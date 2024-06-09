2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $20,000,000 purse?

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Sunday, June 9. Scheffler took home his 11th career PGA Tour trophy and also the lion's share of the $20,000,000 purse.

Scheffler's paycheck for winning the Memorial Tournament was $4 million. The top 4 on the leaderboard received $1 million or more, while 35 other players received more than $100,000.

2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout

The 2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout is as follows

1. Scottie Scheffler $4 million

2. Collin Morikawa $2.2 million

3. Adam Hadwin $1.4 million

4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $1 million

T5. Matt Fitzpatrick $766,666

T5. Ludvig Aberg $766,666

T5. Sepp Straka $766,666

T8. Hideki Matsuyama $579,000

T8. Sungjae Im $579,000

T8. Tony Finau $579,000

T8. Xander Schauffele $579,000

T12. Nick Dunlap $430,333

T12. Victor Perez $430,333

T12. Sahith Theegala $430,333

T15. Billy Horschel $329,000

T15. Sam Burns $329,000

T15. Viktor Hovland $329,000

T15. Si Woo Kim $329,000

T15. Rory McIlroy $329,000

T20. Corey Conners $259,500

T20. Tommy Fleetwood $259,500

T22. Alex Noren $200,200

T22. Byeong Hun An $200,200

T22. Akshay Bhatia $200,200

T22. J.T. Poston $200,200

T22. Max Homa $200,200

T27. Emiliano Grillo $143,500

T27. Adam Svensson $143,500

T27. Nick Taylor $143,500

T27. Davis Thompson $143,500

T27. Russell Henley $143,500

T27. Seamus Power $143,500

T33. Taylor Pendrith $106,500

T33. Justin Thomas $106,500

T33. Matt Kuchar $106,500

T33. Peter Malnati $106,500

T33. Brian Harman $106,500

T33. Jason Day $106,500

T39. Denny McCarthy $88,000

T39. Austin Eckroat $88,000

T41. Thomas Detry $80,000

T41. Will Zalatoris $80,000

T43. Tom Kim $72,000

T43. Keegan Bradley $72,000

T45. Tom Hoge $60,500

T45. Lee Hodges $60,500

T45. Andrew Putnam $60,500

T45. Eric Cole $60,500

49. Shane Lowry $54,000

T50. Cameron Young $51,500

T50. Cam Davis $51,500

52. Jackson Koivun (amateur)

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a score of 10 under, two strokes ahead of runner-up Collin Morikawa. Scheffler's performance included one eagle, 17 birdies, eight bogeys and one triple bogey.

This is Scheffler's fifth win of the season, which now includes victories in a major (the Masters), the Players Championship and three Signature Events. It is also his 11th PGA Tour career victory.

With this Memorial Tournament victory, Scheffler joins several select lists. The New Jersey native is only the fifth player to win the Masters, the Players and the Memorial in his career (he joins Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Raymond Floyd and Jack Nicklaus).

In addition, only Woods and Schefler have won all three events in the same season.

Another list Scheffler joins is the list of players coming into the U.S. Open with five or more PGA Tour victories in a season, including a major. Only Arnold Palmer (twice) has achieved this from 1960 to date.