2024 Memorial Tournament Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament teed off the campaign on Thursday, June 6 at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Round 1 of the competition ended with Adam Hadwin in the lead. The 36-year-old Canadian golfer fired 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead over Masters champion and event favorite Scottie Scheffler.

Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament will begin at 7:40 AM ET on Friday. Chris Gotterup and Victor Perez will take the first tee at Muirfield. The pairing of Alex Noren and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will follow the opening group at 7:50 AM. Austin Eckroat and Thomas Detry will be the third group to tee off.

Day 1 leader Hadwin will resume his signature event campaign on Friday at 8:10 AM ET as the fourth group on the list. Sam Burns will join him on the first tee. Notably, his group will be followed by Tony Finau and Patrick Rodgers.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Scheffler will take a late tee off at 1:40 PM alongside Ludvig Aberg. The duo will follow the pairing of the event’s defending champion Viktor Hovland and PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, teeing off at 1:30 PM. Notably, Rory McIlroy will take his first tee of the second round at 9:55 AM alongside Justin Thomas.

It is pertinent to note that the 2024 Memorial Tournament will not have the traditional 36-hole cut. All 73 players on the event’s field will remain eligible to resume play on Saturday at the $20,000,000 million prize event.

2024 Memorial Tournament Round 2 tee times

Expand Tweet

Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield (All times ET):

7:40 AM - Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez

7:50 AM - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

8:00 AM - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

8:10 AM - Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin

8:20 AM - Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers

8:30 AM - Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley

8:40 AM - Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood

8:55 AM - Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston

9:05 AM - Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore

9:15 AM - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama

9:25 AM - Corey Conners, Seamus Power

9:35 AM - Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

9:45 AM - Jason Day, Justin Rose

9:55 AM - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas

10:05 AM - Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth

10:20 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa

10:30 AM - Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith

10:40 AM - Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)

10:50 AM - Davis Thompson

11:00 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati

11:10 AM - Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar

11:20 AM - Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin

11:35 AM - Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An

11:45 AM - Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo

11:55 AM - Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam

12:05 PM - Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick

12:15 PM - Adam Schenk, Eric Cole

12:25 PM - Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy

12:35 PM - Adam Svensson, Cameron Young

12:45 PM - Tom Hoge, Cam Davis

1:00 PM - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley

1:10 PM - Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes

1:20 PM - Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay

1:30 PM - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland

1:40 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg

1:50 PM - Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris

2:00 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon

Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Memorial Tournament will be updated after round 2’s play.