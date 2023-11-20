"2024 Masters Champion" - Fans react to Ludvig Aberg claiming his maiden PGA Tour win at The RSM Classic

Ludvig Aberg shot a second straight 9-under 61 on Sunday (November 19) to secure the RSM Classic 2023, marking his maiden PGA Tour title. He finished with a total of 29-under after four rounds, securing a four-stroke victory over Mackenzie Hughes.
Åberg remained bogey-free on the front nine, recording five birdies, including three consecutive ones on holes 4–6. On the back nine, he opened with a couple of birdies but bogeyed the 12th after missing an 11-foot putt. However, this proved to be his only error, as he proceeded to sink five more birdies in the remaining holes.
Despite carding a bogey-free 7-under 63, Hughes, who had shot a remarkable 60 on Saturday, managed only two birdies on the back nine, settling for the runner-up position.
The RSM Classic marked Åberg's 11th start on the PGA Tour, where he matched Justin Thomas' record for a four-round total of 253. Over the last three months, he has claimed victories on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, and was also a key part of the winning Ryder Cup European team.
Fans were delighted with Aberg's win, and many predicted that he would have a great legacy in the future. Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:
"2024 Masters Champion"
"This guy is taking over professional golf. Would love to see 1v1 Aberg vs Hovland!"
"Grattis Ludvig Åberg! What a great golf weekend you gave us! 🇸🇪🏆"
"What he is doing since he’s turned pro is unbelievable. He’s got no weakness, he looks like he can win every week he plays. This guy could dominate for a long time. What a player🔥🔥🔥"
"Listened to Luke Donald describe Ludvig as a once in a generation talent. Suspect Luke maybe correct. Interesting to see how he goes next season, especially in the big competitions."
"61 back to back last 2 days is crazy. Iceman."
"The upcoming goat. Tiger watch out!!!"
"I wonder if this Swedish sensation is gonna win a major in 2024. He’s gonna need all the luck he can get after this victory today."
"Congrats Ludvig! Awesome win. Smoothest swing I have seen in awhile BUT… Eric Cole… he’s got a smooooooth swing as well…. Scorecard doesn’t care what your swing looks like 🤷♂️"
"Future world number 1 and major champion right there. 1st year on tour with 3 top 10s and a win🔥"
"Two debut Ryder cup European victories in one day. Something tells me European rookies are better than their American counterparts."
"Next season will be fun… Rory, Rahn, Viktor, Tommy, Ludde"
"20+ Tour wins incoming"
How did Ludvig Aberg perform in the 2022–23 season?
Here's a look at Ludvig Aberg's performances in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:
- Arnold Palmer Invitational: T24
- Valspar Championship: T61
- RBC Canadian Open: T25
- Travelers Championship: T24
- Rocket Mortgage Classic: T40
- John Deere Classic: T4
- Genesis Scottish Open: CUT
- 3M Open: T64
- Wyndham Championship: T14
- Ryder Cup: 1
- Sanderson Farms Championship: PT2
- Shriners Children's Open: T13
- World Wide Technology Championship: T10
- The RSM Classic: 1