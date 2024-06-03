2024 Memorial Tournament payout: Exploring the prize money, winner’s payout and more

The 2024 Memorial Tournament will serve as another signature event on the PGA Tour. The tournament comes at a crucial time, just one week ahead of the third Major of the year, the 2024 US Open.

The Memorial Tournament will be headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. Being an elevated event, the event also boasts a lavish prize purse of $20 million. Of that, the winner of the tournament will take home an impressive $4 million, while the runner-up takes home $2.2 million.

The tournament this weekend will have a smaller field of 73 golfers. However, unlike other elevated events, it will also have a cut. The top 50 golfers and ties will make the cut into the weekend, along with all players that are within 10 strokes of the leader.

Viktor Hovland is the defending champion for the Memorial Tournament. The event will be held from June 6 to 9 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club. The winner of the Memorial will also walk away with 700 FedEx Cup points.

2024 Memorial Tournament payout explored- how much each golfer gets from the prize purse

Following is the full prize money breakdown for the 2024 Memorial Tournament:

1 - $4,000,000.00

2 - $2,200,000.00

3 - $1,400,000.00

4 - $1,000,000.00

5 - $840,000.00

6 - $760,000.00

7 - $700,000.00

8 - $646,000.00

9 - $600,000.00

10 - $556,000.00

11 - $514,000.00

12 - $472,000.00

13 - $430,000.00

14 - $389,000.00

15 - $369,000.00

16 - $349,000.00

17 - $329,000.00

18 - $309,000.00

19 - $289,000.00

20 - $269,000.00

21 - $250,000.00

22 - $233,000.00

23 - $216,000.00

24 - $200,000.00

25 - $184,000.00

26 - $168,000.00

27 - $161,000.00

28 - $154,000.00

29 - $147,000.00

30 - $140,000.00

31 - $133,000.00

32 - $126,000.00

33 - $119,000.00

34 - $114,000.00

35 - $109,000.00

36 - $104,000.00

37 - $99,000.00

38 - $94,000.00

39 - $90,000.00

40 - $86,000.00

41 - $82,000.00

42 - $78,000.00

43 - $74,000.00

44 - $70,000.00

45 - $66,000.00

46 - $62,000.00

47 - $58,000.00

48 - $56,000.00

49 - $54,000.00

50 - $52,000.00

51 - $51,000.00

52 - $50,000.00

53 - $49,000.00

54 - $48,000.00

55 - $47,000.00

56 - $46,000.00

57 - $45,000.00

58 - $44,000.00

59 - $43,000.00

60 - $42,000.00

61 - $41,000.00

62 - $40,000.00

63 - $39,000.00

64 - $38,000.00

65 - $37,000.00

66 - $36,000.00

67 - $35,000.00

68 - $34,000.00

69 - $33,000.00

70 - $32,000.00

Nine out of the top 10 ranked golfers in the world will be present at the Memorial. Jon Rahm, who is currently ranked World No. 7, will not be a part of the event after joining the LIV Golf Seires.