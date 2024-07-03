2024 John Deere Classic weather forecast: Will rain interfere play at TPC Deere Run?

The John Deere Classic takes place this week from July 4 to July 7. The venue for the event is at TPC Deere Run and rain showers are expected to take place. The four-day tournament has chances of thunderstorms and temperatures ranging around 80 degrees.

Coming to the field of the event, Tiger Woods will not be part of the John Deere Classic. Woods is likely to feature at the 2024 Open Championship scheduled to be held from July 18 to July 21. But the John Deere Classic field includes golfers like Jordan Spieth, Wesley Bryan, Cam Davis, Sepp Straka, and others. A full field of players will play at Illinois and here's how the weather conditions will remain through the week at the John Deere Classic:

Trending

Day 1 (Thursday, July 4)

Temperature: The temperature can be as high as 81 and as low as 68.

Rain: Chances of rain are 50%

Wind: 6-12 MPH

Day 2 (Friday, July 5)

Temperature: The temperature will range from 78 to 67

Rain: There's a 20% chance of rain

Wind: 15-25 MPH

Day 3 (Saturday, July 6)

Temperature: The temperature can be as high as 83 and as low as 63

Rain: Rain showers are unlikely to happen

Wind: 8-15 MPH

Day 4 (Sunday, July 7)

Temperature: The temperature will range between 83 and 66

Rain: Chances of rain are 50%

Wind: 10-18 MPH

Prize Money distribution of the John Deere Classic

The John Deere Classic has a purse of $8 million, out of which $1.44 million is the victor's share and $872,000 going to the runner-up. The top 20 will receive over $100,000. Here's a breakdown of the entire purse:

1 $1,440,000

2 $872,000

3 $552,000

4 $392,000

5 $328,000

6 $290,000

7 $270,000

8 $250,000

9 $234,000

10 $218,000

11 $202,000

12 $186,000

13 $170,000

14 $154,000

15 $146,000

16 $138,000

17 $130,000

18 $122,000

19 $114,000

20 $106,000

21 $98,000

22 $90,000

23 $83,600

24 $77,200

25 $70,800

26 $64,400

27 $62,000

28 $59,600

29 $57,200

30 $54,800

31 $52,400

32 $50,000

33 $47,600

34 $45,600

35 $43,600

36 $41,600

37 $39,600

38 $38,000

39 $36,400

40 $34,800

41 $33,200

42 $31,600

43 $30,000

44 $28,400

45 $26,800

46 $25,200

47 $23,600

48 $22,320

49 $21,200

50 $20,560

51 $20,080

52 $19,600

53 $19,280

54 $18,960

55 $18,800

56 $18,640

57 $18,480

58 $18,320

59 $18,160

60 $18,000

61 $17,840

62 $17,680

63 $17,520

64 $17,360

65 $17,200

In 1971 (the year of inauguration), the purse of the John Deere Classic was $25000. In the following year, the purse soared to $100,000. Last year, the purse was $7400000 and this year around $600,000 was added to the purse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback