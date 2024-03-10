Watch: Joaquin Niemann makes his first hole-in-one in LIV Golf at Hong Kong event

Joaquin Niemann made an impressive hole-in-one at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong event. In the third round on Sunday, March 10, the Chilean golfer showcased his skills by acing the par-3 eighth hole with a remarkable shot from 189 yards.

He started strong with a birdie on the sixth hole and a par on the next. But his eagle on the eighth hole caught everyone's attention. This was the first time he had achieved a hole-in-one in LIV Golf.

Niemann has already won two LIV Golf tournaments this year, and his performance in Hong Kong was no different. After making the shot, Niemann celebrated with his caddie and playing partners, Scott Vincent and Kevin Na.

The LIV Golf event shared a video of their celebration on its X account (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"ACE ALERT 🚨 @joaconiemann cards his first hole-in-one on LIV Golf 👏#LIVGolf @TorqueGC_"

It is important to note that the final round of the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong is underway, and at the time of writing, Abraham Ancer, who took a five-stroke lead on Saturday, currently has a two-stroke lead in the game. He has yet to play on six holes.

On the other hand, Joaquin Niemann finished in a tie for sixth place, trailing the leader by four strokes.

How did Joaquin Niemann perform at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong?

Niemann has been in incredible form this season on the LIV Golf. He won the season-opening Mayakoba event and also emerged victorious at the Jeddah event. His amazing form was evident at this week's Hong Kong event.

Joaquin Niemann started the game with a fabulous round of 67. In the opening round, he shot four birdies, three bogeys, and an eagle.

He began the game on the first hole with a par and then hit a birdie on the next. He added another birdie on the eighth hole and hit two consecutive bogeys, followed by a birdie on the next. He also made an eagle on the par-4 17th hole in two shots, followed by a bogey on the next.

In the tournament's second round, Niemann started on the fifth hole and shot three birdies, three bogeys and an eagle on the par five 13th hole.

Joaquin Niemann was fortunate to hit an eagle in all three rounds, but in the third round, it was hole-in-one.

He started the third round with a birdie on the sixth hole and then shot an eagle on the eighth, followed by another birdie on the 11th.

Niemann has carded two more birdies and also a bogey in the game. However, the round is still underway, and at the time of writing, he had completed 13 holes.