of players will play at Illinois and here's how the weather conditions will remain through the week at the John Deere Classic:

also-read-trending Trending

Day 1 (Thursday, July 4)

Temperature: The temperature can be as high as 81 and as low as 68.

Rain: Chances of rain are 50%

Wind: 6-12 MPH

Day 2 (Friday, July 5)

Temperature: The temperature will range from 78 to 67

Rain: There's a 20% chance of rain

Wind: 15-25 MPH

Day 3 (Saturday, July 6)

Temperature: The temperature can be as high as 83 and as low as 63

Rain: Rain showers are unlikely to happen

Wind: 8-15 MPH

Day 4 (Sunday, July 7)

Temperature: The temperature will range between 83 and 66

Rain: Chances of rain are 50%

Wind: 10-18 MPH

Prize Money distribution of the John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic has a purse of $8 million, out of which $1.44 million is the victor's share and $872,000 going to the runner-up. The top 20 will receive over $100,000. Here's a breakdown of the entire purse:

  • 1 $1,440,000
  • 2 $872,000
  • 3 $552,000
  • 4 $392,000
  • 5 $328,000
  • 6 $290,000
  • 7 $270,000
  • 8 $250,000
  • 9 $234,000
  • 10 $218,000
  • 11 $202,000
  • 12 $186,000
  • 13 $170,000
  • 14 $154,000
  • 15 $146,000
  • 16 $138,000
  • 17 $130,000
  • 18 $122,000
  • 19 $114,000
  • 20 $106,000
  • 21 $98,000
  • 22 $90,000
  • 23 $83,600
  • 24 $77,200
  • 25 $70,800
  • 26 $64,400
  • 27 $62,000
  • 28 $59,600
  • 29 $57,200
  • 30 $54,800
  • 31 $52,400
  • 32 $50,000
  • 33 $47,600
  • 34 $45,600
  • 35 $43,600
  • 36 $41,600
  • 37 $39,600
  • 38 $38,000
  • 39 $36,400
  • 40 $34,800
  • 41 $33,200
  • 42 $31,600
  • 43 $30,000
  • 44 $28,400
  • 45 $26,800
  • 46 $25,200
  • 47 $23,600
  • 48 $22,320
  • 49 $21,200
  • 50 $20,560
  • 51 $20,080
  • 52 $19,600
  • 53 $19,280
  • 54 $18,960
  • 55 $18,800
  • 56 $18,640
  • 57 $18,480
  • 58 $18,320
  • 59 $18,160
  • 60 $18,000
  • 61 $17,840
  • 62 $17,680
  • 63 $17,520
  • 64 $17,360
  • 65 $17,200

In 1971 (the year of inauguration), the purse of the John Deere Classic was $25000. In the following year, the purse soared to $100,000. Last year, the purse was $7400000 and this year around $600,000 was added to the purse.

Who is Joe Burrow's grandma, Dot Ford Burrow? Meet former basketball star set for NFHS Hall of Fame

Quick Links

Edited by Shirsh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी