2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

The 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong closed its first edition this Sunday, March 10, with the victory of Abraham Ancer. The Mexican took home his first trophy on the circuit and also the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.
Abraham Ancer's paycheck at LIV Golf Hong Kong was $4 million. The two second-place finishers earned more than $1.5 million and 47 of the 54 players in the field collected more than $100,000.
2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong prize money payout
Below is the prize money payout for 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong (individual and team):
Individual:
- 1 Abraham Ancer (-13) $4,000,000
- 2 Paul Casey (-13) $1,875,000
- 2 Cameron Smith (-13) $1,875,000
- T4 Joaquin Niemann (-12) $900,000
- T4 Carlos Ortiz (-12) $900,000
- T6 Kevin Na (-11) $650,000
- T6 Bryson DeChambeau (-11) $650,000
- T8 Richard Bland (-10) $396,071
- T8 Graeme McDowell (-10) $396,071
- T8 Charles Howell III (-10) $396,071
- T8 Ian Poulter (-10) $396,071
- T8 Dean Burmester (-10) $396,071
- T8 Jon Rahm (-10) $396,071
- T8 Henrik Stenson (-10) $396,071
- T15 Lucas Herbert (-9) $278,750
- T15 Adrian Meronk (-9) $278,750
- T15 Harold Varner III (-9) $278,750
- T15 Eugenio Chacarra (-9) $278,750
- T19 Sam Horsfield (-8) $245,000
- T19 Louis Oosthuizen (-8) $245,000
- T21 Dustin Johnson (-7) $204,286
- T21 Talor Gooch (-7) $204,286
- T21 Martin Kaymer (-7) $204,286
- T21 Scott Vincent (-7) $204,286
- T21 Tyrrell Hatton (-7) $204,286
- T21 Sebastián Muñoz (-7) $204,286
- T21 Matt Jones (-7) $204,286
- 28 Brooks Koepka (-6) $180,000
- T29 Peter Uihlein (-5) $165,000
- T29 Marc Leishman (-5) $165,000
- T29 Patrick Reed (-5) $165,000
- T29 Andy Ogletree (-5) $165,000
- T29 Bubba Watson (-5) $165,000
- T34 Brendan Steele (-4) $146,250
- T34 David Puig (-4) $146,250
- T34 Cameron Tringale (-4) $146,250
- T34 Anirban Lahiri (-4) $146,250
- T38 Caleb Surratt (-3) $137,500
- T38 Sergio Garcia (-3) $137,500
- T38 Pat Perez (-3) $137,500
- T41 Charl Schwartzel (-2) $129,375
- T41 Danny Lee (-2) $129,375
- T41 Jinichiro Kozuma (-2) $129,375
- T41 Kalle Samooja (-2) $129,375
- T45 Lee Westwood (-1) $124,167
- T45 Matthew Wolff (-1) $124,167
- T45 Branden Grace (-1) $124,167
- T48 Mito Pereira (E) $90,000
- T48 Thomas Pieters (E) $90,000
- 50 Anthony Kim (+3) $60,000
- 51 Jason Kokrak (+6) $60,000
- T52 Hudson Swafford (+8) $50,000
- T52 Phil Mickelson (+8) $50,000
- 54 Kieran Vincent (+9) $50,000
Teams:
- 1 Crushers GC (-35) $3,000,000
- 2 Torque GC (-33) $1,500,000
- 3 Ripper GC (-23) $500,000
2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong highlights
Abraham Ancer secured his place at the top of the leaderboard of LIV Golf Hong Kong thanks to two spectacular first rounds of 7 under and 8 under. However, by only getting 2-over on Sunday, he could not prevent Paul Casey and Cam Smith from forcing him into a playoff.
But Abraham Ancer managed to pull himself together in sudden death and birdied the first extra hole while his two competitors bogeyed it. The Mexican thus achieved his first victory on the circuit. His previous best result was third place at the 2023 LIV Golf Bedminster.
One of the highlights of the day was the spectacular third round by Anthony Kim, who scored a 5 under 65. Kim had seven birdies and two bogeys on Sunday, finishing with a score of 3 over for 54 holes to place 50th on the leaderboard.