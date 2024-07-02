Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2024 John Deere Classic? Golfer’s availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods won't be appearing at the John Deere Classic which is taking place at TPC Deere Run on July 4. The official PGA Tour and John Deere Classic websites have released a list of players and Woods' name isn't included.
Tiger Woods was last seen at the US Open. He missed the cutline at Pinehurst No. 2 after scoring 74 and 73 on Thursday and Friday. In his peak era, Woods won the Major three times in 2000, 2002 and 2008.
Woods’ luck didn't favor the other Majors as well. He finished at T60 in the Masters Tournament this year after securing 73, 72, 82 and 77. Next, at the PGA Championship, he couldn't get to the weekend after carding 72 and 77 over the first two days.
Tiger Woods appeared in only one signature event this year, at the Genesis Invitational, but had to withdraw on Friday due to a flu-like disease. Tiger Woods is next speculated to appear at the Open Championship, which will take place at Royal Troon in Scotland in July.
Woods' 2021 accident took a huge toll on his health. The golfer had to undergo several surgeries and missed the 2023 Masters due to aggravated plantar fasciitis. Following that, he took a hiatus and came back at the Hero World Challenge later last year. He also appeared at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie and the two tied at T5. At that point, Woods promised to appear at one tournament a month.
“I think that the best scenario would be maybe a tournament a month. I think that's realistic,” said Tiger Woods.
But that assertion didn't come to fruition as far as his 2024 schedule is concerned.
As Tiger Woods stays out, which golfers will constitute the John Deere Classic field?
The John Deere Classic flaunts a purse of $8,000,000 out of which a hefty share goes to the winner. With such a prize at stake, here's all the golfers who are participating:
- Albertson, Anders
- Alexander, Tyson
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Erik
- Berger, Daniel
- Blair, Zac
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buchanan, Jackson
- Buckley, Hayden
- Campillo, Jorge
- Campos, Rafael
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Cauley, Bud
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Clanton, Luke
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Parker
- Coody, Pierceson
- Cook, Austin
- Crowe, Trace
- Dahmen, Joel
- Davis, Cam
- Day, Jason
- Dougherty, Kevin
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Dunlap, Nick
- Echavarria, Nico
- Endycott, Harrison
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Frittelli, Dylan
- Furr, Wilson
- Garnett, Brice
- Ghim, Doug
- Glover, Lucas
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hahn, James
- Hale, Jr., Blaine
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Im, Sungjae
- Johnson, Zach
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Kuchar, Matt
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Long, Adam
- Lower, Justin
- Malnati, Peter
- McCarthy, Denny
- McCormick, Ryan
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- NeSmith, Matt
- Noh, S.Y.
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- O’Hair, Sean
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Palmer, Ryan
- Pan, C.T.
- Pereda, Raul
- Phillips, Chandler
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Power, Seamus
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Ryder, Sam
- Schenk, Adam
- Shelton, Robby
- Sherwood, Cole
- Shipley, Neal
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Spieth, Jordan
- Springer, Hayden
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Teater, Josh
- Thompson, Davis
- Thorbjornsen, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Valimaki, Sami
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Vest, Tracy
- Villegas, Camilo
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Westmoreland, Kyle
- Whaley, Vince
- Whitney, Tom
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl