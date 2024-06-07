2024 Memorial Tournament Friday Round 2 tee times and pairing explored

The 2024 Memorial Tournament teed off the campaign on Thursday, June 6 at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Round 1 of the competition ended with Adam Hadwin in the lead. The 36-year-old Canadian golfer fired 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead over Masters champion and event favorite Scottie Scheffler.
Round 2 of the Memorial Tournament will begin at 7:40 AM ET on Friday. Chris Gotterup and Victor Perez will take the first tee at Muirfield. The pairing of Alex Noren and Christiaan Bezuidenhout will follow the opening group at 7:50 AM. Austin Eckroat and Thomas Detry will be the third group to tee off.
Day 1 leader Hadwin will resume his signature event campaign on Friday at 8:10 AM ET as the fourth group on the list. Sam Burns will join him on the first tee. Notably, his group will be followed by Tony Finau and Patrick Rodgers.
Scheffler will take a late tee off at 1:40 PM alongside Ludvig Aberg. The duo will follow the pairing of the event’s defending champion Viktor Hovland and PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele, teeing off at 1:30 PM. Notably, Rory McIlroy will take his first tee of the second round at 9:55 AM alongside Justin Thomas.
It is pertinent to note that the 2024 Memorial Tournament will not have the traditional 36-hole cut. All 73 players on the event’s field will remain eligible to resume play on Saturday at the $20,000,000 million prize event.
2024 Memorial Tournament Round 2 tee times
Listed below are the complete Friday tee times for the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield (All times ET):
- 7:40 AM - Chris Gotterup, Victor Perez
- 7:50 AM - Alex Noren, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 8:00 AM - Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 8:10 AM - Sam Burns, Adam Hadwin
- 8:20 AM - Tony Finau, Patrick Rodgers
- 8:30 AM - Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley
- 8:40 AM - Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8:55 AM - Lee Hodges, J.T. Poston
- 9:05 AM - Nick Taylor, Taylor Moore
- 9:15 AM - Sepp Straka, Kurt Kitayama
- 9:25 AM - Corey Conners, Seamus Power
- 9:35 AM - Rickie Fowler, Max Homa
- 9:45 AM - Jason Day, Justin Rose
- 9:55 AM - Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas
- 10:05 AM - Brian Harman, Jordan Spieth
- 10:20 AM - Hideki Matsuyama, Collin Morikawa
- 10:30 AM - Davis Riley, Taylor Pendrith
- 10:40 AM - Brandt Snedeker, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 10:50 AM - Davis Thompson
- 11:00 AM - Stephan Jaeger, Peter Malnati
- 11:10 AM - Nick Dunlap, Matt Kuchar
- 11:20 AM - Jake Knapp, Ben Griffin
- 11:35 AM - Brendon Todd, Byeong Hun An
- 11:45 AM - Lucas Glover, Emiliano Grillo
- 11:55 AM - Sungjae Im, Andrew Putnam
- 12:05 PM - Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 12:15 PM - Adam Schenk, Eric Cole
- 12:25 PM - Tom Kim, Denny McCarthy
- 12:35 PM - Adam Svensson, Cameron Young
- 12:45 PM - Tom Hoge, Cam Davis
- 1:00 PM - Chris Kirk, Keegan Bradley
- 1:10 PM - Si Woo Kim, Mackenzie Hughes
- 1:20 PM - Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay
- 1:30 PM - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland
- 1:40 PM - Scottie Scheffler, Ludvig Åberg
- 1:50 PM - Billy Horschel, Will Zalatoris
- 2:00 PM - Akshay Bhatia, Matthieu Pavon
Saturday tee times for the PGA Tour's 2024 Memorial Tournament will be updated after round 2’s play.
