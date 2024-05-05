2024 LIV Golf Singapore prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $25,000,000 purse?

Brooks Koepka won the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore with a score of 15 under, two strokes ahead of Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman. He took his fourth league title and the lion's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

Koepka's check for winning the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore was $4 million. The All-Aussies team Rippers GC won the team event and took home a $3 million prize money.

Expand Tweet

2024 LIV Golf Singapore prize money payout

Below is the full prize money payout for the 2024 LIV Golf Singapore (individual and team):

Individual:

1 Brooks Koepka (-15) $4,000,000

T2 Cameron Smith (-13) $1,875,000

T2 Marc Leishman (-13) $1,875,000

4 Talor Gooch (-12) $1,000,000

T5 Tyrrell Hatton (-11) $750,000

T5 Thomas Pieters (-11) $750,000

T7 Dustin Johnson (-10) $522,500

T7 Joaquín Niemann (-10) $522,500

T7 Kevin Na (-10) $522,500

T10 Jon Rahm (-9) $371,250

T10 Eugenio Chacarra (-9) $371,250

T10 Adrian Meronk (-9) $371,250

T10 Abraham Ancer (-9) $371,250

T14 Kalle Samooja (-8) $287,000

T14 Patrick Reed (-8) $287,000

T14 Sergio Garcia (-8) $287,000

T14 Dean Burmester (-8) $287,000

T14 Cameron Tringale (-8) $287,000

T19 Carlos Ortiz (-7) $240,000

T19 Martin Kaymer (-7) $240,000

T19 Sebastián Muñoz (-7) $240,000

T22 Phil Mickelson (-6) $203,000

T22 Peter Uihlein (-6) $203,000

T22 Richard Bland (-6) $203,000

T22 Kieran Vincent (-6) $203,000

T22 Louis Oosthuizen (-6) $203,000

T27 David Puig (-5) $180,000

T27 Bryson DeChambeau (-5) $180,000

T27 Lucas Herbert (-5) $180,000

T30 Anirban Lahiri (-4) $167,500

T30 Matthew Wolff (-4) $167,500

T32 Branden Grace (-3) $155,000

T32 Paul Casey (-3) $155,000

T32 Harold Varner III (-3) $155,000

T35 Charl Schwartzel (-2) $146,500

T35 Ian Poulter (-2) $146,500

T37 Matt Jones (-1) $140,333

T37 Graeme McDowell (-1) $140,333

T37 Scott Vincent (-1) $140,333

T40 Charles Howell III (E) $131,500

T40 Caleb Surratt (E) $131,500

T40 Brendan Steele (E) $131,500

T40 Jason Kokrak (E) $131,500

44 Henrik Stenson (+1) $128,000

T45 Andy Ogletree (+2) $125,000

T45 Bubba Watson (+2) $125,000

T47 Mito Pereira (+3) $121,500

T47 Sam Horsfield (+3) $121,500

T49 Danny Lee (+4) $60,000

T49 Hudson Swafford (+4) $60,000

T49 Lee Westwood (+4) $60,000

T52 Pat Perez (+6) $50,000

T52 Anthony Kim (+6) $50,000

54 Jinichiro Kozuma (+8) $50,000

Teams:

1 Rippers GC (-32) $3,000,000

T2 Fireballs GC (-29) $1,000,000

T2 Cleeks GC (-29) $1,000,000

After winning the LIV Golf Singapore, Brooks Koepka is the first player to reach four victories in league history. He now prepares to defend his title at the PGA Championship in just two weeks.

Several top tour stars had strong finishes at LIV Golf Singapore. Cam Smith finished second while Talor Gooch was fourth. Dustin Johnson and Joaquin Niemann tied for 7th, while Jon Rahm (T10) posted his sixth T10 in seven LIV tournaments.