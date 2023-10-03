2024 Masters slot up for grabs: Winner of Asia-Pacific Amateur to earn the opportunity to participate in the major tournament

The upcoming Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship will be played from October 26 to 29 at Royal Melbourne Golf Club, with 2024 Masters slots up for grabs.

The Masters Tournament will be held at the Augusta National Golf Club, which also runs the Asia-Pacific Amateur. The winner will be awarded a spot in the field for next year's Masters as well as the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

The Masters Tournament is known for having the smallest field among all four majors. There are several ways to make it to the Augusta National, such as being in the top 50 in the OWGR at the end of the deadline, winning any major or the Masters, or winning the premiere Amateur Championship titles, etc.

This year, Harrison Crowe of Australia made it to the Masters Tournament after winning the 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. He shot 75 and 77 in the first two days at Augusta National and failed to make a cut. At the Open Championship, he missed the cut after shooting 76 and 80 in the first two rounds.

Hideki Matsuyama won the Asia-Pacific Amateur in two straight years in 2010 and 2011 and also continued to win the Masters a decade later.

Who is competing at the Asia-Pacific amateur? Field explored

Below is the field for the Asia-Pacific Amateur as of now:

Jeff Guan

Jack Buchanan

Lukas Michel

Connor Fewkes

Quinnton Croker

Max Charles

Harry Bolton

Jye Pickin

Jasper Stubbs

Harry Takis

Ahmed Alzayed

Khalifa Almaraisi

Shofiqul Islam

Karma Dorji Khorko

Nim Dorji Tamang

Ak Muhd Syakir Bin Pg Hj Alli

Rea Hul Im

Wenyi Ding

Yunhe "Sampson" Zheng

Yanhan Zhou

Xihuan Chang

Bo Jin

Xiangyun "Justin" Bai

Ziqin Zhou

Chuan-Tai Lin

Ching-Hung Su

Chi-Chun Chen

Stanley Lin

Yu-Yu Chen

Cheng-Wei Hsieh

Chia-Yin Yeh

William Howard

Kristopher Williamson

Abid Hussain

Redge Camacho

Ivan Sablan

Wang Ngai Shen

Isaac Lam

Tianwei "Alex" Zhuo

Alexander Yang

Kartik Singh

Shaurya Bhattacharya

Raghav Chugh

Yuvraj Singh

Krishnav Nikhil Chopra

Vedant Siroshi

Shubham Jaglan

Rayhan Abdul Latief

Randy Bintang

Gabriel Hansel Hari

Kenneth Henson Sutianto

Jordan Indra Marcello

Achmad Fani Nazarrudin

Nathan Christoper Widjaya

Sajjad Karam Pour Barjouei

Tarik Kamal Saleh Al-Aloosy

Yuta Sugiura

Masayuki Yamashita

Kaito Sato

Riura Matsui

Suguru Shimoke

Rintaro Nakano

Minato Oshima

Masato Sumiuchi

Ryuta Suzuki

Mousa Shana'ah

Mohammad Asad Alrawashdeh

Taehoon Song

Donghyun Moon

Seonghyeon An

Hyun Uk Kim

Thammalack Bouahom

Rene Nicolas

Ngai "Kelvin" Si

Malcolm Siong Hung Ting

Marcus Lim

Anson Yeo

Andrew Yap

Zia Iqmal Abdul Rashid

Nateeshvar Ganesh

Zubair Firdaus

Altaibaatar Batsaikhan

Pyae Phyo Thu

Subash Tamang

Sadbhav Acharya

Kazuma Kobori

Sam Jones

Jayden Ford

Joshua Bai

Zackary Swanwick

Jimmy Zheng

Mako Thompson

Azaan Al Rumhy

Qasim Khan

Salman Jehangir

Gideon Tikili

Brian Taikiri

Carl Corpus

Shinichi Suzuki

Aidric Chan

Saleh Ali Alkaabi

Ali Abdulla Al Shahrani

Lio Vui

Khalid Attieh

Ryan Ang

Ryan Wey Ren Wong

George Rukabo

Chanaka Perera

M H Chalitha Puspika

Ratchanon "Tk" Chantananuwat

Pongsapak Laopakdee

Ashita Piamkulvanich

Lapassapon Liberto Heras-Gomez

Arsit Areephun

Thanawin Lee

Teerawut Boonseeor

Ahmad Skaik

Anh Minh Nguyen

Khanh Hung Le

Uy Doan