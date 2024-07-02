Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2024 John Deere Classic? Golfer’s availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods won't be appearing at the John Deere Classic which is taking place at TPC Deere Run on July 4. The official PGA Tour and John Deere Classic websites have released a list of players and Woods' name isn't included.

Tiger Woods was last seen at the US Open. He missed the cutline at Pinehurst No. 2 after scoring 74 and 73 on Thursday and Friday. In his peak era, Woods won the Major three times in 2000, 2002 and 2008.

Woods’ luck didn't favor the other Majors as well. He finished at T60 in the Masters Tournament this year after securing 73, 72, 82 and 77. Next, at the PGA Championship, he couldn't get to the weekend after carding 72 and 77 over the first two days.

Tiger Woods appeared in only one signature event this year, at the Genesis Invitational, but had to withdraw on Friday due to a flu-like disease. Tiger Woods is next speculated to appear at the Open Championship, which will take place at Royal Troon in Scotland in July.

Woods' 2021 accident took a huge toll on his health. The golfer had to undergo several surgeries and missed the 2023 Masters due to aggravated plantar fasciitis. Following that, he took a hiatus and came back at the Hero World Challenge later last year. He also appeared at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie and the two tied at T5. At that point, Woods promised to appear at one tournament a month.

“I think that the best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic,” said Tiger Woods.

But that assertion didn't come to fruition as far as his 2024 schedule is concerned.

As Tiger Woods stays out, which golfers will constitute the John Deere Classic field?

The John Deere Classic flaunts a purse of $8,000,000 out of which a hefty share goes to the winner. With such a prize at stake, here's all the golfers who are participating:

Albertson, Anders

Alexander, Tyson

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Erik

Berger, Daniel

Blair, Zac

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Bryan, Wesley

Buchanan, Jackson

Buckley, Hayden

Campillo, Jorge

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Cauley, Bud

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Clanton, Luke

Cole, Eric

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Cook, Austin

Crowe, Trace

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Dougherty, Kevin

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Endycott, Harrison

Fishburn, Patrick

Frittelli, Dylan

Furr, Wilson

Garnett, Brice

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hahn, James

Hale, Jr., Blaine

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Johnson, Zach

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Kuchar, Matt

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Long, Adam

Lower, Justin

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McCormick, Ryan

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

NeSmith, Matt

Noh, S.Y.

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

O’Hair, Sean

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pereda, Raul

Phillips, Chandler

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Ryder, Sam

Schenk, Adam

Shelton, Robby

Sherwood, Cole

Shipley, Neal

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Teater, Josh

Thompson, Davis

Thorbjornsen, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Tosti, Alejandro

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vest, Tracy

Villegas, Camilo

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Westmoreland, Kyle

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

