2024 LIV Golf Singapore prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

Brooks Koepka won the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore with a score of 15 under, two strokes ahead of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman. He took his fourth league title and the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.
Koepka's check for winning the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore was $4 million. The All-Aussies team Rippers GC won the team event and took home a $3 million prize money.
2024 LIV Golf Singapore prize money payout
Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore (individual and team):
Individual:
- 1 Brooks Koepka (-15) $4,000,000
- T2 Cameron Smith (-13) $1,875,000
- T2 Marc Leishman (-13) $1,875,000
- 4 Talor Gooch (-12) $1,000,000
- T5 Tyrrell Hatton (-11) $750,000
- T5 Thomas Pieters (-11) $750,000
- T7 Dustin Johnson (-10) $522,500
- T7 Joaquín Niemann (-10) $522,500
- T7 Kevin Na (-10) $522,500
- T10 Jon Rahm (-9) $371,250
- T10 Eugenio Chacarra (-9) $371,250
- T10 Adrian Meronk (-9) $371,250
- T10 Abraham Ancer (-9) $371,250
- T14 Kalle Samooja (-8) $287,000
- T14 Patrick Reed (-8) $287,000
- T14 Sergio Garcia (-8) $287,000
- T14 Dean Burmester (-8) $287,000
- T14 Cameron Tringale (-8) $287,000
- T19 Carlos Ortiz (-7) $240,000
- T19 Martin Kaymer (-7) $240,000
- T19 Sebastián Muñoz (-7) $240,000
- T22 Phil Mickelson (-6) $203,000
- T22 Peter Uihlein (-6) $203,000
- T22 Richard Bland (-6) $203,000
- T22 Kieran Vincent (-6) $203,000
- T22 Louis Oosthuizen (-6) $203,000
- T27 David Puig (-5) $180,000
- T27 Bryson DeChambeau (-5) $180,000
- T27 Lucas Herbert (-5) $180,000
- T30 Anirban Lahiri (-4) $167,500
- T30 Matthew Wolff (-4) $167,500
- T32 Branden Grace (-3) $155,000
- T32 Paul Casey (-3) $155,000
- T32 Harold Varner III (-3) $155,000
- T35 Charl Schwartzel (-2) $146,500
- T35 Ian Poulter (-2) $146,500
- T37 Matt Jones (-1) $140,333
- T37 Graeme McDowell (-1) $140,333
- T37 Scott Vincent (-1) $140,333
- T40 Charles Howell III (E) $131,500
- T40 Caleb Surratt (E) $131,500
- T40 Brendan Steele (E) $131,500
- T40 Jason Kokrak (E) $131,500
- 44 Henrik Stenson (+1) $128,000
- T45 Andy Ogletree (+2) $125,000
- T45 Bubba Watson (+2) $125,000
- T47 Mito Pereira (+3) $121,500
- T47 Sam Horsfield (+3) $121,500
- T49 Danny Lee (+4) $60,000
- T49 Hudson Swafford (+4) $60,000
- T49 Lee Westwood (+4) $60,000
- T52 Pat Perez (+6) $50,000
- T52 Anthony Kim (+6) $50,000
- 54 Jinichiro Kozuma (+8) $50,000
Teams:
- 1 Rippers GC (-32) $3,000,000
- T2 Fireballs GC (-29) $1,000,000
- T2 Cleeks GC (-29) $1,000,000
After winning the LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka is the first player to reach four victories in league history. He now prepares to defend his title at the PGA Championship in just two weeks.
Several top tour stars had strong finishes at LIV Golf Singapore. Cam Smith finished second while Talor Gooch was fourth. Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann tied for 7th, while Jon Rahm (T10) posted his sixth T10 in seven LIV tournaments.