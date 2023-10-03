2024 Masters slot up for grabs: Winner of Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn the opportunity to participate in the major tournament

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be played from October 26 to 29 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, with 2024 Masters slots up for grabs.
The Masters Tournament will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club, which also runs the Asia-Pacific Amateur. The winner will be awarded a spot in the field for next year's Masters as well as the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.
The Masters Tournament is known for having the smallest field among all four majors. There are several ways to make it to the Augusta National, such as being in the top 50 in the OWGR at the end of the deadline, winning any major or the Masters, or winning the premiere Amateur Championship titles, etc.
This year, Harrison Crowe of Australia made it to the Masters Tournament after winning the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He shot 75 and 77 in the first two days at Augusta National and failed to make a cut. At the Open Championship, he missed the cut after shooting 76 and 80 in the first two rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in two straight years in 2010 and 2011 and also continued to win the Masters a decade later.
Who is competing at the Asia-Pacific amateur? Field explored
Below is the field for the Asia-Pacific Amateur as of now:
- Jeff Guan
- Jack Buchanan
- Lukas Michel
- Connor Fewkes
- Quinnton Croker
- Max Charles
- Harry Bolton
- Jye Pickin
- Jasper Stubbs
- Harry Takis
- Ahmed Alzayed
- Khalifa Almaraisi
- Shofiqul Islam
- Karma Dorji Khorko
- Nim Dorji Tamang
- Ak Muhd Syakir Bin Pg Hj Alli
- Rea Hul Im
- Wenyi Ding
- Yunhe "Sampson" Zheng
- Yanhan Zhou
- Xihuan Chang
- Bo Jin
- Xiangyun "Justin" Bai
- Ziqin Zhou
- Chuan-Tai Lin
- Ching-Hung Su
- Chi-Chun Chen
- Stanley Lin
- Yu-Yu Chen
- Cheng-Wei Hsieh
- Chia-Yin Yeh
- William Howard
- Kristopher Williamson
- Abid Hussain
- Redge Camacho
- Ivan Sablan
- Wang Ngai Shen
- Isaac Lam
- Tianwei "Alex" Zhuo
- Alexander Yang
- Kartik Singh
- Shaurya Bhattacharya
- Raghav Chugh
- Yuvraj Singh
- Krishnav Nikhil Chopra
- Vedant Siroshi
- Shubham Jaglan
- Rayhan Abdul Latief
- Randy Bintang
- Gabriel Hansel Hari
- Kenneth Henson Sutianto
- Jordan Indra Marcello
- Achmad Fani Nazarrudin
- Nathan Christoper Widjaya
- Sajjad Karam Pour Barjouei
- Tarik Kamal Saleh Al-Aloosy
- Yuta Sugiura
- Masayuki Yamashita
- Kaito Sato
- Riura Matsui
- Suguru Shimoke
- Rintaro Nakano
- Minato Oshima
- Masato Sumiuchi
- Ryuta Suzuki
- Mousa Shana'ah
- Mohammad Asad Alrawashdeh
- Taehoon Song
- Donghyun Moon
- Seonghyeon An
- Hyun Uk Kim
- Thammalack Bouahom
- Rene Nicolas
- Ngai "Kelvin" Si
- Malcolm Siong Hung Ting
- Marcus Lim
- Anson Yeo
- Andrew Yap
- Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid
- Nateeshvar Ganesh
- Zubair Firdaus
- Altaibaatar Batsaikhan
- Pyae Phyo Thu
- Subash Tamang
- Sadbhav Acharya
- Kazuma Kobori
- Sam Jones
- Jayden Ford
- Joshua Bai
- Zackary Swanwick
- Jimmy Zheng
- Mako Thompson
- Azaan Al Rumhy
- Qasim Khan
- Salman Jehangir
- Gideon Tikili
- Brian Taikiri
- Carl Corpus
- Shinichi Suzuki
- Aidric Chan
- Saleh Ali Alkaabi
- Ali Abdulla Al Shahrani
- Lio Vui
- Khalid Attieh
- Ryan Ang
- Ryan Wey Ren Wong
- George Rukabo
- Chanaka Perera
- M H Chalitha Puspika
- Ratchanon "Tk" Chantananuwat
- Pongsapak Laopakdee
- Ashita Piamkulvanich
- Lapassapon Liberto Heras-Gomez
- Arsit Areephun
- Thanawin Lee
- Teerawut Boonseeor
- Ahmad Skaik
- Anh Minh Nguyen
- Khanh Hung Le
- Uy Doan