2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout: How much did each golfer win from the $20,000,000 purse?

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on Sunday, June 9. Scheffler took home his 11th career PGA Tour trophy and also the lion's share of the $20,000,000 purse.
Scheffler's paycheck for winning the Memorial Tournament was $4 million. The top 4 on the leaderboard received $1 million or more, while 35 other players received more than $100,000.
2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout
The 2024 Memorial Tournament prize money payout is as follows
- 1. Scottie Scheffler $4 million
- 2. Collin Morikawa $2.2 million
- 3. Adam Hadwin $1.4 million
- 4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout $1 million
- T5. Matt Fitzpatrick $766,666
- T5. Ludvig Aberg $766,666
- T5. Sepp Straka $766,666
- T8. Hideki Matsuyama $579,000
- T8. Sungjae Im $579,000
- T8. Tony Finau $579,000
- T8. Xander Schauffele $579,000
- T12. Nick Dunlap $430,333
- T12. Victor Perez $430,333
- T12. Sahith Theegala $430,333
- T15. Billy Horschel $329,000
- T15. Sam Burns $329,000
- T15. Viktor Hovland $329,000
- T15. Si Woo Kim $329,000
- T15. Rory McIlroy $329,000
- T20. Corey Conners $259,500
- T20. Tommy Fleetwood $259,500
- T22. Alex Noren $200,200
- T22. Byeong Hun An $200,200
- T22. Akshay Bhatia $200,200
- T22. J.T. Poston $200,200
- T22. Max Homa $200,200
- T27. Emiliano Grillo $143,500
- T27. Adam Svensson $143,500
- T27. Nick Taylor $143,500
- T27. Davis Thompson $143,500
- T27. Russell Henley $143,500
- T27. Seamus Power $143,500
- T33. Taylor Pendrith $106,500
- T33. Justin Thomas $106,500
- T33. Matt Kuchar $106,500
- T33. Peter Malnati $106,500
- T33. Brian Harman $106,500
- T33. Jason Day $106,500
- T39. Denny McCarthy $88,000
- T39. Austin Eckroat $88,000
- T41. Thomas Detry $80,000
- T41. Will Zalatoris $80,000
- T43. Tom Kim $72,000
- T43. Keegan Bradley $72,000
- T45. Tom Hoge $60,500
- T45. Lee Hodges $60,500
- T45. Andrew Putnam $60,500
- T45. Eric Cole $60,500
- 49. Shane Lowry $54,000
- T50. Cameron Young $51,500
- T50. Cam Davis $51,500
- 52. Jackson Koivun (amateur)
Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Memorial Tournament with a score of 10 under, two strokes ahead of runner-up Collin Morikawa. Scheffler's performance included one eagle, 17 birdies, eight bogeys and one triple bogey.
This is Scheffler's fifth win of the season, which now includes victories in a major (the Masters), the Players Championship and three Signature Events. It is also his 11th PGA Tour career victory.
With this Memorial Tournament victory, Scheffler joins several select lists. The New Jersey native is only the fifth player to win the Masters, the Players and the Memorial in his career (he joins Tiger Woods, Fred Couples, Raymond Floyd and Jack Nicklaus).
In addition, only Woods and Schefler have won all three events in the same season.
Another list Scheffler joins is the list of players coming into the U.S. Open with five or more PGA Tour victories in a season, including a major. Only Arnold Palmer (twice) has achieved this from 1960 to date.