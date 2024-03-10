2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong closed its first edition this Sunday, March 10, with the victory of Abraham Ancer. The Mexican took home his first trophy on the circuit and also the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

Abraham Ancer's paycheck at LIV Golf Hong Kong was $4 million. The two second-place finishers earned more than $1.5 million and 47 of the 54 players in the field collected more than $100,000.

2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong prize money payout

Below is the prize money payout for 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong (individual and team):

Individual:

1 Abraham Ancer (-13) $4,000,000

2 Paul Casey (-13) $1,875,000

2 Cameron Smith (-13) $1,875,000

T4 Joaquin Niemann (-12) $900,000

T4 Carlos Ortiz (-12) $900,000

T6 Kevin Na (-11) $650,000

T6 Bryson DeChambeau (-11) $650,000

T8 Richard Bland (-10) $396,071

T8 Graeme McDowell (-10) $396,071

T8 Charles Howell III (-10) $396,071

T8 Ian Poulter (-10) $396,071

T8 Dean Burmester (-10) $396,071

T8 Jon Rahm (-10) $396,071

T8 Henrik Stenson (-10) $396,071

T15 Lucas Herbert (-9) $278,750

T15 Adrian Meronk (-9) $278,750

T15 Harold Varner III (-9) $278,750

T15 Eugenio Chacarra (-9) $278,750

T19 Sam Horsfield (-8) $245,000

T19 Louis Oosthuizen (-8) $245,000

T21 Dustin Johnson (-7) $204,286

T21 Talor Gooch (-7) $204,286

T21 Martin Kaymer (-7) $204,286

T21 Scott Vincent (-7) $204,286

T21 Tyrrell Hatton (-7) $204,286

T21 Sebastián Muñoz (-7) $204,286

T21 Matt Jones (-7) $204,286

28 Brooks Koepka (-6) $180,000

T29 Peter Uihlein (-5) $165,000

T29 Marc Leishman (-5) $165,000

T29 Patrick Reed (-5) $165,000

T29 Andy Ogletree (-5) $165,000

T29 Bubba Watson (-5) $165,000

T34 Brendan Steele (-4) $146,250

T34 David Puig (-4) $146,250

T34 Cameron Tringale (-4) $146,250

T34 Anirban Lahiri (-4) $146,250

T38 Caleb Surratt (-3) $137,500

T38 Sergio Garcia (-3) $137,500

T38 Pat Perez (-3) $137,500

T41 Charl Schwartzel (-2) $129,375

T41 Danny Lee (-2) $129,375

T41 Jinichiro Kozuma (-2) $129,375

T41 Kalle Samooja (-2) $129,375

T45 Lee Westwood (-1) $124,167

T45 Matthew Wolff (-1) $124,167

T45 Branden Grace (-1) $124,167

T48 Mito Pereira (E) $90,000

T48 Thomas Pieters (E) $90,000

50 Anthony Kim (+3) $60,000

51 Jason Kokrak (+6) $60,000

T52 Hudson Swafford (+8) $50,000

T52 Phil Mickelson (+8) $50,000

54 Kieran Vincent (+9) $50,000

Teams:

1 Crushers GC (-35) $3,000,000

2 Torque GC (-33) $1,500,000

3 Ripper GC (-23) $500,000

2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong highlights

Abraham Ancer secured his place at the top of the leaderboard of LIV Golf Hong Kong thanks to two spectacular first rounds of 7 under and 8 under. However, by only getting 2-over on Sunday, he could not prevent Paul Casey and Cam Smith from forcing him into a playoff.

But Abraham Ancer managed to pull himself together in sudden death and birdied the first extra hole while his two competitors bogeyed it. The Mexican thus achieved his first victory on the circuit. His previous best result was third place at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster.

One of the highlights of the day was the spectacular third round by Anthony Kim, who scored a 5 under 65. Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys on Sunday, finishing with a score of 3 over for 54 holes to place 50th on the leaderboard.