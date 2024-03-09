How many wins does Abraham Ancer have? A look at the LIV Golf Hong Kong leader’s past record

Abraham Ancer has won five professional tournaments in his career. He started his professional career in 2013 and earned his Web.com Tour card the following year, finishing 35th in the qualifying school.

He recorded his best finish on the Web.com Tour in 2015 by finishing second at the Brasil Champions in March, and later that year, he won his first professional victory at the Nova Scotia Open in July. He finished 11th in the regular season that year and earned the PGA Tour card for 2016.

However, he did not have a good start to his journey on the Tour and recorded his best finish in a tie for 18th place at the FedEx St.Jude Classic in his rookie year. He finished outside the top 170 in the FedEx Cup standings and failed to retain his card.

In 2017, he rejoined the Web.com Tour and was fortunate to retain his PGA Tour card for the following season.

Abraham Ancer recorded his maiden PGA Tour victory at the WGC-FedEx St.Jude Invitational in 2021. He has also won tournaments on the European Tour, Asian Tour and PGA Tour of Australasia Tour. He reached number 11 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

After his successful stint on the PGA Tour, Abraham Ancer joined LIV Golf in 2022. He is in contention to win his maiden LIV Golf event at the ongoing Hong Kong tournament. Ancer took the fabulous five-stroke lead following the two rounds of the tournament.

A quick look at Abraham Ancer's performance at the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong

Ancer has been phenomenal in the last two rounds of LIV Golf Hong Kong. He shot two bogey-free rounds and took a fantastic five-stroke lead. He finished with a total of under 15.

Abraham Ancer started his game on Friday, March 8, on the fourth hole with a par. He stunned the golf fans with five back-to-back birdies from 9th to 13th holes. He added two more birdies on the third and fourth hole to settle for a score of 7-under 63 in the first round.

In the second round on Saturday, Abraham Ancer got off to a smooth start again, with a par on the first hole. He added two back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes and another birdie on the seventh hole. He shot four consecutive birdies from the 11th to 14th holes and added one more birdie on the 15th hole to settle for a score of 8-under.

He settled for under 15, followed by Harold Varner III and Eugenio Chacarra, who finished with a score of under 10.

The final third round of the 2024 LIV Golf Hong Kong event will take place on Sunday, March 10.